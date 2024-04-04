In my video above I directed my focus to Brawner Builders, the construction company implicated in the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse. This incident raises several concerns, including the lack of transparency about the affected workers and the company's questionable fundraising efforts. Baltimore has a reputation of being a hub of organized crime and let’s just say that Brawner Builders is no stranger to lawsuits.

The company's homepage carries a somber message, expressing grief over the loss of their workers in the tragedy, however, Brawner refrains from naming the affected workers, leaving a void of information about those who lost their lives in the accident. Here’s the disclaimer message on the homepage of their website:

Am I the only one who finds this strange? Brawner Builders Inc is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of GoFundMe, claiming that 100% of the funds will go to the families of the victims. As of today, April 4th, 2024, they've raised $70,868 out of a $300,000 goal.

Why aren't the names of the individuals provided on the website? It's unusual not to have any information about those we're being asked to donate toward. Furthermore, why is the media so tight-lipped about these individuals? How can we be sure that the individuals were even on the bridge? The absence of hard evidence to prove their presence is troubling. And why were the emergency responders unable to reach the construction crew if they were able to clear the bridge of all traffic?

We have been informed that two of the individuals were in a red truck that was recovered after the incident and I was able to gather some information about these individuals we are told were victims in this incident.

Referring to an article published by CBS two days ago, it states that six workers missing after the Francis Scott Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, are presumed to be dead. State Police said the search has moved to a salvage effort because officials believe the four missing are still in vehicles encased in the bridge debris. Now, according to the CBS report, the men were working for Brawner Builders, filling potholes on the center span of the bridge at the time of the collapse. It's plausible, isn't it, that if we accept the premise that individuals were working on the bridge, they may have been engaged in… other activities?

One of the missing workers, as reported by CBS, was from El Salvador, identified as Miguel Luna. Luna (Spanish for moon…how interesting, to coincide with the upcoming April 8 eclipse) has called Maryland home for over 19 years. The indication here, reading between the lines, suggests that these individuals may have been illegal immigrants. And this is probably why they don’t want to disclose the identities.

Why aren’t the names actually published on the Brawner website?

Why has the media been so slow to disclose identities?

Will Brawner get the millions(billions?) of dollars in new construction contracts to build back better the new bridge?

Will the new bridge be christened with one of the “victims” names?

Or will be new bridge be called: Joseph Robinette Build-Back-Better Biden Bridge? Let’s consider all possibilities here:

The story and details are exactly as we are told. Six (or was it 8? the media has conflicting stories) hard-working immigrants were fixing potholes on that bridge

No one was actually on the bridge at all (and possibly, not even on the ship!) and there was no loss of life.

The immigrants were either paid off to participate in this story — perhaps even repaid with citizenship

The immigrant story can pull on the heartstrings of law-abiding real Americans vehemently reject the flooding of our countries with those entering illegally

As always, I love my Healthy American community. I appreciate your comments on youtube show (daily at 4 pm here) and would love see what you have to say below.

