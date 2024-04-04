Recently, a compelling story surfaced on military.com, published on April 3rd, 2024. It raises an intriguing question: “What do a top-secret CIA mission and the Maryland bridge collapse have in common? Well, the same crane.”

The article draws an intriguing historical parallel: Project Azorian. This six-year endeavor, during the Cold War era, aimed to recover a sunken Soviet submarine from the Pacific Ocean. What's particularly fascinating is the deception surrounding the project. While the public believed the vessel, the Hughes Glomar Explorer, was engaged in deep-sea mining, it was, in fact, a cover for the CIA's clandestine operation to salvage the submarine.

Why am I sharing this? It underscores the deceptive tactics employed by intelligence agencies — whether this is even true, I don’t know! but it reminds us to question ALL narratives presented to us. What struck me the most is the acknowledgment that they've been planting a cover story for the public and the media to follow, all the while engaging in alternative “activities.” So keep that very real possibility in mind going forward.

Take note of the CIA’s insignia here and the interesting photograph chosen for one of the victims of this incident, Maynor Suazo (interestingly also the name of a famous Honduran soccer player…) who interestingly depicted next to a statue with an Eagle looking the same direction as the Eagle in the CIA insignia. Suazo is also wearing red, white, and blue and the image appears to be cropped.

There's clearly more to the story than meets the eye. The media and these companies have been reluctant to release crucial information and the selective dissemination of details is suspicious.

Names of “bystanders” released — but not of those involved?!

I also wanted to point out this strange image below that was in the news. The Baltimore Sun managed to photograph three individuals (perhaps even staging the scene?) and they have full names, the picture is perfectly framed, and the focus is sharp.

However, when it comes to the actual victims of the bridge collapse, the images are blurry, names are misspelled or missing altogether, and sometimes, there's no image provided at all. Yet, miraculously, they were able to track down Bill Andrews, who vividly recalls observing the construction of the Francis Scott Key bridge in the 1970s. It makes you wonder, doesn't it?

…And how perfectly staged that these bystanders are wearing their Baltimore Ravens gear. 😉

As pointed out by one of my astute Healthy Americans, there's purportedly an individual who fell from the bridge and survived, yet there are no interviews with this person or any of the police present at the scene. Where are their identities?

