Over the years, and especially in the last few months, I've helped many people as colleges and medical settings hold out on these strict, pin-cushion policies.

California is absolutely the WORST when it comes to your rights, which is bizarre because they PRIDE themselves on being leaders in non-discrimination in other areas…

Yes, for every man who wants to waltz into the women's restroom despite women’s objections (or vice versa), you can bet the California Civil Rights Department will back him up, claiming he has the right to be there because he identifies as a woman. And that, my friends, is the inspiration for my video titled "I Identify as Fully Immunized” which you can watch above.

Think about these young adults starting their careers. These colleges have gone after them tooth and nail to turn them into human pin-cushions. It's downright distressing and deeply unsettling to see these young people cave in, surrender their freedom, and comply with these illegal measures just to keep their studies going—especially in nursing programs. They're fed the lie that being in a medical setting means they need to suffocate themselves with masks and become human pin-cushions, or else they're considered a direct threat. And if they don't comply? Well, forget about continuing their studies.

…And that’s the biggest lie of all because we have helped hundreds of nursing students (probably thousands if you count those who just watch the free videos on Youtube) continue their studies without becoming human pin-cushions. Why? Because the law is on their side. The law protects your rights even in a medical setting.

Let me set the record straight: every nursing school in the United States, including those in California, tries to set itself apart. And boy, does California succeed—in all the wrong ways. They certainly lead the pack in discrimination. These California colleges seem to think they have the right to discriminate against people simply because they're doing it to everyone. That's exactly what they told this young woman I'm helping (not legal advice, folks, just a bit of legal education).

What this school was saying is that because they require everyone to be a human pin-cushion, it's not discrimination since it's a requirement across the board. Friends, I've spoken about this at length. That's like saying everyone is required to use the stairs, even those in a wheelchair—it's not discrimination because the requirement is applied to everyone.

It's also like requiring everyone to eat a ham sandwich, ignoring Muslims, Jews, or even vegans, because it's applied across the board and therefore not discrimination. That is their very weak and inept response to the woman who says she has the right to object based on her sincerely held religious beliefs.

She believes this, and you don't have to agree with her—in fact, the school doesn't have to agree with her—because the law is clear that one's sincerely held religious beliefs are INDIVIDUAL. They don’t have to align with traditional religion, established doctrine, or published religious materials. These are her individual sincerely held religious beliefs. The law allows for that, and these schools are required to abide by the law.

Here’s where it gets really interesting. The person denying her had in her email signature line the name "Mary Smith," followed by the pronouns "she/they," meaning Mary wants to be referred to as "they."

Friends, I’ve been an English teacher for my entire career, and that’s grammatically incorrect. If you were to say, "Bob lives in California; they have a nice house," meaning Bob has a nice house, I would mark that incorrect. Why? Because it IS incorrect. There’s no such thing as "they" when referring to one person—it's singular.

Mary identifies as having multiple personalities and wants to be referred to as "they." That’s her little abandonment of reality, which is bizarre and, I would say, mentally ill or some kind of psychosis. None the less, it’s widely accepted as “normal” these days, especially in California and her rights are protected by the very same non-discrimination laws that protect this nursing student’s religious beliefs.

So, I suggested to this young woman that after she educates the college in California on all the laws protecting her right to not comply with their ridiculous requirement of becoming a human pin-cushion, she should say,

"Well, Mary, since you identify as 'they,' I identify as fully immunized."

Of course, you can always go the extra mile and offer some common-sense accommodations. For any college student, employee, or individual battling for their religious rights, their right of no consent, and their God-given right to worship and honor their creator as they please, here’s a witty retort:

"I identify as a fully immunized individual by the power of the Holy Spirit because God created me with an immune system that functions as He intended. If He sees fit for me to be sick, I’ll do you one better than your cocktail or your face mask... If I’m sick, I’ll stay home from class. That’s the safest place for me to be. God created symptoms for a reason, and if I have symptoms of illness, I won’t show up to class. Therefore, you don’t need to worry about the other human pin-cushions who somehow still get sick even though they are inoculated against the very thing they’re not supposed to get sick from."

So, there you have it, friends. I would identify as fully immunized just the way God made me. I’m fully immunized by the power of the Holy Spirit. How do you like them apples?

I’ve been speaking about this for years and will continue to speak out for years to come. Apparently, in the state of California, there are still some slow learners, and potentially Mary "she/they" is one (or many of them).

I appreciate you being on board, and I will reply to your many cards and letters because I want to share with you some incredible Heavenly hugs I've received from my precious loved ones who have passed on and are now experiencing eternal glory. I believe God is letting me know that all is well and all will be well. That is my hope and prayer for you as well.

