Friends,

I rarely believe what is shown in the news. So many national events are orchestrated, scripted, sensationalized incidents created to foment fear and control people through intimidation and terror.

As I discussed in my recent video about the Nashville incident, there are basically three possibilities for this scenario:

(1) It happened EXACTLY as reported, nothing strange or fishy about it

(2) It did happen, and people died, but it was the government who orchestrated it

(3) It was scripted and performed by well-paid actors (who possibly believe in stricter gun control) -- and no one actually died, and it was all a (very-poorly done) production, with several things that don't add up and don't make sense

... am I missing another possibility?

Evil enjoys receiving multiple collateral benefits from these tragedies (both real and fake), so it is likely that these outcomes will eventually occur:

- tighter shutdowns at public schools, making them even more prison-like than ever

- swaying public opinion (especially in states such as TN, where gun ownership is very common) toward stricter gun control

- fuel the "trans" agenda with increasing divisiveness and possibly more fake, phony and fraudulent "hate crimes" committed

To be more objective, here are the top three ways I watch the news, which may also help you identify common patterns and telltale signs that an event is authentic OR fake, phony, and false:

Watch these news clips with the sound turned OFF. Focus on the imagery alone. Look at people’s expressions, gestures, appearances, and look for signs and symbols. Listen to these news clips with the audio ONLY. Focus on the sound, the tone of voice, and background noise. Watch the video with the audio AND the sound in SLOW MOTION. That will help you notice more things in the background, like people's reactions, and you'll start to see things you might not have noticed before.

I don't claim to be an expert in every tiny detail that these evil-doers employ to drive these despicable agendas…

But, I do think critically and dig deeper.

And while I don't have all the answers -- I sure as heck have a lot of QUESTIONS!

In my view, it is better to have "questions that can't be answered rather than answers that can't be questioned!"

These sensationalized events are intended to frighten people, particularly parents. People's ability to think critically is harmed when they are constantly exposed to fear-based news, and evil gains a foothold from which to promote more tyranny, abuse, and terrorism.

We can stop this by being aware, awake, and alert to the signs and symbols that evil leaves as its calling card, and then informing others so that they, too, can wake up.