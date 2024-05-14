It’s been three three years since I filed my lawsuit against the Orange County Board of Supervisors and all of the public serpents who are serving evil and trying to bamboozle, hoodwink and dupe the public.

I have been standing up against them, and I have been standing up for your rights, for our truth and freedom since Day One of all of this hogwash being sloshed all over us back in March 2020.

I’m here today to tell you that “I stand before you in Victory!”

Yes, I have long said that victory is ours.

Now it may be a different sort of victory; it may not be the victory that you might have expected — or maybe you didn't expect a victory at all.

I break is all down for you in my most recent video here:

This video dovetails on a video that I did for you last week called Turning the Tables on the Tyrants, which is about the action I took against my (then) own corrupt city for violating my rights by blatantly discriminating against me in a public setting.

As for my three-year legal battle against the County of Orange, I stand before you in Victory.

Yes, “Victory Is Ours” and I want to thank each and every one of you that has stood by me in this unbelievable roller-coaster ride of my suing the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

This is important even if you don't live in California, and even if you don't live in Orange County because this case is all about stopping the tidal wave of tyranny that the evil doers are trying to inflict upon us all, no matter where we live.

There are five supervisors in each of the 48 California counties ( in other states they might be called Commissioners) and they are the ones that hold the purse strings for the money that is doled out in the county. So in Orange County they oversee the OrangeCounty airport, the parks, the beaches, the sheriffs, the prisons, and they oversee all of their fellow crooks and cronies as they line their pockets with all of these fraudulent dollars.

And I know that for a fact because I've covered that story on my youtube channel and in this substack many many many many many many times including here and here (and I’ll link my articles for you at the end of this post).

The then-chairman of the Board of Supervisors Andrew Do— yes, sounds like dough —was giving taxpayer dough to his 22-year-old daughter Rhiannon, who miraculously created a nonprofit organization right at the start of the con-vid, even though she never held a job in her life.

But no worries when you are a corrupt public serpent like Andrew Do! Rhiannon’s Daddy Do gave her a bunch of dough to the tune of $13.5 million. Amazingly, she and Daddy Do are actually being raked over the coals (even the Commie newspaper the OC Register and the uber-lefty LAist magazine are calling for Do’s resignation) because Rhiannon has never produced one shred of evidence as to what she did with all those millions, except pocket it, as the fake organization she “created” called Warner Wellness Center is an empty shell with empty offices and website pages that simply say “coming soon” and phones that only ring and are never answered.

So I can say with a great deal of confidence that these stupidvisors (yes that's how you pronounce it) were lining their pockets with your money and my money and the federal money that apparently was printed out of thin air during all of the hogwash because you know… such actions were safe and effective 🤣

Thus, billions of dollars were going to these sham companies that were created out of thin air to do testing, to give away food, to provide mental health services — only there is no evidence that anything much was done at all, except cheating, lying, stealing and fraud.

Gee, guess most of us saw this coming a mile away.

These OC public serpents even went so far as to state on the record that “If we end the emergency [even though there was never evidence for one] then we won’t get any more emergency money.”

Then they went on to say “We are never going to end the emergency until the governor tells us to.”

Well my friends, that's called a totalitarian regime with a dictator making all the decisions.

This board is so blatantly ignorant of the simple law (CA HSC 101080) that states that the County Board has to vote to end the emergency in its own county. The board declared a local emergency and the board is required to vote to end the emergency.

Simple, right? Even your third-grader could figure it out.

Strangely and incomprehensibly, the OC Board still HAS NOT voted in public in accordance with the law.

You read that right: there is still a con-vid emergency in effect in Orange County, California because these corrupt serpents are too inept to follow the law.

And that was the simple basis of my writ of mandate: to petition the court to require the County to follow the law. Period.

Now what the county did was to pull out all the stops by pulling several judges off my case. The first judge ruled in our favor, saying that the county was violating the law, and that they have to follow the law and hold the public meetings about the emergency. Gee, what a concept! A public board holding public meetings!

The judge gave the County three months to come back and show that they were following the law.

And the County never did.

In fact, the County Board continued to violate the law at a higher and higher level, and we pointed it out every step of the way. So what the County did was play musical chairs with the judges: pulling the judges off the case putting on new ones until we were left with the final judge, the great con man, McCONville.

Yes, that's exactly his name.

Oh, did I mention that Do’s wife is the number two presiding judge in all of Orange County in criminal court, so yeah so good luck getting some kind of ruling against the Dough-man, who incidentally comes from communist Vietnam — and apparently he did not come to the U.S. for freedom because he's not following our American laws.

Anyhoo, on and on and on and on it goes, and the County is trying to bleed me dry and trying to wear me down with threats and intimidation and delayed hearings and all of the other slimy tactics they can come up with, because the law is clearly on my side.

Yet I’ve made it through all of years of these sleepless nights and stress and upset and energy drain.

You really have to have a strong stomach to go through these court cases, which is why I decided back in my early adulthood (after I got my BA in Political Science and MA in international law and policy) that I would not pursue a career in law.

I kind of feel sorry these clowns in the courtroom because they have to live with their evil ways and their stained souls and corrupt conscience.

I've covered this in many many many videos over the years (check out my lawsuit playlist on youtube if interested) and now the lawsuit is in year three.

The only thing the slimy serpents and their court jesters can do is to run out the clock and bleed me dry.

You see, the county has unlimited resources in terms of attorneys and dollars. They could care less how many hours they devote to this case and how many millions they have to spend to defend their corruption and lies.

It literally is David v. Goliath.

The sheer arrogance of these county attorneys is astonishing. I truly pray for them to come out of evil, as they have traded their souls for money and power.

Newsom finally did declare an end to the state of emergency (separate and different than the local county emergency) — and judge CON-ville himself declared my case moot, stating that there was nothing to see here, folks, since the emergency was over.

But it doesn't matter that the governor declared that the emergency was over — because the law (CA HSC 101080) states that the county has to meet, vote and terminate their own emergency.

If it sounds like I am repeating myself — I am!

It is oh-so-simple, but apparently neither the simpletons at the County nor those in the courtroom can comprehend it.

So the bottom line is that through all of the motions to dismiss and delayed hearings and depositions (which the County NEVER appeared for) the judge issued his final ruling saying “Case dismissed on mootness” because there is no emergency.

You know what that's like?

That’s like somebody parking at a red curb and they keep racking up tickets that they never paid for. This continues for months and years, and one day the curb gets painted white. And the person who got the tickets for parking on a red curb says, “Well, I don’t have to pay for those prior violations because the curb is now white.”

My friends, that is the perfect analogy.

How do you like them apples?

Them are pretty rotten apples.

Yet I do stand before you in victory, as I stated at the beginning.

Victory #1: I told the county that I was going to take legal action against them for violating the law, and I did.

Victory #2: I stand firm on my own integrity and dignity knowing that I just didn't complain about things but I actually did something about it.

Victory #3: I educated so many people about these laws and about your rights. So many people told me that they learned so much and were able to stand firm in their convictions as well.

Victory #4: I learned so much about how the county operates and I EXPOSED THE CORRUPTION at very deep levels. God alone will deal with these evil serpents but I did my part as well.

Victory #5: The resignation of County Health Officer Clayton Chau (Chinese-born, from Vietnam, apparently still has allegiance to totalitarian tyranny). Chau refused to show up for his deposition in my case, and he has to live with a lifetime knowledge of how many DEATHS, SUICIDES and decimated businesses HE WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR PERSONALLY because of his evil orders.

Whew.

As for me?

I feel fantastic. I am free!

I am free from the shackles of having to go through all the shenanigans and the hogwash and the hoodwinking and the duping and the swindling of all of these thieves, crooks and their cronies.

Will there be an appeal? I am going to pray about that.

After I brought my suit against the county, some months later I was joined by The Free Now Foundation, whose organizers have been active against CA corruption for many years.

If they are able to raise the funds to appeal, God bless them. My pockets are empty (and I thank each and every one of you who donated to help me pay these legal bills).

I ran the race, and I know that God is directing my steps. I pray for His wisdom, direction, protection and peace. 🙏

So not only do I stand before you in victory — I stand before you in peace.

I did what I said what I was going to do. I realize and accept that I have zero control over the corrupt courts; zero control over the corrupt judges; zero control over the corrupt clowns that are masquerading as the attorneys for the County; and zero control over the actions of the public serpents.

As for me, I am free and I am grateful for all you did to support me.

Say it with me: “Victory is Ours!”

Because God alone takes the vengeance on these serpents — it is not up to me to do so.

I have a clear conscience that I did what I set out to do.

I cannot force the circumstances or the results; I can only control myself, my thoughts, my feelings, my knowledge, my behaviors, and my actions.

I'm glad that I took action it. It made a difference along the way: it educated people; it showed the county that I was a person of my word; it's what God directed me to do, and I was able to expose the depths of corruption and the serpents in the sea of evil.

Share

Leave a comment

Read NEXT: