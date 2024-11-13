One of my Healthy Americans, Daniel, emailed me a link to a newsletter from Mike Adams, the “Health Ranger.” Let me know if you’re familiar with his work and if you’ve been on his video-sharing platform Brighteon, where I used to post some of my own videos. The topic of today’s substack (and my recent video above) covers Mike’s “12-step Program for Trump.”

I know some people find Mike’s approach bold—some might even say alarmist! The reason why I’m sharing Mike’s 12-Step Program is because I want to comment on these major points he recommends that Trump take care of.

Now this "12-step program for Trump" is not the kind you might think! Instead, it’s his vision for twelve initiatives he believes should be priorities for Trump’s administration when he takes office in 2025:

Trump achieved a truly historic, almost miraculous victory in this week's election, overcoming an incredible array of tyrants, liars, lawfare practitioners and deep state operatives who tried to destroy him. Now, we are a little over 10 weeks away from the Jan 20th swearing in, and Trump's team is already working hard on the battle plans for pushing the…

In yesterday’s video, I read through this list and highlighted my top priorities and where I think they align with America’s needs in the years ahead.

Priority #1: Free the J6 political prisoners and pardon Tina Peters, Edward Snowden and Ross Ulbricht Now, I haven’t been following every twist in this story, but I do know a couple of people personally who faced FBI visits, arrests, and the works. Their alleged offenses? Thin, to put it mildly. A good lawyer could peel these charges apart, so I’ll just say that I hope some of these cases get overturned.

Priority #2: Prosecute the traitors and election fraudsters This one’s pretty straightforward — prosecute those involved in any form of election fraud. That’s Adams’ stance, and I’d say, why not? People need confidence in the process and criminals need to be held accountable.

Priority #3: Deport the illegals and build the wall to protect the southern border Some of you support a solid border wall; others might worry about being "walled in." Either way, I’m all for tightening the border and enforcing legal entry. I’m actually helping a number of immigrants, keeping them from becoming human pincushions. If you want to know more, you can check out resources on my website, thehealthyamerican.org. I’d even suggest we pause immigration altogether if our resources are truly stretched. We’re being told we’re low on water, food, etc. so suffice to say, maybe it’s time to hit “pause.” Why not work on fixing things in our own country first?

Priority #4: End medical tyranny and eliminate the FDA, CDC, EPA and USDA Adams would love to see an end to agencies like the FDA, CDC, EPA, and USDA. I’m right there with him. These agencies, supposedly designed for the public’s benefit, have turned into bureaucratic nightmares, strategically weaponized, and they’re overdue for a shakeup. I don’t think they need to be eliminated, but their budgets need to be slashed and I say cut the deadwood and free us from excessive regulations. One specific action Congress could take right away? Ban direct-to-consumer drug ads.

Priority #5: End all federal income taxes on individuals, and eliminate the IRS Here’s a favorite among my audience, and frankly, I agree. Why should the government skim off a huge chunk of our earnings? Income tax was supposed to be temporary. I’m with Mike Adams on this one: it’s time to end federal income taxes on individuals and dissolve the IRS. For many, federal income tax takes up to half of their earnings. And in today’s economy, where inflation is making it hard enough to pay for essentials—let alone any extras—it’s baffling that we’re expected to just hand it over. If people could keep more of their income, think about the difference it would make. Covering rent, affording food, fueling up the car, or even treating yourself to something nice would be so much more manageable. We hear about people struggling to make ends meet, but what if the government simply stopped siphoning off a huge chunk of every paycheck? That alone would allow individuals and families to breathe easier financially, and it would be a huge step in the right direction for the economy. And let’s be honest: the government has plenty of ways to raise money without reaching into our pockets. With the sheer volume of money they print out of thin air each year, do they really need to take our earnings, too?

Priority #6: Restore freedom of speech and prosecute Big Tech platforms for years of censorship If I had a dollar for every time I’ve been censored or shadow-banned on social media, I’d probably be making up for all the ad revenue YouTube has withheld from me. Between shadow-bans, strikes, and frozen view counts, this hits close to home and is definitely a priority of mine — I just want to speak freely without worry that some algorithm is about to shut me down.

Priority #7: Outlaw grooming, DEI and WOKE policies in corporations, government and education Adams suggests we stop all this “diversity, equity, and inclusion” — but honestly, I think this will naturally backfire on itself. People want products and services, not your societal commentary.

Priority #8: Nuremberg 2.0 trials for the COVID criminals and depopulation vaccine pushers Now, here’s where I part ways with Adams. He wants a "Nuremberg 2.0" trial for certain pharmaceutical players. But to be clear, the original Nuremberg Code, while a solid ethical framework, isn’t a law; it’s a set of principles. I’m cautious of inviting any more international influence into our domestic legal system. Instead, I’d rather see us focus on enforcing the laws we already have here in the U.S. to hold them accountable.

Priority #9: Get the USA out of foreign wars and end NATO Now, this aligns with my belief in focusing our resources here at home. If Europe wants to deal with Russia, they’re welcome to it — we have our own issues to tackle: people in need, policies that need reform, and lives that could be vastly improved. Diverting our energy, time, money, and focus to endless skirmishes and wars overseas, including those in the Middle East, only drains our resources and keeps us from addressing urgent problems at home. This isn’t about ignoring global issues—it’s about prioritizing the well-being of our own citizens. I firmly stand for freedom and against any targeting of innocent civilians, no matter where it happens.

Priority #10: End the Fed and halt the fiat currency mass counterfeiting operation that will only end in financial collapse I agree. The Federal Reserve's unchecked power to print money has led us into a vicious cycle of inflation, devaluation, and debt.

Priority #11: Fix the broken election system with paper ballots, nationwide voter ID and same-day election results When it comes to election integrity, states need to lead the way. I don’t agree with Mike’s call for a national voter ID—voting is a state issue, not a national one. Each state should be responsible for ensuring fair voting procedures, which includes requiring up-to-date, photo identification, just like Florida does. In some states, like California, no ID is required, and this was the case in most states that turned blue. I'm also all for paper ballots and same-day voting—no early voting windows that stretch out for weeks and no delays in counting. Election Day should be just that: a single day where, if you’re participating, you make arrangements to get to the polls. This process is simple, fair, and allows for a more transparent, secure election, one in which each vote is counted properly and results are delivered on time.