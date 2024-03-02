Friends, I've done several videos about the spraying in the skies, including interviews with Deborah Tavares, Dane Wigington and Reinette Senum. While we may not always see eye to eye on every aspect, they are raising awareness about this very important issue. In this video (2:40), I offer a simple action that we can all take.
I use California as an example, but you can apply this in your state.
Here’s two places where you can file complaints in CA:
-Visit the California EPA and file your complaint here.
-Visit the California Air Resource Board, choose the district and file a complaint
Are these steps going to result in anything? I don’t know, but I do know that not taking any steps is going to result in nothing.
Select your state and file a complaint:
Alabama Complaint / Alaska Complaint / Arizona Complaint
Arkansas Complaint / Colorado Complaint / Connecticut Complaint
Delaware Complaint / Florida Complaint / Georgia Complaint
Hawaii Complaint / Idaho Complaint / Illinois EPA Complaint
Indiana Complaint / Iowa Complaint / Kansas Complaint
Kentucky Complaint / Louisiana Complaint / Maine Complaint
Maryland Complaint / Massachusetts Complaint / Michigan Complaint
Minnesota Complaint / Mississippi Complaint / Missouri Complaint
Montana Complaint / Nebraska Complaint / Nevada Complaint
North Carolina Complaint / New Hampshire Complaint / New Mexico Complaint
New Jersey Complaint / New York Complaint / Ohio EPA Complaint
Oklahoma Complaint / Oregon Complaint / Pennsylvania Complaint
Rhode Island Complaint / South Carolina Complaint
South Dakota Complaint / Tennessee Complaint / Texas Complaint
Utah Complaint / Vermont Complaint / Virginia Complaint
Washington Complaint / West Virginia Complaint / Wyoming Complaint
Leave me a comment or email support@thehealthyamerican.org and let me know the steps you’ve taken.
Good news in my adopted state of Tennessee!
Tennessee Looks To Ban Geoengineering And Weather Modification
"Representative Monty Fritts (R-D32-Kingston) and Senator Steve Southerland (R-D9-Morristown) have introduced legislation to prohibit the federal government from engaging in geoengineering experimentation.
Specifically, the legislation would prohibit activities involving the intentional release or dispersing of chemicals or chemical substances into the Tennessee atmosphere."
https://tennesseeconservativenews.com/tennessee-looks-to-ban-geoengineering-and-weather-modification/
