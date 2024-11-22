I did a livestream a couple of days ago about the good news coming out of Idaho, with a local Idaho health agency removing the covid shots. Apparently this truth was too hot for Youtube to handle, and my video was taken down. (It still lives on here at Bitchute.)

I did another video here following the takedown and Youtube warning — and then I broadcast a top hit below, explaining how I battle the censorship, using my own trademark phrases and quips to outwit the nitwits doing the censoring!

Then in order to comply with Youtube community guidelines, I was required to take a little quiz (uh, third time I’ve taken this little quiz) to show that I am aware of the boo-boos I made 😆.

But before we do a deep dive into this Youtube re-education program, I want to acknowledge that I get this question all the time, “Peggy, Why are you still on Youtube?”

Even though I have to follow YT’s “Community Guidelines” (which is what this substack will reveal in detail in just a moment), there are still benefits from being on what is basically one of the world’s top search engines.

Why I Stay On Youtube

I do my best to outwit the nitwits with my own code words to avoid triggering the censorship algorithm. I don’t always succeed, though, which results in strikes and video takedowns, and the reason why I had to go through a Youtube “Policy Training” program.

It’s worth it to me, though, to remain on the world’s largest video platforms, and thus I accept the challenge to speak the truth while maintaining my own dignity and respect.

In short, here’s why I’m still on Youtube — and if you want to join me, click here for my daily Healthy American broadcasts starting at 4 pm pacific/7 pm eastern. I also have a second channel called Living Swell with Peggy Hall, with new videos for positive encouragement every Monday at 11 am pacific/2 pm eastern.

(1) I have 182,000 subscribers* on my main Youtube channel, so I want to make sure that I continue to bring content that inspires, educates, encourages and empowers people to stand up for their rights and not be bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked by the evil-doers. I would be letting down my amazing Healthy American audience (including you) if I packed up my bags and went home.

*This number has been frozen in time for months, as Youtube has heavily shadow-banned my content. Subscribers have told me that they were unsubscribed from my channel without doing so, they do not get notifications of new videos, and when they “like” my video, it shows up as a dislike. They also are unable to share my videos on FB or other platforms, and get warnings when trying to do so. They have also reported seeing strange view count numbers on my videos. Suffice it to say that these numbers are not accurate, although Youtube just informed me that I recently reached 15,000,000 (15 million) views!

(2) Youtube is a search engine, meaning people can find my content if they do a search on “religious exemptions” or “how to get a job without the jab” or other issues I can help with. By contrast, content on Facebook or Instagram or Brighteon or Bitchute is only searchable on each individual platform.

(3) I refuse to give in, give up or give over my choice of where to broadcast. Leaving Youtube voluntarily for the smaller channels would be a defeat in my view. Why should I abandon the channel and content that I’ve spent years now developing just to start over elsewhere? I have the right to be there, just like anyone else does. Do I support Youtube’s aggressive censorship? No. Do I strive to outwit it? Yes. I embrace the challenge as it helps me grow.

(4) I want to be a voice of truth in the darkness. If I were to leave Youtube, I would no longer be able to reach those who may be looking for a community provided by our Healthy Americans. I say welcome on board!

What Youtube Allows and Doesn’t Allow

Some of you have told me of your own censorship, whereby your comments are removed or simply don’t appear at all.

Others have been kicked off of the platform — without even having a channel!

So yes, the censorship is real.

The strange thing is that in many cases it seems so…random.

I’ve seen plenty of Youtube videos where content creators are getting away with crazy comments, vulgarity, abusive imagery and more — yet I’ve had videos removed and gotten strikes for reasons I can’t fathom.

Also, strangely, Youtube states: “We may also issue a Community Guidelines strike on deleted content.”

Now that is strange, that you can get a strike on content that has already been deleted. Hmmm…. I wonder if you can get a strike on content that has not yet been created?!?

Youtube does have an appeal option, but each time I’ve appealed a strike it’s been denied.

Now Youtube offers those like me who have gotten strikes a chance for redemption.

And that redemption comes from taking — and passing — it’s “Policy Training” program.

It’s based on Youtube’s notorious Community Guidelines which are “the rules of the road for how to behave on YouTube.”

In order for my Healthy American channel to be eligible to have its strike and warnings removed, I had to go take this policy training and answer the following questions. I’m sharing some of them here for you so you can see exactly what Youtube allows and doesn’t allow when it comes to content…except when it decides to censor what and when it feels like it.

Youtube states: “Policy trainings are short in-product educational experiences based on the specific Community Guidelines policy you’ve violated.”

Actual Questions in the Youtube Re-education Policy Training Quiz

Okay, you get the gist of it, right? Now, here’s one for you to answer:

Let me know in a comment below whether or not this is a violation according to Youtube Community Guidelines.

Here’s a brief summary of the pertinent rules:

And these:

So… there you have it! You can see how Youtube controls the narrative, though I’m shocked at the number of channels that violate these policies all the time and are still allowed to broadcast. Hmmm…

