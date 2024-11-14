What Should RFK's "MAHA" Focus on First?
While I'm no fan of the government interfering in our health choices, there is one top issue I'd like to see Kennedy address that affects us all
With Trump making his way back to the White House, it seems Bobby Kennedy is riding in on his coattails. Kennedy’s campaign website, once branded "Kennedy 24," has now rebranded to "MAHA," standing for "Make America Healthy Again."
(Sidenote: The word MAHA has a strange connection to the Freemason secret society — watch my video above at about the 15:45 time mark where I explain what that is.)
In my video linked above, I dive into what I think Bobby Kennedy should address right away—and hopefully, he’ll be in a position to do so. But first, let me ask: Can you guess what my number one priority would be for Bobby Kennedy in his new role of "Making Americans Healthy Again"?
It’s not so much about making Americans healthy, because I believe the responsibility for our health lies with each of us. I’m all in favor of the government staying out of our personal health choices. But there are some issues that affect all of us—issues like the air we breathe and the water we drink. These are the problems we need to address.
Yes, I’m all for protecting our environment. I care about the oceans, the beaches I surf on, and the water I drink. But there’s a difference between being an advocate for clean living and letting the government create a regulation-heavy system that dictates how I should live my life. Especially when it comes to the issue of "climate change."
Bobby Kennedy has made his stance clear: he believes carbon is the enemy. But here’s the problem—I can’t help but raise an eyebrow at that. Carbon is the very molecule of life! It’s what plants need to grow, and greenhouse operators actually purchase carbon dioxide to boost crop yields. So why, then, is carbon painted as the villain in the climate change debate?
Despite this, Kennedy and his supporters continue to push the narrative that human activity is driving global warming. I’m all for reducing pollution and finding cleaner solutions. But why does it always seem to come with government restrictions? “Education instead of Regulation” is my motto.
But the federal government, through the inverted-name “InflationReduction Act” massively expanded tax-payer funding toward elective cars, wind farms, solar energy and other NOT-net-zero energy sources. If the so-called “green energy” products are so great, why do they need constant government subsidies? If solar panels, electric cars, and other (not-so) green technologies are as efficient and cost-effective as they claim, why not let the market decide? Get rid of the subsidies and let competition drive innovation. Free markets thrive on innovation, not government handouts.
Kennedy, Here’s Your Opportunity to Make a Real Difference
Kennedy, your pro-climate-change stance might actually come in handy now—if you want to talk about real man-made environmental impact, let’s talk about the chemicals being sprayed into our air!
You’ve heard about chemtrails, right? These chemical trails left by planes—often dismissed as conspiracy theory fodder—are becoming harder and harder to ignore. And here’s the thing: whether you believe in chemtrails or not, it’s undeniable that our skies do not look like they 30 or 40 years ago. People in my generation unequivocally state that the streaks in the sky, the tic-tac-toe grids and the strange, milky haze that blocks out the sun did NOT exit when we were children. Heck, Harvard University has an entire “solar screening” program funded by Bill Gates, who admits they are trying to “dim” the sun. I have a dozens of videos on my youtube channel here about man-made weather and clouds.
In a nutshell, this is what I’m so focused on exposing and eliminating these man-made chemtrails: Unlike issues like fluoride in our drinking water or the health-harming vaccines, clean air is something that affects everyone, and there is virtually no escape from the poisons in the air.
If Kennedy truly wants to make a name for himself in the environmental movement, why not tackle the spraying in the skies as his top priority? The damage from these chemicals affects everyone. You can avoid fluoridated water, you can opt out of cocktails, but when it comes to breathing the air? There’s no opting out. This could be a game-changer if Kennedy decides to focus his energy here and clean up our skies.
Tennessee recently passed legislation to start the conversation, and while it’s a step in the right direction, we need to stay cautious.
Yes, the government is starting to listen, but we must remain vigilant. What if, in the process of addressing spraying in the skies, the government uses this as an excuse to restrict our freedoms even further? What if they start telling us we can only drive certain days of the week or limit how many miles we can drive, all under the guise of "saving the planet"? We have to be very aware and discerning so we don’t advocate for something and get trapped in regulation.
So, I’d like to see cleaning up the skies as Kennedy’s top priority, but we need to follow it all closely. It’s an issue that affects all of us. We see it, we’re aware of it, and it’s something we can unite around. The air we breathe is something no one can avoid. Sure, I can steer clear of Fruit Loops, skip the Pop-Tarts, choose organic food, and even avoid fluoride in the water if I want. I can even say no to becoming a human pincushion. But when it comes to the air we breathe? There’s no escape.
I’d love to know what you think. I’m always grateful to have you on board, friends.
