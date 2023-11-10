Ah… remember the good old days of air travel?

When you could see your companion off right at the departure gate?

When you could even walk right out to the tarmac and greet the returning travelers?

When you could have a bottle of water in hand, full-size shampoo bottles, and any type of food or beverage your heart desired?

When you got to keep your shoes on and you were not treated like a ter--or-rist (have to be careful with the spelling!)

Those good old days of air travel ended after the gaslighting of the Patriot Act which came about on the heels of 9-11 (and more subsequent gaslighting).

These days, you have the choice of heading into the radiation scanner booth (which grabs your naked image) or, you can choose to be groped by a friendly TSA agent.

As if that wasn't thrilling enough, your airport experience may soon involve additional testing and surveillance for "infectious diseases."

Because remember: you could be a silent assassin, carrying and spreading a deadly disease — without. even. knowing.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expanding its infectious disease surveillance program at four major U.S. airports as part of a new pilot program to provide early detection of more than 30 known pathogens, including influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2. The pilot is part of the agency’s Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance (TGS) program, implemented by biotech companies Ginkgo Bioworks and XpresCheck and will last several months. As of October, more than 370,000 anonymous air travelers have voluntarily enrolled in the program, which covers flights from more than 135 countries from all World Health Organization regions.” Epoch Times.

Ugh… I know what you’re thinking: “Here we go again!”

But there is some good news (for now) about how to opt out.

Enjoy my trademark humor as I dive in with my latest video below, along with how to opt out of this and other biometrics, like retina scans:

This "Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance program" is rapidly expanding thanks to the mindless masses engaging in the absurd ritual of consenting to the “nasal schwab” assaults and suffocation devices for the last three years at the behest of the airlines.

This “voluntary” enhanced testing and surveillance is coming to an airport near you and it’s only a matter of time before it’s no longer voluntary.

And you won’t guess who is behind this surveillance program: None other than good old Granny Gates. Yep! Gates always seems to be involved in anything to do with controlling your body. Gates is a major investor in Ginkgo Bioworks, one of the biotech companies behind this TGS program. Ginkgo Bioworks is also developing probiotic vaccines and works closely with the United States Department of Defense on several projects, including one to “custom design bacteria” for probiotics that can treat antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

I've gone into detail on some of these biotech companies and their potentially nefarious R&D in previous substacks.

AIRPORTS doing GENOMIC SURVEILLANCE

The big airports rolling this out include Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., Boston Logan International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

So now, not only are you treated like a suspected terrorist at the airport, but you are apparently a public health risk.

What is the Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance Program (TGS)?

The Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance program (TGS), led by CDC’s Travelers’ Health Branch, is a public-private partnership that plays an important role in U.S. national biosecurity through its two major goals: Early detection of new SARS-CoV-2 variants and other pathogens and Filling in gaps in global biosurveillance.

How it works

“All samples are voluntary and de-identified. Participants answer a short survey, which provides a rich meta-data to accompany these samples and inform public health decision making. Nasal samples can be transferred to CDC laboratories for further testing.” International travelers arriving at participating airports volunteer to self-collect nasal swab samples. Samples are shipped to a laboratory network for SARS-CoV-2 reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing. Positive samples undergo whole genome sequencing to determine variants. Select TGS samples are shared with CDC’s laboratory where they undergo viral characterization which can provide information about a new variant’s transmissibility, virulence, and response to current treatments or vaccines.

They are also using wastewater collection (ugh!) because it doesn’t require direct participation or consent from travelers to obtain samples.

For those who decide to participate in the hogwash, they are asked to provide information about where their flight originated, and other countries included in their itinerary; and answer questions about their vaccination status, age, and whether they have been in close contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. People will be asked similar questions about flu and RSV.

Covid can be seen as reminiscent of the response to the 9/11 attacks, albeit with a notable difference in the focus of fear. This time the manufactured phobia was directed at an invisible, deadly “virus” instead of terrorists. This narrative conditioned individuals to believe in the existence of “cooties” and kept the public in a constant state of fear which ultimately led to a willingness to sacrifice civil liberties in the name of safety and security.

Exposing the absurdity of the paradoxical premise that anything can be both dead and alive is one of the best ways to start new conversations that challenge virology dogma. And once that card is pulled out, the entire house of cards collapses.

Would love to hear from you in a comment below: Are you flying again? Have you seen these testing centers? What tips do you have for opting out? Are certain airports better than others? Have you enrolled in TSA pre-check?

Enjoy my youtube video on this topic here… and join me daily for my broadcasts starting at 4 pm pacific.

