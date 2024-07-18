Remember when I got excoriated for daring to question the event on 10/7? Well, apparently questioning this Trump event is an even bigger no-no.

Whatever you do, don't you dare apply those critical thinking skills to anything related to Israel, Jews, Hamas, Palestinians, Trump, abortion, the Pope, Elon Musk, RFK Jr, NASA, the climate, the shape of the earth, and definitely not this Trump assassination attempt. Did I leave anything out? Probably.

I guess the only non-controversial “safe” topic we can discuss these days is the poison needle (which I call the cooties cocktail). Can we all agree on that? Freedom to refuse any forced medical treatment, anyone?

The irony is palpable: the same folks who’ve been shouting ‘don’t trust the government’ and ‘don’t believe the media’ for the last three years are now attacking me for maintaining my skepticism and questioning the latest narratives. Even Trump has raged against “Fake News” for years! But now its suddenly real?

I didn't even want to talk about this Trump event because I thought so many people could just see all the holes in this narrative. I assumed they wouldn't be gripped by all the emotions, carried away by adrenaline and fear.

When I started questioning the strange anomalies with the fire in Lahaina, the Ohio train derailment, the weird things about the Francis Scott Key bridge, and other media events, people cheered me on! they couldn't wait for my analysis…. until I asked questions about:

The Vatican, RFK Jr., the vaccine confidence bill that Del Bigtree is promoting, and why the world's best defense systems in Israel failed for several hours on October 7th.

Suddenly, people didn't like me questioning these things. And they sure don't like me questioning what happened on July 13th.

“Trust the plan” anyone?

For those who were once on board with fighting against the hogwash but now refuse to see or hear opposing views, I say: what changed? I thought more people were waking up to the lies. If you think the government and politicians are on your side, you have some learning ahead.

Speaking of learning, I also have a quick video sharing my top tips for navigating the news.

I don't exactly "watch" the news in the traditional sense—I don't even own a TV. But when my savvy Healthy Americans send me headlines, I dive in to analyze them.

After questioning the Trump shooting coverage, some cheered my skepticism, while others unsubscribed in a fury (I know... how dare I question the mainstream media!)

I default to skepticism. Why? Because the media doesn't just inform; it shapes opinions. It exists to push a narrative, stir emotions, and sow division.

That's why I prefer going straight to the source, bypassing the news filter.

In my video, I cover these tips and more on how to watch the news effectively. Check it out below:

Leave a comment

Share

Read Next: