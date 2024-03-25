So many of you are fed up with the incessant spraying of the skies. This is one of the hottest topics on my Healthy American youtube channel, and I’m encouraged that so many of you are aware of this blatant poisoning and are highly motivated to do something about it!

But what can we do? I’ve given specific steps you can take here and here and here on how to defend our skies, but it seems like a David and Goliath battle… only Goliath has the upper hand.

That’s why it’s encouraging when we get word that several states appear to be stepping up to the plate to pass legislation against the aerosol spraying / solar radiation / chemical cocktails.

I use the word appear to be taking action because I can’t help but feel that some of the recent state legislation could be used against us down the road.

In my video above, I review some promising legislative efforts across several states aimed at addressing the atmospheric pollution from the spraying in the skies. With the evidence continuing to pile up, the government isn’t able to deny these operations for much longer and with more and more people speaking out about the harms of these weather modification activities, the following states are stepping up to introduce bills to combat these operations.

However, while it's commendable that they're finally opening the door to change, I can't help but look beneath the surface. There's a nagging concern that some of those behind these initiatives might have ulterior motives. It's not far-fetched to think that they could manipulate these well-intentioned bills to restrict our energy options.

So, while I welcome progress, let's always make sure these bills are scrutinized for what they’re saying and what they’re not saying to ensure they genuinely serve the public interest and don't become tools for manipulation by those with their own agendas.

Tennessee: This was all over recent news and one substacker, Jon Fleetwood, has a solid overview of this new bill in Tennessee which you can read here. This new amendment is aimed at prohibiting the intentional release of chemicals into the atmosphere for the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or sunlight intensity. While laudable, there are concerns about the limited scope of the bill, which currently only addresses activities conducted by federal entities.

Kentucky: Kentucky's proposed legislation seeks to define and prohibit various forms of atmospheric pollution from geo-engineering, including cloud-seeding and excessive electromagnetic radiation. Again, while the intentions are commendable, we need to carefully scrutinize the language to ensure that the definitions are not manipulated to restrict individual activities unrelated to atmospheric pollution and that it applies to state agencies as well.

Rhode Island: The Rhode Island Clean Air Preservation Act aims to address weather modification and stratospheric aerosol injection, among other activities. Very comprehensive, but still seems to focus on federal activities rather than including state activity as well.

New Hampshire: House Bill 1700 seeks to prohibit the intentional release of polluting emissions, including cloud-seeding and electromagnetic radiation. While a step in the right direction, there's a concern that the language may be broad enough to encompass activities beyond the intended scope.

Illinois: The Weather Modification Act aims to prohibit weather modification activities within the state. Very succinct and to the point.

South Dakota: South Dakota's legislation targets the intentional release of polluting emissions and includes provisions for enforcement and penalties. This bill stands out for its clear and concise language, but citizens in SD need to remain vigilant to ensure its effective implementation.

While these legislative efforts represent significant progress in addressing concerns over the spraying in the skies, there's a need for continued scrutiny and public engagement. Don’t think the work is over once a bill is introduced. Let's not overlook the importance of scrutinizing the finer details to ensure that these laws serve their intended purpose without unintended consequences.

Leave a comment

Share

Read Next: