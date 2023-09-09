Friends, this is another GUEST POST from my Healthy American friend Britt Lind, who is the founder of www.kindnessandscience.org (Please subscriber to her newsletter for excellent analysis of this cooties hogwash and more!)

Britt writes:

Two days ago, when the announcement came that Jill Biden had been diagnosed with "Covid" we had to chuckle. Here was the perfect intro to another season of "variants," potential lockdowns, mask wearing, and, of course, fear mongering regarding the need to get jabbed with animal pus and toxic chemicals. Pharma media might as well have come out and said, "Just think, all of you faithful sheeples, if this variant can get its clutches into the First Lady, you know that none of you are safe! Take heed and make sure the falling rates of jabs come to a scratching halt. VAX companies are losing money. Help their profits soar once again!" Shouldn't the sheeple be saying to themselves, "Wait a minute! Jill wore a mask every day for years, probably in her limo and in bed, and she's been VAXXED and boosted up the yin yang. Why are they saying she has Covid?!" Hopefully the pharma faithful will ask themselves these questions, but we're not counting on it.

Back when the pharma/owned media initiated this phony Covid virus/pandemic we reminded our readers that this was just one more virus/pandemic in a long line of the same that had been foisted on the public for decades - Hong Kong flu, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, Ebola, and more. Unfortunately for pharma during those decades, they hadn't yet bought up all the networks with their massive amounts of drug commercials, so all of those potential "pandemics" were a dud. The hoped-for vaccine bonanzas never came. It takes the combined efforts of mainstream media and their talking heads to sell something that doesn't exist and get the public to buy it. After MSM was captured by pharma, talking heads did as they were told and sold a virus that had never been isolated or proven to exist.

Once the public had bought into the myth of Covid, that meant that pharma and their political allies could bring the non existent virus and all kinds of "variants" back time and time again. Whenever they felt control of the public was lessening and jab rates were in jeopardy, they could use the mainstream media to flog their B.S. once again to convince people to take leave of their senses and do as they are told.

Unfortunately for pharma, way too many facts, too many investigations, too much information about vaccine companies knowing beforehand the extreme damage their jabs would cause babies, children, and adults are now known to millions of people. The medical/pharmaceutical industry can no longer hide their lies. The facts are out there for anyone who doesn't have blinders on to see.

Meanwhile, today, hapless Joe Biden showed up at a press conference holding his mask in his hand and told reporters, not to "tell them he didn't have it on" and then placed the mask on his face before answering questions. "I've been tested again today," Biden said. "I'm clear across the board, but they keep telling me because this has to be 10 days or something I gotta keep wearing it." His lackeys in the background laughed. Big joke. This is after his press secretary said he'll be masking indoors for his meetings and social distancing. Biden obviously wasn't listening to her. The day before he had appeared unmasked during a medal of honor ceremony before inexplicably walking out before the ceremony was finished. Does anybody still believe that this man is in charge of anything, including himself?

COVID MASKS CONTAIN CANCER-CAUSING CHEMICALS

N/A news and other news sources reveal that the National Institutes of Health has published scientific studies that have found that two types of masks - both the disposal medical grade masks and reusable cloth masks have at least eight times the recommended safety limit of toxic volatile organic compounds known as TVOCs. TVOCs may be linked to health issues like headaches and nausea and may also be linked to organ damage and cancer.

The disposable masks have fourteen times the TVOCs of cotton masks. They contain two chemicals, dimethylacetamide and dimethylformamide, that can cause liver damage and reproductive damage. Many other scientists and studies have confirmed that mask wearing prevents people from freely breathing in oxygen and causes bodily damage. Parents who force children to wear masks are causing them psychological harm and retarding their social development and learning abilities.

In spite of information about the harm masks cause, we still see people wearing them - young waitstaff at Starbucks, customers at Whole Foods. They should know better, but acceptance of brainwashing knows no age, educational, or ethnic boundaries. If you choose not to think for yourself, you can bet someone will do it for you -- usually with bad intentions.

THE GOOD NEWS FROM HAITI

During this entire Covid debacle, Haitians went about their business as if the whole thing didn't exist. Nobody wore a mask, there were no restrictions, their outdoor markets remained open, and Jason Beaubien of NPR at one point declared that "Haiti hasn't yet administered a single Covid-19 vaccine." To Haitians the "pandemic" hysteria was irrelevant. Dr. Jean Pape was the head of a commission in Haiti to deal with the impending "pandemic" but it never came and the commission closed its doors. AstraZeneca tried to sell their vaccines to Haiti but the government would not allow the sale to go through. They had heard about the side effects and decided the vaccine was not for them. Even though the Covid virus is a myth and Covid diagnoses are bogus, still the medical community asserts that the death rate for Covid in Haiti is 0.0022%. In other words, zero percent. If that's the best they can do to prove Covid exists then they have failed. The people of Haiti are poor but they have a lot more common sense than people in the Western world. Millions of people in the West have been harmed and killed by the vaccines. In Haiti, they chose to ignore the whole made up fiasco and treated it like the pile of dung that it was.