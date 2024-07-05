Many of you know that I have been experiencing a period of intense grief, sorrow, and loss. Sadly, it seems to be getting worse as the days go by instead of better. I want to thank everyone who sent me cards, letters, gifts, and prayers of comfort.

Yesterday was the first day in weeks that I’ve felt like pulling myself together to get back onto a live stream, so I decided to talk about things I would never do to my animals.

Animal care has been on my mind ever since the passing of my beloved 19-year-old cat Elsie, and my 14-year-old Rottweiler, Teddy. They passed within a week of each other, and it’s been absolutely devastating. Through this difficult time, I have been reflecting on certain practices in pet care that I no longer support.

Unfortunately, I have done some of these things in the past because I was ignorant and unaware of their implications, and I invite you to share in the comments things you would never do to your animals… not the obvious ones like leaving them in a hot car or not feeding them, but rather the things that society and veterinarians generally think are good for our pets that I now find myself in disagreement with.

In my recent video, I discuss several topics related to pet care, including:

Routine Vaccinations & Vet Check-ups While routine vaccinations and vet check-ups are widely recommended, I've started questioning their frequency and necessity for every pet. Vaccination can lead to adverse health effects, and unnecessary check-ups can cause stress and anxiety for our animals.

Rabies Vaccines and Exemptions Rabies vaccines are mandatory in many places, but they can have severe side effects, especially for older pets. I believe in exploring exemptions where possible and avoiding it altogether. Check out my post here for exact steps on how to avid rabies shots. It's crucial to have an open conversation with your vet about alternatives and the real necessity of annual rabies shots for your pet.

Spaying and Neutering Spaying and neutering have been promoted as the standard for controlling pet populations, but these procedures can have long-term health impacts especially if done too early. There are cases where delayed or even avoided spaying/neutering might be more beneficial. Sadly, there are countless stories of animals dying on the operating table because they were too old, or ill to be spayed/neutered… and there are unscrupulous vets using the smallest amount of anesthesia possible resulting in suffering of our precious pets. Click here to read and watch more about my position on unnecessary spay/neuter — with OTHER OPTIONS to prevent animal litters. It is NOT ONE SIZE FITS ALL!!

Diet Commercial pet foods are convenient, but many contain fillers, artificial ingredients, and low-quality proteins that aren't ideal for our pets' health. I've shifted towards more natural, homemade diets that focus on whole foods and balanced nutrition. Teddy was fed a mix of raw and cooked food for many years which made up the bulk of her diet and I believe contributed to her long life for a Rottie at 1r years old.

Harmful collars/leashes Certain training tools, like shock collars and prong collars, are widely used but can cause physical and emotional harm. There are other ways of training using positive reinforcement and gentle training methods to foster better behavior. Moving away from punitive tools and towards compassionate training techniques is my approach to pet training. Now this is quote controversial, but I abhor retractable leashes. They can harm your pet, damaging the trachea and even causing a broken neck. A six-foot leather leash proves more control. Your dog does not need to be running at the end of the leash or pulling you like a sled dog. I personally have been injured by a dog running around me, with the retractable leashing wrapping around my ankles, bringing me and the dog to the ground. I still have the scars. Many of you have told me similar stories. I will do a video update on this because there are even more reasons to avoid the retractable leash such as you have less control over holding a plastic contraption rather than the end of the leash, and there is no sensation a dog gets from you, as it can when your energy, emotions and intention travel down a leather leash. Might sound odd, but it’s true!

Dog Parks & Boarding Facilities Dog parks and boarding facilities are popular, but they can also be breeding grounds for stress, illness, fights and behavioral issues. Not all dogs thrive in these environments, and it’s important to assess if they are truly suitable for your pet. I’ve learned to be more discerning and seek out safer, less crowded alternatives or opt for trusted pet sitters when needed. Remember, YOU are the pack, and it can be very stressful for some dogs to be thrown into a new pack where they have to figure out where they are and who to trust.

Microchipping I’ve covered this in detail previously here ↓

I’m not a vet, this is not medical advice, but I simply wanted to share what I will no longer do to my pets. I encourage you to watch the video and join the conversation. Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments. Your insights can help us all learn and make better choices for our beloved pets.

Share

Leave a comment

Read Next: