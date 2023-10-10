NOTE: My heart and prayers go out to any of those who may have lost their lives in in Israel. My analysis is not intended to criticize any religious or ethnic group, but to dig deeper and analyze what is being presented in the news so we can discern truth from deception.

Also… I traveled Israel some years ago, visiting many of the Holy Land sites. So I have some (limited) experience with Israeli security and surveillance. I talk more about my personal experience in Israel in this video.

I normally don’t cover “war stories” but this incident in Israel needs to be analyzed as there are so many aspects that just don’t add up. It is important to develop your critical thinking skills so you can rise above the emotional hooks and look at the evidence to draw your OWN conclusions, instead of passively accepting everything that the mainstream media merry-go-round wants you to fall for, hook, line and sinker.

Thus, I feel compelled to take you by the shoulders, look into your eyes and say, “Things are not always as they appear!”

Case in point: the Hamas attack on Israel.

There are so many questions and inconsistencies about what is being shown in the mainstream media.

Remember: if a story is making headlines, it’s because the powers-that-shouldn’t-be want you to see it.

And — because you, my savvy, sophisticated Healthy Americans know how to "read between the lies” — you probably can see how so many things about this event just don’t add up.

But before diving in to my analysis, let’s take a quick review of the main ways that “they” (the bad guys, public serpents, New World Dis-Order, puppet masters, evil-dewers… fill in the blank with the villain of your choice) try to trick you, trap you and hijack your rational mind so it’s more difficult to discern truth from lies. I also have a deep-dive video for you on that topic here.)

The modus operandi of evil is to: