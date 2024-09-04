RFK Jr. sure loves big government. Not surprising, though, since he comes from the Kennedy lineage that he loves to reference so frequently.

I’m at opposite ends of the political teeter-totter when it comes to RFK Jr. He believes in “restoring trust” in the government by expanding its interference into your everyday life, whereas I’m in favor of shrinking the government and removing its unconstitutional interferences into my God-ordained freedoms.

How about you?

Do you really believe that the government holds the golden key to unlock your health and happiness?

How has that worked out for ya’, oh let’s say since about 2020?

Kennedy is not alone in promoting Big Government to save the day.

Nor is he alone in promoting “safe” vaccines. Here’s a one and a half-minute reminder of exactly where he stands on the jab issue:

(Before you make a comment that I took his words out of context, you can get the links for the entire full-length videos in the description box of this video on my youtube channel.)

Kennedy, along with Steve Kirsch, Del Bigtree and other prominent voices promote this as well.

It rube me the wrong way when RFK Jr has as his top priority “restoring trust” in the government and its regulatory agencies.

I cover it all here in my updated video below, when it first aired some months ago:

When the World Economic Forum hosted its 2024 shindig this past January in Davos, and guess what's on the agenda?

"Rebuilding Trust."

Now, if you're thinking, "Where have I heard that phrase before?" This substack will jog your memory with a few examples:

Yes, the “restoring trust and integrity in our government” narrative. It's been the mission of certain so-called health freedom leaders for some time now and now it’s really kicking into high gear since they’ve pretty much taken the whole cooties thing as far as they could.

Let's face it, public trust is at an all time low. The government and its alphabet soup of regulatory agencies (CDC, FDA, EPA, you name it) have seen better days and people are very (understandably) untrusting of the government especially given the tyranny of the last several years.

So why is this whole “rebuild trust” narrative troubling?

Let me paint a picture for you: influential figures are parading forward with grand plans to mend your broken trust in the government (some seem to think a mere apology will do the trick). And why, you ask? So that the next time they unveil some kind of mandate, you'll be on board, ready to trust them! Because hey, it couldn't possibly go south like the last time, right? We can totally trust them, they promised it would be different this time.

But hold on a sec – let's not forget this basic principle, THE MOST IMPORTANT THING OF ALL: You have the right of no consent to any medical intervention you don’t want, regardless of the circumstances.

That's the crux of the matter that these masters of misdirection conveniently dance around with their bait-and-switch tactics and crafty language, attempting to bamboozle and swindle the public.

In my previous substacks and videos, I've pointed out the carefully crafted language used by these big shots, urging you to put on your critical thinking cap and read between the lines.

So along with this endeavor to rebuild trust, comes the push for increased safety testing, more R&D, and more government oversight.

If you read between the lines, this suggests that when this mission is accomplished, these once distrusted agencies are now reliable and can be confidently followed. So then, the authorities we didn’t trust, but were supposed to trust, can now be trusted all thanks to the new establishment on the scene.

Am I the only one bothered by this narrative that I am seeing again, again, and again?

Exhibit A: CDC

Exhibit B: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

Jay Bhattacharya: Public Health Must Seek to Rebuild Trust | CLIP | American Thought Leaders

Exhibit C: Steve Kirsch and his Vaccine Safety Research Foundation

Promo Code: Sage Hana /

Kirsch also taking a play out of the same playbook as Dr. Jay and others. Just apologize. Of course, that’s all it takes!

Exhibit D: Robert F Kennedy Jr

Click to watch the 2021 Debate - Kennedy Jr. vs Dershowitz (not much of a debate if you ask me) — and here are the EYE-POPPING details of RFK Jr.’s views on “trust”:

Kennedy: When Alan and I were kids, people wanted to get vaccinated. There was no fear of the polio vaccine, and people had a tremendous trust in our health regulatory officials and today that trust has evaporated to the extent where today 50% of the people polled in this country are saying that they may not take the Covid vaccine and 27% are a hard no. This is even before the vaccine is developed. Why is that happening? 14:00 That is the question I think we really have to ask ourselves: Why do so many Americans no longer trust the regulatory officials and trust this process? and one of the reasons is you know, vaccines are very, very interesting and a very different kind of medical product because it is a remedy… it’s a medical intervention that is being given to perfectly healthy people to prevent somebody else from getting sick… and it’s the only medicine that’s given to healthy people, so you would want — and particularly the children, who have a whole lifetime in front of them of them — so you would expect we would want that particular intervention to have particularly rigorous guarantees that it is safe, because you are saying to somebody, we are going to make you make this sacrifice for the greater good, you have no health problems, you have zero risk for this disease, and we are going to force you to undergo a medical intervention – and our side of the bargain should be: oh, we want this to be completely safe.

By the way, the following statement and the way in which it was worded caught my attention. Is he part of these regulatory agencies? Curious minds want to know.

RFK Jr: “I think once WE TRUST the American public, they’re going to start trusting us.”

So what’s their grand plan? Rebuild trust and demand a safety guarantee. How? Well, obviously, they need more safety testing. Because, you know, you can make poison safe apparently with enough testing, especially on innocent children and defenseless animals…

Here's the key takeaway: influential figures in the so-called health freedom realm, including Junior, Kirsch, and Battacharya, are championing this narrative. Now, even the WEFers and others are echoing it. In my view, it's a classic bait and switch. Can and should trust ever be restored? What say you?

