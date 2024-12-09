Ah… remember the good old days of air travel?

When you could see your companion off right at the departure gate?

When you could even walk right out to the tarmac and greet the returning travelers?

When you could have a bottle of water in hand, full-size shampoo bottles, and any type of food or beverage your heart desired?

When you got to keep your shoes on and you were not treated like a terror!st?

Those good old days of air travel ended after the gaslighting of the Patriot Act which came about on the heels of 9-11 (and more subsequent gaslighting).

These days, you have the choice of heading into the radiation scanner booth (which grabs your naked image) or, you can choose to be groped by a TSA agent.

I’ve covered this topic in the past (here) and decided since it’s been a year that maybe I should make an updated video in time for all the holiday travel plus I received a few emails on this topic as well.

One Healthy American emailed me recently and she wrote: “Hi Peggy, I'm writing today to ask for your guidance on how to go through airport security and decline the x-rays and other invasive checking methods. I understand that in some airports they are doing eye scans. I know travelers have the right to decline these and ask for alternatives, but how do I say it, and what sources can I have on hand in case I encounter a TSA agent who isn’t well-informed about passenger rights? Maybe you can point me to a video or other resources. I'm traveling this Saturday, so it’s a bit close, but I’m hoping for future travels. Any advice would be appreciated!"

In my most-recent video linked here (and featured above), I discuss how to avoid invasive airport scanning, skip those uncomfortable pat-downs, and steer clear of having your biometric data—like your face—captured…. you know, all those "necessary security measures" that somehow manage to stomp all over your rights.

The short version is that I’ve sold my soul over to the TSA. Yep, I’m a TSA Pre-Check member, and I’ve made peace with it. The TSA pre-check can take time, but I wanted this Healthy American to know she had alternatives. Even if you don’t get the pre-check in time, remember, you can still decline the scanner.

Simply say, “I opt out” or “No thank you.” They might try to make you go through the scanner right there in public, which can be uncomfortable and invasive, but you have the right to refuse and opt for the pat-down.

For me, I’ve always gone with public screening, mainly so others can be witnesses just in case. But if you prefer privacy, that’s an option too. Just remember, they will try to push you into the scanner, but you have choices.

Why TSA Pre-Check is Worth the $78

TSA Pre-Check—it’s not the coolest club to join, but it sure makes traveling less of a headache. You keep your shoes, your jacket, and you don’t have to pull out your electronics like your laptop. You’re not subjected to invasive full-body pat-downs and you don’t have to deal with those body cancer scanners either. Instead, it’s back to the good ol' metal detector, which let’s face it, probably does less damage to your body than the full-body X-ray nonsense.

(Oh, and the TSA agents love to insist it’s a “different kind” of X-ray? Yeah, of course it is. Because who wouldn't believe everything the government tells us, right? We've been down this road before, people!)

Faced with Biometric Scanning? Decline It.

If you’re traveling and encounter those new biometric face scanning systems, you don’t have to participate.

They’ll try to tell you it’s mandatory, but it’s not.

It's voluntary. Just say, “No thank you,” or “I decline,” and you’re good to go. They’re not going to make it obvious, but you can decline. I once had an agent look at me like I was a little crazy for not complying, but you know what? I don’t care! Don’t be like the cattle herding through the line, doing what they’re told. Stand your ground.

I’m also avoiding services like Clear or Clear Plus. They use biometric data like eye scans and fingerprints, and while some may find it convenient, I just don’t want to be a part of it.

I may sound like I'm making a big deal out of nothing, but I refuse to be part of a system that begins with facial recognition at airports and spreads into every aspect of our lives. No, thank you.

If we don’t push back now, we might wake up to a future where our privacy is nothing more than a memory.

