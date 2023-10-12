APPARENTLY I AM NOT ALLOWED TO QUESTION CERTAIN TOPICS
The very people who claim to be in favor of freedom of speech sure are trying to censor me -- and I'm not just talking about Youtube and Facebook...
Remember when you were trying to wake people up about the fakes, frauds, and phonies in the government?
Do not — I repeat — do NOT dare apply your critical thinking skills to anything related to Israel, Jews, Hamas, Palestinians, Trump, DeSantis, abortion, electric vehicles, the Pope, trans, Elon Musk, RFK Jr, NASA, the climate, the shape of the earth… and last but not least the mask-wearing tennis champ Djokovich.
Let’s see — did I leave anything out?
I guess the only non-controversial “safe” topic we can talk about these days is the poison needle (which I call the cooties cocktail). Do we all agree on that? Freedom of no consent to any forced medical treatment?
Oh, I guess criticizing Big Pharma is okay too.
And Big Bankers…
And CBDCs…
And we can all agree to be against digital IDs, right?
It’s absolutely stunning to me that some of the very people who for the past three+ years have been vocal about “not trusting the government” and “not believing the media” suddenly turn on me with vicious attacks for continuing to exercise caution and skepticism about the trending narratives.
After the last four years of massive, blatant hog-washing by the public serpents and their mainstream media merry-go-round messengers of doom, I thought surely more people would reject the mind manipulation and propaganda.
Apparently there are some narratives that are unquestionable:
Buckle up and join me on youtube because this afternoon my topics is: "Don't you DARE Question Israel!"
I for one am sick and tired of ALL censorship. Disagree fine. But I just got taken off of Twitter after 15 years about 10 weeks ago, after they already removed thousands of my followers previously due to my video of public records about how Charles Rockefeller owns the Orange County California vaccine passport, and they removed the remaining 4000 followers they hadn’t taken - because I said Joe Biden was a “traitor guilty of treason” and I stand by that.
My blog has been relentlessly censored since somebody broke in to my server in Irvine in August 2020, after in July 2020 I wrote about how the numbers were manipulated from my 10 years in healthcare including testing the computer systems that calculate the deaths. I analyzed all the data and went into detail about how the government faked the pandemic and who is involved. (FDA, CDC, HHS, CMS, Congress, WHO & Gates)
When I was able to remove the malicious code when I changed servers, now Google and DuckDuckGo intercept my blog with porn and garbage like the malicious code they put on there but it’s at the search engine level I’m not even kidding.
As a single mom of two kids who’s been fighting Wells Fargo for stealing my home and money and doing all the legal work myself, in addition to running my own business helping special needs kids with their educational rights, and putting out a healing gift which counter acts the vaccine - I don’t have time to constantly track down their censorship nonsense which no doubt the technical Bill Gates is behind just to tell people the truth.
And though I do have a Substack on here, I greatly resent having to use it over my blog of 23 years.
Most 'Christians' in this country were brought up to have an almost perverse relationship with Israel. This goes back for a century or more, as you very likely know. I applaud you wholeheartedly for your thoughtful, as opposed to dogmatic, discussion of this issue. You are atypical among American Christians, Peggy, and that is why I, as a non-believer, appreciate you so much.