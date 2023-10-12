Remember when you were trying to wake people up about the fakes, frauds, and phonies in the government?

Do not — I repeat — do NOT dare apply your critical thinking skills to anything related to Israel, Jews, Hamas, Palestinians, Trump, DeSantis, abortion, electric vehicles, the Pope, trans, Elon Musk, RFK Jr, NASA, the climate, the shape of the earth… and last but not least the mask-wearing tennis champ Djokovich.

Let’s see — did I leave anything out?

I guess the only non-controversial “safe” topic we can talk about these days is the poison needle (which I call the cooties cocktail). Do we all agree on that? Freedom of no consent to any forced medical treatment?

Oh, I guess criticizing Big Pharma is okay too.

And Big Bankers…

And CBDCs…

And we can all agree to be against digital IDs, right?

It’s absolutely stunning to me that some of the very people who for the past three+ years have been vocal about “not trusting the government” and “not believing the media” suddenly turn on me with vicious attacks for continuing to exercise caution and skepticism about the trending narratives.

After the last four years of massive, blatant hog-washing by the public serpents and their mainstream media merry-go-round messengers of doom, I thought surely more people would reject the mind manipulation and propaganda.

Apparently there are some narratives that are unquestionable:

Buckle up and join me on youtube because this afternoon my topics is: "Don't you DARE Question Israel!"

