Friends, one thing that really troubles me out of all the things going wrong in our non-spinning world is the spraying in the skies. It's visible. I see it. It’s not just disheartening—it’s outright depressing. It blocks the sun, wreaks havoc on crops, soil, and trees, and deprives us of essential vitamin D. It’s a glaring issue, one that’s hard to ignore because it’s right above us.

The cleaning of the air — getting rid of the spraying that probably is done by drones or computer programs — is on a lot of people’s minds especially after the announcement of RFK Jr. for HHS Secretary.

So while there are many things that could be tackled by a Secretary of Health and Human Services, I will say right off the bat: I'm not in favor of expanding the government. I'm in favor of shrinking the government. I've got another video coming up for you tomorrow about Elon Musk and his “Department of Government Efficiency.” That sounds like it's from a bad novel, and I'm going to tell you exactly why in an upcoming substack.

I can't imagine that Americans would actually be participating in the spraying of the skies unless they've been completely brainwashed into believing they're doing something good for the people and the environment.

Tennessee passed some legislation a while back, and I think it’s worth revisiting. Why? Because while many people push for government action on things like cleaning the skies (and who wouldn’t want clearer, healthier air?), we need to keep our guard up. Here’s the deal: when we advocate for something and the government steps in, there’s always a chance they’ll slip in a little something extra—an alternative agenda that isn’t exactly what we signed up for or they will subvert it altogether.

You know, like “safety testing” for those infamous cocktails. I’m not in favor of this narrative because it just expands the number of people rolling up their sleeves, and frankly, I’d prefer we focus on uncovering the truth about why people actually get sick.

Call me old-fashioned, but wouldn’t it be great to have more honest research and transparency instead of creating not-so-great solutions at the speed of science?

Why is it that I’ve been around a ton of sick people and haven’t caught a thing? Riddle me that, science.

Now, back to Tennessee. My video below is a replay from March where I took a deep dive into the TN legislation targeting geo-engineering. It’s a great step in theory—but I dissected what it actually says, what it could mean, and most importantly, what we need to watch out for. Because the last thing we want is to cheer for change, only to find out we’ve opened the door to something a little too sus for comfort.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tennessee passed a bill prohibiting the intentional release of chemicals into the atmosphere to alter weather, temperature, or sunlight intensity.

The bill focuses on activities conducted by federal entities, leaving loopholes for state governments, private entities, or foreign actors.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will monitor air, soil, and water quality, but enforcement mechanisms and penalties are unspecified.

Could this legislation be weaponized to restrict personal freedoms, such as using gas-powered vehicles or stoves, under the guise of environmental protection?

Leave a comment

The Bigger Picture

As more states roll out legislation, it’s essential to stay sharp and dig into the fine print. I want to see states truly tackle geo-engineering without the legislation being hijacked to chip away at individual freedoms. Staying vigilant means holding lawmakers accountable and watching for any hidden agendas tucked into well-meaning proposals.

There is much education to be done as many people still believe these patterns in the sky are “normal” clouds! For those interested in diving deeper, I’ve created a Substack post titled How to Explain This Is Not Normal.

Read Next: