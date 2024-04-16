Friends, I typically don't engage in ongoing war coverage, and I don't plan to continue on doing so. However, I do enjoy diving beneath the headlines from time to time to engage in critical thinking.

Critical thinking? What in the non-spinning world is that, Peggy?

Well, essentially, it involves asking questions, digging deeper, drawing conclusions based on evidence (!!), and rejecting evidence that doesn't seem rooted in reality.

Gee, what a concept?

I wanted to use this Iranian strike on Israel as another exercise in critical thinking. I’m sure to get a great deal of backlash for covering this topic on my channel again, but I believe this is important to point out.

I've spent considerable time scouring the internet for videos of the Israel Iron Dome intercepting incoming missiles, but I haven't found any compelling footage. If you have come across such videos, please share them with us. Unfortunately, you can’t leave a link in the Youtube comments, so feel free to email us at support@thehealthyamerican.org.

My background is in international policy and law, with a focus on Arab-Israeli affairs, so I am quite interested in this topic. Both sides seem to be missing the path to peace — a subject I've talked about previously here.

As for Israel’s defense systems, they include the following:

The Arrow system, developed in collaboration with the U.S., is designed to intercept long-range missiles.

David's Sling , also developed with U.S. support, targets medium-range missiles.

The Patriot missile, Israel's oldest defense system, was used in the first Gulf War.

And, of course, the most well-known system is the Iron Dome, which specializes in shooting down short-range rockets.

Another intriguing development is the Iron Beam, a new system utilizing laser technology that is not yet operational (so we’re told). [I’e included images of each of these in the video above.]

So why and how is it that Israel was able to miraculously stop the Iranian attacks, but not Hamas?

And we’re told that Iran allegedly announced (or leaked) their attack plans. Why would they alert their enemy? If it was leaked through intelligence, how were they able to get intel of the Iranian attack, but not the October 7th attack?

According to several news outlets like CBS “Iran's attack was its promised retaliation for an April 1 strike by Israel on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, which killed seven officers from its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

And in the article about the April 1st strike it’s reported that the U.S. picked up “intelligence” that Iran was planning a retaliatory attack that would include a swarm of drones and cruise missiles.

Hmm, so logically Israel was on guard for this attack? I’m sure that’s some people’s explanation for how Israel was miraculously able to fend off hundreds of these drones and missiles.

But didn’t Israel also get a heads-up about Hamas’s attack plans? And with that entire fortress encircling the Palestinian territory because, let's face it, their neighbors aren't exactly sending over fruit baskets, shouldn't they be on high alert 24/7? I mean, if you've got fortifications and a military presence around because you know trouble's brewing next door, you'd think being prepared is just part of the daily routine, right? So, where were those IDF soldiers on October 7th?

CNN reported, “More than 300 projectiles – including around 170 drones and over 120 ballistic missiles – were fired toward Israel in an immense aerial attack overnight, but “99%” of them were intercepted by Israel’s aerial defense systems and its “partners,” according to the Israeli military.”

Isn’t it convenient fascinating that out of the (allegedly) hundreds of missiles and drones shot down that nobody was killed or seriously injured? And none of Israel’s critical infrastructure was really affected…

Was the Iranian attack orchestrated by amateurs? Is Iran less sophisticated and savvy than the Hamas paragliders?

Welp, the comments section got a bit spicy…

Something else you might find interesting is that the US is the #1 supplier to Israel's military machine, but wait until you find out who else is supplying the tools to eradicate innocent civilians from a certain ethnic group!

