I get so many inquiries from people asking me what I do for health insurance—because, well, I don’t do health insurance. What I’ve found is actually better and cheaper.

On that note, the news has been buzzing about the bizarre assassination of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO. United Healthcare doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to ethics and morals, and as someone who’s spent years teaching others about their rights—especially standing up against corporate discrimination—UnitedHealthcare has been one of the worst offenders of the hogwash.

I know many of you have been tangled up with these major corporations, dealing with frustration, denied coverage, and seeing only a small percentage of your claims being covered. You deserve better. So, I wanted to re-share all of the information and experiences I’ve had over the years.

In my video linked below, I share my personal story of using non-health insurance—a Christian health share program called Samaritan Ministries. I’ve been with them for well over a decade, ever since the so-called Affordable Care Act made my healthcare anything but affordable. I had no choice but to find another way, and I haven’t looked back since.

How it works

Each month you send a financial gift to help another member with a medical need, this is your monthly share. The amount you send is based on the membership program you select and the number of participants from your household.

When a medical need arises, you submit your medical bills to Samaritan Ministries, and they notify members to pray and send money for your shareable bills. You use the money to cover your bills, and you're uplifted by the supportive messages from others within the ministry.

There are zero network restrictions. You select the healthcare providers, hospital, or pharmacy that is right for you.

Click here for an overview of how the program works. Samaritan Ministries has also compiled answers to frequently asked questions concerning health care sharing here.

Note: You are a self-pay patient since you do not have health insurance. If you have the means, you can pay for it upfront or work out a payment plan with your doctor, and the ministry will reimburse you later. Otherwise, you can negotiate with your doctor to settle your cost once you receive your reimbursement.

Please check it out! It’s affordable, i’ve been so happy with it, and I am grateful for all the people who are part of the ministry because that is how we continue to render the hogwashers insignificant!

