There are some things about this Baltimore bridge incident that I just can’t let go of.

So many questions… yet so few answers from the authorities.

It strikes me that the media refrains from labeling it an "accident," which, I'm told, could have repercussions for insurance companies. And while we await the investigation (which I’m sure will be free from corruption 😉!) I've compiled an ongoing list of the many doubts and questions swirling in my mind and likely in yours too. To those who may dismiss my inquiries, I welcome you to engage in critical thinking alongside me. It's far too easy to accept what's handed to us without scrutiny…

So, in yesterday's video, I covered Brawner Construction Company, who claimed to have had employees on-site repairing potholes on the Baltimore Key Bridge. You can find more details about this here, along with a message they left urging donations to support these families affected by the tragedy. However, they didn't provide any names of the individuals. One of my astute Healthy Americans pointed out the contradiction: how can Brawner Construction Company be employing workers who might be in the country illegally? Well, it's illegal to knowingly hire illegals. I reached this conclusion based on accounts from witnesses and friends of the victims, who mentioned sending money back to their home countries. If they weren't concerned about immigration authorities, why the secrecy?

We’re told these workers were fixing potholes at 1:00 a.m. But there is no evidence to back this up. I'd like to see the work order from the city of Baltimore to confirm. No images exist of trucks going into the water or the workers on the bridge. And their names are absent on the Brawner website and the GoFundMe page, despite the company labeling them as heroes. It's peculiar that Brawner is soliciting donations totaling $300,000 without providing more transparency.

I always advise watching these mainstream-media-merry-go-round videos with the sound muted, allowing you to adjust playback speed as necessary to break free from the potential hypnotic effect that media may induce. Alternatively, listening to the audio alone without the visuals can prevent emotional manipulation, as videos are a lot of times designed to evoke specific reactions. I’ve written several substacks about how to effectively watch the news here and here.

Why have we never heard the actual MayDay call from the ship? There are several reports of emergency responders discussing closing the bridge, but we never heard the actual MayDay call from the captain. We are told that this is an unprecedented MayDay call — so why not release it to the public?

Who exactly placed the MayDay call? Was it the Dali’s master (the one in charge of the ship) or was it one of the harbor pilots (those from the Port of Baltimore who are required to be on board to oversee the safe pilotage into and out of the port)? Inquiring minds want to know!

Don't be swayed by other youtubers! When I heard Jeff Ostroff’s video, I don't know if he misspoke or if I misunderstood, but he aired what he called the MayDay call. In fact, it was the emergency responders audio, not the ship’s Mayday call. Don’t you think that this is the most pivotal piece to the whole incident? The actual MayDay call, with the ship’s message of distress, and the names of the pilots actually steering the vessel? Unless of course, it was a ghost ship and no one at all was on board. That is a possibility that cannot be dismissed. So far, the evidence points to NO ONE being on the ship, since no names have been released, and there are no images of anyone on the vessel.

Other news outlets positioned the emergency call the same way, as if it were the actual MayDay call. Are they inept? Or intentionally deceptive? That is very very shoddy reporting indeed. But the more the media repeats that there was a MayDay call, the more people will believe it. So NO, we have never heard the MayDay call. We have never heard the names of the crew members on that ship. We have never heard the name of the master piloting that vessel.

More importantly, we have never gotten the names of the harbor pilots in the Port of Baltimore, who are required by law to be on board that vessel to assist its exit out of the port. How is it that we knew the name of the…

captain of the Exxon Valdez before 24 hours were up, but we can't get the names of these harbor pilots? Now, I find it strange that the vessel was exiting the port at 1:30 a.m. Maybe that's normal; I'm not involved in shipping or ports. But to a layperson, it seems strange. Even stranger is the fact that the names of the harbor pilots were never released.

Were they even on board? Was anyone on board? I would like to know. I've never seen an individual on board. I've never seen a person waving a hand or anything. Many of the images shown look strange as well. From a distance, it almost looks like they're photoshopped. I would imagine that there would be far more destruction to that vessel than what was shown.

I hope that there was no loss of life; maybe that's what actually happened, because how is it that they were able to clear that bridge so quickly of any traffic? I found that astounding as I was listening to the emergency responders saying that they're getting the traffic breaks. How are they able to do that so quickly? Are there usually law enforcement officers right there at the entrance and exit of the bridge as you go on and off? Maybe there are.

How are they able to close that traffic break so quickly, but they were not able to get the workers off the bridge? The workers didn't have any two-way radios; they didn't have any walkie-talkies? There was no one to alert them when the bridge was being closed? It doesn't add up; it defies logic. And that's where the emotional grip is going to stop people from thinking clearly. And that's why I'm not letting this story go. I don't claim to have the answers; I have a lot of questions. And in my opinion, it's more important to have questions … than to have answers that can't be questioned.

I did find images of the memorial going on for the workers who lost their lives in the Key Bridge collapse. Did you see that image? I'll link the twitter post below. It's quite strange. It looks like little scarecrows, with the hard hat and their reflective uniform. What I find interesting is that there's no American flag. Is that just me? But there's the flag of Mexico, one is the flag of El Salvador, and the other one is Honduras.

I don't know if there were bribes to these workers so that they could go back to their country with their pockets full of money, or money that's forthcoming from the GoFundMe? Maybe they were promised that they would get citizenship instead? Are they returning to their own countries? Somebody else pointed out that they closed the bridge, so there were fewer fatalities, meaning fewer investigations. Because imagine if there had been actual victims on that bridge, think of all the insurance company investigations that might have, I don't know… uncovered or revealed other facts, other information that, perhaps, the CIA doesn't want us to know?

I also covered the only “eye witness” account strangely reported by Sky News in the UK of all places. And I also share an interview clip of a man named Jesus Campos, who is identified as a friend of one of the workers. Yes, he appears visibly distraught… and wouldn’t you know it, one of my savvy Healthy Americans pointed out that coincidentally Jesus Campos was also the name of the security guard at the Las Vegas shooting. Coincidence?

Watch the clip of the interview of the visibly distraught Jesus Campos with Baltimore newscaster here who sounds a little, how do you put it… tipsy? Or maybe she’s just nervous about having to take part in what seems like a fabricated story. Or, maybe exhibiting physical sings of the side effects of you-know-what. Also, it sounds like she is broadcasting in an empty room, as there are no ambient sounds. Further, it is strange when a car dives by and waves to the camera. This one doesn’t pass the smell test for me.

Next up, I have a clip for you below of a Baltimore local describing what she witnessed. Watch and then see if you come to the same conclusions I have. CLIP: Baltimore local describes witnessing Key bridge collapse (00:59)

Many things trouble me about this witness. Firstly, we only know her name as Terry, and we never see her face clearly as the camera captures her from the side, with a baseball cap obscuring some features. There is no address, city, or time provided for the interview, indicating poor reporting standards. I guess the media really will broadcast anything, banking on the emotional response of viewers rather than critical thinking… Despite this broadcast being almost a week old, no American media outlet other than the UK seems to have picked it up? Watch my latest video here for my full analysis of the strange interview.

Oh, I forgot to mention, it's not the vessel's fault, it's not the crew's fault, it's not the master of the ship, and it's certainly not the harbor pilot's fault. It is the bridge's fault. Oh, what I meant to say is, it's actually Trump's fault. Oh no, no, no, it's actually... I'm surprised they didn't mention it, but I'm mentioning it right now. We need to chalk it up to climate change — what say you?!

Stay tuned for more coverage as we hone our skills of critical thinking — in fact, it is just thinking, a skill that many people have given over to the government, and the media.

As always, I love hearing from my savvy, sophisticated (and sometimes snarky) Healthy Americans. Please leave you comment below as well.

