I have to hand it to you, my Healthy Americans. You’re smart, savvy, sophisticated and supportive (and sometimes snarky, as I am) — and you are willing to take action.

Case in point: you are contacting various government agencies to complain about the blatant spraying in the skies.

(Those who can’t see this are literally blind to the truth.)

Stay tuned, and in tomorrow’s video and substack, I’ll refute some of the basic objections people make when you share your concerns over these manufactured clouds and manufactured weather events:

“These are just persistent contrails!”

“These are just ice crystals from water vapor, low temperatures and high altitudes.”

“It would take too much planning and resources for someone to pull this off!”

“How could they all be in on it?”

“Why would they do this?”

“Aren’t they suffering the consequences too?”

But first, join me in a round of applause for those who actually did something instead of just complaining.

Remember: I have an entire substack here dedicated to simple actions you can take right now (that don’t cost a dime). We’ve included a list of agencies by state that you can contact as a starting point to make your complaint.

These three Healthy Americans let me know what they did this week, and the results:

(1) Gregg from CA contacted the Santa Ana Watershed Authority to investigate their cloud seeding activities. He got a lengthy phone call message back inviting him to attend the commission meetings.

They’re not hiding a thing! (Remember, I’ve done previous videos on my youtube channel about the harms and risks of silver iodide crystals.)

Gregg (who is an AWESOME Healthy American, by the way — if you attended our Thanksgiving celebrations, you’ll remember his amazing musical talent) wrote this to me:

“Having been a lifelong surfer and outdoorsman, especially here on the SoCal coast, I have surfed and spent full days, eight hours plus, in the sunshine. On the days when the skies are blue, I come home tan and tired. On the days when they are spraying, I come home coughing and sneezing with watery eyes. I’ve been experiencing that my whole life and not until recently was I able to understand why. At this point, I will not be silent. I pray that my action will indeed inspire others to do the same. It is quite simple to make the phone call, and now that I have the meeting schedule, perhaps more people can take action.”

(2) Karen from FL contacted the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Wow, the gaslighting and propaganda they replied back with is off-the-charts! The state agency promptly replied with links to “Aircraft Contrails Fact Sheet” which is full of baloney. The hogwashing is REAL! Of course, the report is validated by the EPA, NOAA, NASA 🤣 and the FAA. Yes, folks: remember what they said? “We’re all in this together!”

The image below states that the EPA thinks these are clouds from contrails.

If that’t the case, those pilots better go back to flight school! Also, how are there contrails everywhere, even in places that are not near any airports??

(3) Jamey from CA contacted the California Air Resource Board. This state agency basically said to contact the FAA, since it had to do with “mobile pollutants.”

Take a look at the email exchange here:

Email #1:

Dear California Air Resource Board, I'm sure I'm not the first to mention this and though I doubt it will help (because, if your intentions were good, you would have solved this problem many years ago), I'll go ahead and file this complaint anyway: It is an obvious crime against humanity to spray the skies with known carcinogens and respiratory/soil/water contaminants like aluminum oxide, barium, strontium, lead, etc., even once, much less on an almost daily basis. This is a blatant and unconscionable act of war against the people and I shouldn't have to point out to you that it is your job and responsibility to prosecute the parties guilty of spraying these toxic chemtrails in a grid-like formation into our air. To ignore it is to be complicit, aiding and abetting the perpetraitors of these daily war crimes. As alleged protectors of our air quality, what (if anything) have you done to protect the citizenry from this devious ongoing aerial assault? Do you and your kids not breathe the same air as the rest of us? Do you deny that these chemicals are being deliberately sprayed? Do you deny that this is a serious health hazard? If you won't stop them, who will? For the love of humanity, please do something and do it quickly! Jamey

CARB response:

Email #2:

Dear California Air Resource Board, Thank you for your prompt reply and for pointing me in the right direction. Though the FAA may indeed be the ones with the ultimate jurisdiction on this matter, since chemtrails are a "mobile source of pollution", rather than merely absolving yourselves of any responsibility, I implore the California Air Resource Board to use its considerable power and influence to help put pressure on the FAA to stop allowing the destruction of our air quality and our once beautiful skies, the pollution of our water and soil, the harming of our health, the incessant "geoengineering" (tampering with the weather), and contributing to the devastating wildfires we've been suffering from by the reckless spraying of such combustible materials like aluminum oxide, as has been well-documented. Obviously, an official complaint filed by a state governmental agency would have a whole lot more impact than any other complaint made by some random pissed off citizens who have educated themselves about the difference between chemtrails and contrails. Surely, being sprayed like bugs with poison on a daily basis is a bigger and more serious danger than most other mobile sources of pollution. This is an act of war against the people (and all of nature) and we desperately need the assistance of our state officials (particularly those associated with protecting against air pollution) to stand up to the high-altitude and high-level terrorism being actively committed by or with the consent of the federal government. This is why the FAA has been willfully ignoring this for decades and will likely continue to ignore all complaints until a big enough stink about it is made. Your own health and everyone else's is at stake so please do something other than pass the buck!!!! Thank you,

Jamey

And here is Jamey’s private email to me:

Hi Peggy, thank you so much for your lovely email! I'm delighted that you appreciated my letter and, once again, I salute you for your activism and for inspiring me to write it. You're right that we need to raise hell about this because, if not, we're making it far too easy for them to keep doing it. I'm normally not one who bothers to petition corrupt criminal governments and, as you can tell from my letter, I'm not very optimistic that anything short of a rev0lution will do any good but (at the very least), these bureauc-rats deserve to be called out for their complicity/crimes against humanity and I must admit that it felt good to send them that letter. However, I'm afraid it doesn't really convey just how absolutely furious I am that this has been going on for decades and, now that I'm aware that they are also spraying us with the same self-assembling nanobots they've already injected most of us with, I'm beyond irate!!! (I resisted the temptation to include that in my letter since it's hard enough to convince people that regular chemtrails exist.) What a maddening, insane world we live in!

Anyway, acting on the tip given by the CARB, I went ahead and sent the same letter about the chemtrails to the FAA hotline, hopefully to the right division, the one labelled: "To report unsafe and unauthorized aviation activity that violates an FAA regulation, order, or any other provision of Federal law related to aviation safety."

(https://www.faa.gov/about/office_org/headquarters_offices/aae/programs_services/faa_hotlines/)

I will be sure to forward their reply to you if/when they respond. Yes, of course you have my permission to read my letter on your broadcast. I am honored that you want to!

Much love and respect to you,

Jamey

Friends, THIS is how it’s done! Remember, you don’t have control over the skies or these public serpents, but you DO have control over your own actions.

And this is why I recommend taking action — even if the results are not what you hoped for.

Action is important because…

It’s empowering. Not doing anything can leaving you feeling like a victim. You are educating others as you do so. Every time you send an email, make a phone call or share a video, you are impacting someone. It does make a difference! You are inspiring others to take action as well. Small actions, repeated, are the key to accomplishing anything! You might just be the linchpin that makes all the difference! It shows the public serpents that we are on to them. It rattles their cage. Otherwise, why would the FAA and the EPA, NOAA and NASA 🤣 all have these printed fact sheets if it weren’t for so many of us making our complaints?

Additional things you can do (hat tip to a Chiwila Uma commenter on my previous substack):

…here are some LOGICAL actions for your consideration: 1) call 911 to report the spraying AND the deleterious effects of that spraying upon your health (PERHAPS, you're calling them because you're having trouble breathing OR you CAN'T breathe in that very moment) 2) call your local police department to report the spraying, (if you're in LA, one of LAPD's helicopters is CERTAINLY on the ready & available to check it out 3) call the FBI to report the suspicious behaviour happening in the skies 4) contact North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) as it is their job to provide air defense and aerospace warnings for North America 5) report 'unidentified anomalous phenomena' (UAP) to NASA, the Pentagon and other U$ government agencies 6) this is my personal favorite step; it requires absolutely NO action on your part (literally)... immediately CEASE the SMOG of ALL vehicles as completely "unnecessary AND unwarranted" considering the MILKY SKIES~ by the way, are those planes doing the spraying ACTUALLY passing SMOG? more GOOD NEWS... ALL OF THE ABOVE is ALREADY paid for (by you). PLEASE ensure that the system does their job while you allow & let the system go to work for you. you were granted the inherent & innate right to do so upon creation.

Remember, I’m marching this all the way to heaven, and I’m grateful to those who are alongside. ~ Peggy

