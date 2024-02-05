Jewish Group gets MILLIONS from the US to Facilitate MIGRANT INVASION
And wait until you see how Mayorkas (who is Cuban-Jewish) is involved!
This story really needs to come with a vomit warning.
For all of you authentic Americans who have earned your own way, made sacrifices, WORKED for money, experienced lean financial years and the trials and tribulations that come from making it on your own, this story will probably upset your stomach like it did mine.
Especially if you are someone like me,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Healthy American, Peggy Hall to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.