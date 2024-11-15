Friends, we need to dive into this just-announced news: Trump’s decision to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Let’s hear it—are you cheering, groaning, or somewhere in the "couldn’t care less" camp??

A lot of you in my audience are long-time RFK Jr. fans, so this is a moment of reckoning. It’s no longer about old tweets or decades-old interviews. Now, it’s showtime. Will Kennedy step up and deliver on his promises?

What does this Kennedy nomination mean for health policy, individual liberty, and the government's role in your life? Let’s just say I’m not exactly betting on RFK Jr. to champion individual freedom or rein in government overreach. But hey, my previous videos and Substacks say it all—feel free to dive in.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Kennedy and Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative gives me pause. No government can make you healthy, period. The very idea feels like a bad narrative straight out of a dystopian novel. But before you tune me out, I do believe there are areas where the government should step in, like addressing pollution, halting chem-trails, and getting fluoride out of the water. That said, some issues can only be addressed locally. Fluoride in the water is controlled by local water districts, not the federal (or even state) government. I will never advocate for expanding federal control over local matters.

Let’s shrink the federal government while we’re at it. I’d love to see the FDA, CDC, EPA, IRS and even the Department of Education face serious downsizing—or outright elimination.

Trump’s Announcement Nominating RFK for HSS Sec’y

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to public health."

Wait a second—public health? The very concept of public health, as we’ve seen during the Cooties era, is a slippery slope into government overreach. Public health? Nope. That’s a phrase I fundamentally reject. There’s no such thing as public health—only individual health. Public sanitation? Sure. Public safety? Absolutely. But your health is your responsibility, not the government’s.

The government’s role is to protect our rights, not micromanage our well-being. Let’s not forget, the so-called “public health” mantra is what got us into the mess we’ve endured these past few years.

Ugh. I really take issue with this statement by Trump:

“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration.”

Does he really believe that? Do you really believe that? That the “Safety and Health” [by the way, why did he capitalize those words, as if they are some sort of proper nouns or stand-alone categories to be called out and highlighted??] of all Americans is the federal government’s most important role?? 🤯

Uh, that would be a big N.O.

The most important job of any administration is to protect the rights of the people against government oppression and tyranny!

The government has NO RIGHT to intrude in my own personal health choices and food choices.

Some might argue that Americans are “crushed” by the industrial food complex. I disagree. We have choices. If someone decides to eat fast food or GMO foods all day, that’s their decision. It’s not the government’s job to step in and tell YOU what you can or can’t eat. If you want your Ding-Dongs, Froot Loops and extra-large order of fries with a Big Gulp, have at it! I am 100% against the government restricting my food choices.

Trump’s promise that Kennedy will “restore these agencies to gold-standard scientific research and transparency” feels like a lofty, if not naïve, promise. The FDA and CDC as “beacons of transparency”? When, exactly, did that happen? And how does one “restore” something that arguably never existed?

Another hot topic is the growing debate over Trump’s use of recess appointments to bypass the Senate confirmation process for certain cabinet positions. A recent article in Roll Call discusses how some Senate Republicans are considering allowing Trump to use this power, which would let him make temporary appointments without Senate approval during a Senate recess. This approach could effectively sidestep the traditional confirmation process, allowing Trump to fill key positions quickly without the usual scrutiny.

Historically, recess appointments have been used to temporarily fill vacancies when the Senate is not in session, but the power to do so has been increasingly scrutinized. For example, during Trump’s first term, several nominees withdrew before their confirmation because they didn’t want to be subjected to the required financial disclosures or background checks. Now, the question is whether Trump can use recess appointments to push through controversial nominees like RFK Jr. or others without facing the usual Senate hearings and votes.

Will Kennedy honor his promises of transparency and fighting corruption? Or, will he turn out to be a Trojan Horse, ushering in an expanded government with more control and restrictions over your health? It would be downright horrible to find out that RFK was baiting us with hope but switching to betrayal when it matters most.

As Trump continues to make moves for America’s future, it’s clear that the debate over the role of government in public health, safety, and executive power will only intensify. We must ask ourselves what kind of government we want. Should it be one that ensures our safety at the expense of our freedoms, or one that protects our rights and allows us to make our own informed choices?

I, for one, will keep an open mind — but also remain vigilant and unafraid to “calls it like I sees it” when it comes to the government crushing our freedom.

As always, I love reading your comments and hearing your perspective.

