Friends, I've done several videos about the spraying in the skies, including interviews with Deborah Tavares, Dane Wigington and Reinette Senum. While we may not always see eye to eye on every aspect, they are raising awareness about this very important issue. In this video (2:40), I offer a simple action that we can all take.

I use California as an example, but you can apply this in your state.

Here’s two places where you can file complaints in CA:

-Visit the California EPA and file your complaint here.

-Visit the California Air Resource Board, choose the district and file a complaint

Are these steps going to result in anything? I don’t know, but I do know that not taking any steps is going to result in nothing.

Select your state and file a complaint:

Alabama Complaint / Alaska Complaint / Arizona Complaint

Arkansas Complaint / Colorado Complaint / Connecticut Complaint

Delaware Complaint / Florida Complaint / Georgia Complaint

Hawaii Complaint / Idaho Complaint / Illinois EPA Complaint

Indiana Complaint / Iowa Complaint / Kansas Complaint

Kentucky Complaint / Louisiana Complaint / Maine Complaint

Maryland Complaint / Massachusetts Complaint / Michigan Complaint

Minnesota Complaint / Mississippi Complaint / Missouri Complaint

Montana Complaint / Nebraska Complaint / Nevada Complaint

North Carolina Complaint / New Hampshire Complaint / New Mexico Complaint

New Jersey Complaint / New York Complaint / Ohio EPA Complaint

Oklahoma Complaint / Oregon Complaint / Pennsylvania Complaint

Rhode Island Complaint / South Carolina Complaint

South Dakota Complaint / Tennessee Complaint / Texas Complaint

Utah Complaint / Vermont Complaint / Virginia Complaint

Washington Complaint / West Virginia Complaint / Wyoming Complaint

Leave me a comment or email support@thehealthyamerican.org and let me know the steps you’ve taken.

Leave a comment

Read Next: