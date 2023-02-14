Ever since I started THE HEALTHY AMERICAN at the outset of all the hogwash back in 2020, I focused most of my attention on teaching people about their rights and the laws that (should!) protect those rights.

I pretty much steered clear of the debate as to whether or not “cooties” existed, whether or not the suffocation devices “worked” and whether or not people were dying from cooties. That’s because — as distressing as these concerns were — they were less important to me than this simple fact:

No emergency, no disease and no “pandemic” has ANY legitimate basis for the government to suffocate our God-given, irrevocable, natural-born rights.

That’s why even though my very first video (which had 1.8 million views before it was taken down from You Tube) was called “The Emergency in California is Null and Void” — the point I was making was less about the numbers not adding up, and more about the fact that no governor, no health officer, no employer and certainly no clerk at the grocery store has the right to tell you to “shelter-in-place," self-suffocate, keep six feet apart, or to become a human pin cushion.

In the early years, I had many interviews with other prominent figures in the freedom movement and was a part of round-table presentations and online summits where others spoke at great length about the medical and “scientific” evidence swirling around the planned-demic.

Yet, I primarily stayed in my lane of laws, rights, resources, and remedies, focusing on providing practical strategies and solutions for living in freedom (in the midst of tyranny) and left the science and the medicine for others to debate.

A few of my favorite Healthy American videos, however, did poke fun at the absurdity of having to be tested for a disease so deadly that you might not even know you have it!

And I was so curious as to why — if this disease was SO contagious that you had to cover your only two airways [which I NEVER did and NEVER will] and stay six feet apart from others, who otherwise might drop over dead from your simple exhale — why would they have to shove a cotton swab up your nose and dig around your brain in order to get a sample for testing?

Couldn’t you just “breathe onto the swab instead?” And from nearly 6 feet away??

Yes, my medical and scientific comments were a tad snarky and strident, because the absurdity of it all was too, too much.

I do know that many lovely Healthy Americans have told me that they actually got “covid” (testing positive for it) and they lost their sense of taste and smell, and they had all the other symptoms of this new disease. Some have told me of the tragic demise of loved ones due to “covid.”

And my heart goes out to all of them.

But the fact is that covid (SARS CoV2) has never been isolated and identified. That means that a synthetic model of this “virus” was created by scientists and that is what the PCR test was supposedly testing for: a man-made model of a “virus.”

[NOTE: No virus has ever been seen. We are told that they are “too small” to be visible and that viruses are not “alive” but somehow they can attach themselves to your own cells and then procreate with your own cells to suddenly replicate? That would be like putting some sperm into a paper cup, stirring it with a pencil, and voila — LIFE spontaneously erupts from a union with non-life! More about the theory of viruses a bit later.]

Keep in mind that the FDA has never approved any test for “covid.” Remember: there is a difference between an EUA (emergency use AUTHORIZATION) and an actual APPROVED test, which is licensed by the FDA.

Nor are there any FDA-approved suffocation devices. you read that right That means that both the tests and the masks fall into the category of medical experiments.

That means that people are being tested with a test that doesn’t work for a virus that was never discovered.

Remember: you have the right of NO CONSENT to masks, testing and the shots.

So the questions become: What is making people sick? Is it just another flu? Why did some people die? Why did some people (like me and my family) NEVER get sick, even though we did not comply with any of the illegal protocols at all?

This brings us to the heart of what I want to share with you today: an earnest inquiry posed by podcaster Alec Zeck to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Del Bigtree, expressing his concerns about their lack of coverage — and possibly outright avoidance — of entering into discussions about the theory of virology.

As Alec notes, “We are not talking about two men who are sharing and focusing on what they feel is important in a private capacity; we are talking about two men who are at the helm of the health freedom movement, charged with delivering the truth about corruption, health, and real science.”

(Caveat: I have not listened to any of Alec’s podcasts, so his open letter was my introduction to his work.)

Sometimes looking at things from a new perspective is a lot of hard work. Particularly when we have been inundated with concepts, ideas, and expressions that all promote the same narrative.

Here are some excerpts from Alec’s letter (which is linked at the end of this substack article).

“This is not a matter of opinion: the conversations surrounding the existence of SARS-CoV-2 (and viruses in general) are central and fundamental to both the vaccine program and to the entire charade of the last three years. The foundation for EVERYTHING that’s happened over the last three years rests on this entirely unproven, pseudoscientific assumption. It is the root for the entire fraud. Every single thing that’s happened rests on the shoulders of a ghost, a mental construct, a fairytale fiction; there is no proof that SARS-CoV-2 (or any other virus) causes any sort of disease, or that it even exists. All of the harms committed over the past three years, and all of the harms committed by the vaccine industry over the course of its history, quite literally rely on the existence of pathogenic viruses.” -Alec Zeck

Is the virology model built on fraud? Misinterpretation? Intentional deception? Do powerful agendas and interests outweigh sound science? Let's start these dialogues and ask some questions. You know I never take anything at face value; instead, I always dig deeper. That is exactly what Alec Zeck has done as he calls attention to the Health Freedom movement's most influential leaders, Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Del Bigtree.

Let us all push those who continue to believe in Covid and vaccines… I mean “safer vaccines” to seek and learn the truth.