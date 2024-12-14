Friends, I’m grateful for my sponsors here on YouTube because, surprise, my channel isn’t monetized. What does that mean? It means YouTube has decided my content is not “safe” for advertisers, and therefore they don’t run any ads on my videos. Which means I don’t get a single cent from YouTube’s advertisers. But you know who does see value in my message? You do — and so do my sponsors. They want me to bring their message to you, and I’m beyond grateful for them. That’s how I’ve been able to bring you my educational videos day in, day out… since 2020.

I will admit — being a Youtuber that puts out daily content as I do can take its toll. I’ve dedicated nearly every waking hour to defending truth and freedom — and I’m basically a one-person operation: there are no scriptwriters, producers or editors… I don’t have a fancy recording studio or sound system… heck, I don’t even have a camera! I just use the built-in one on my computer. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes of running a Youtube channel that might not be apparent to some viewers.

I’ve noticed so many videos popping up these days with headlines like, “Why I’m Leaving Youtube!” I’ve watched a few of them because I’m curious as to how other Youtubers make a living, and how they put up with the frustrations that are built-in with being on this platform.

So in my latest video here (also linked above) I share my list of 7 reasons why people are leaving YouTube—and, spoiler alert, one of them is about money.

Every time I make a video about Youtube or it’s censorship—and I’ve made plenty—the comments roll in: “Peggy, why are you still on YouTube? Why don’t you just leave?” Well, today I’m answering that question (again).

I’m also going to dive into seven big reasons why so many creators are calling it quits. Honestly, it’s become a meme at this point. As I mentioned, it seems like this year You Tube has been flooded with “I’m Calling it Quits” videos—you know the ones, complete with dramatic thumbnails…

I’ll break down why it’s so tempting to jump ship, and in the meantime, here’s where you can find me if this channel ever goes down:

SUBSTACK (if you are reading this, you are on the best platform to stay connected with me.) Rumble: @ The Healthy American Peggy Hall Bitchute: @ TheHealthyAmerican_PeggyHall Snail Mail: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box #681 San Clemente, CA 92674 Instagram: @ TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall

Let me know in a comment if you’ve ever been unsubscribed from my You Tube channel. It’s more than once, probably! And let me know if you’re not getting notifications when I go live or post a video. (Remember to join me here every weekday at 4 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern).

So, what’s the number one complaint?

Videos are being hidden.

It’s not just happening to me — many channels are getting throttled. Here’s the deal: YouTube isn’t even suggesting videos from channels that viewers are subscribed to. Even creators with a million subscribers are seeing their views plummet. Back in 2020, my videos regularly got views in the 50K, 60K, 70K range. Some of my videos got well over 100, 200, 250 thousand views — my first viral video when I launched the channel in 2020 (exposing the fake, phony, fraudulent “emergency” in California) hit 1.8 million before it was taken down.

And now? I’m lucky to hit 5,000 on a good day.

YouTube isn’t regularly showing videos to subscribers. Period.

And this leads to reason number two: money.

If your videos aren’t being seen, you’re not making money. For a lot of folks on Youtube, this is their full time job and it’s not free to make these videos. YouTube doesn’t run ads on my channel, so that’s money left on the table. And, oh, they still owe me money from when I was monetized at the very beginning —before I even realized it. Will I ever see that money? Probably not.

Making videos to educate, inspire and empower you is my full-time job. I’m fully dedicated to truth and freedom, and I’m grateful for every step God has guided me to take. Since 2020, I’ve poured hours into researching, writing, creating, traveling, speaking, consulting, and running my Substack—all of it. Full-time.

I couldn’t care less now about the teaching jobs I lost during the “hogwash.” I wasn’t invited back, and that’s perfectly fine—God called me to educate in a far greater capacity, and I’m answering that call.

My focus is here and I’m SO grateful to those of you who support this work through sponsorships, Substack, and donations. That’s how we keep this ship afloat.

As I said, I don’t have production assistants, scriptwriters, or a fancy studio. It’s just me, my computer camera, and my assistant, plus some amazing Healthy American volunteers.

Number three? Time.

It takes a lot of time to create these videos. I’m here Every. Single. Day. Monday through Friday. Some YouTubers post once a week. Some post once a month. Heck, some channels post every couple of months.

Not me. I have too much to say. Sure, once in a while I’ll replay a “top hit”—a video packed with good info it deserves a second round—but I’m here for YOU every single day with another video, and sometimes two or three!

So, hidden videos, no money, and a massive time investment? Those three reasons alone are valid enough for a lot of people to jump ship.

Reason four? Some YouTubers are running out of ideas.

Now, that’s not me—I’ve always got plenty to say. But some content creators admit they’re just recycling the same content, finding it harder to come with new ideas, and basically experiencing real burnout.

Number five? Trolls.

We all know about trolls. I’m lucky; I don’t get too many. That’s because I have YOU: the best audience on YouTube. 👏👏 Now, sure, some people stumble across the channel thinking “The Healthy American” is about working out or eating kale. It’s not. (That’s over on my other channel, Living Swell with Peggy Hall, where we talk about elevating your mind, body, and spirit.) But trolls? They can be a real pain for some channels. Not only do trolls poison the water, their intentionally caustic comments are meant to derail and destroy productive dialogue as well as psychologically target the well-being of the Youtuber. I’m all for the free exchange of divergent opinions, but let’s be cordial and intelligent about it, Shall we?!

Number Six: Censorship.

YouTube creators are dropping like flies, fed up with their videos being yanked down. Sound familiar? It’s happened to me countless times. But I’ve learned to “outwit the nitwits” (hello, algorithm) by using my own trademark language—Peggy-isms, if you will: “Suffocation device,” “cocktails,” and “cooties” are just a few gems in my vocabulary vault. Why? Because YouTube’s algorithm isn’t run by humans—it’s a glorified word-sniffer. Say the wrong thing (like “vaccine” or “hoax”), and poof—content flagged.

Number Seven: The ‘Game.’

Creators are tired of the clickbait rat race. Big eyes, startled expressions, exaggerated thumbnails—you’ve seen them. Creators are scrambling for clicks because their videos are buried under the algorithm. They’re burned out, trolled, censored, and—let’s be real—sick of trying to “play the game” with these click-baity thumbnails.

So, am I leaving YouTube?

Drumroll….Nope.

And here’s why:

I’m Here Because You’re Here.

My audience—new and seasoned—is on YouTube. If you’re watching my videos, odds are, you’re watching on YouTube. I could hide away on Rumble or Bitchute (yes, I am on those platforms), but YouTube is still the biggest lake out there, and I want to fish where the people are. YouTube’s audience has people still floating on lifeboats, waving for help. And I want to reach them. YouTube = Search Engine.

When you type “how to get a religious exemption” into Giggle (ahem, Google) my videos have a fighting chance of showing up. Rumble? Bitchute? Not so much. Like it or not, YouTube is tied to the biggest search engine on the non-spinning Earth. If I want to reach people who need answers, YouTube is where I need to be. I’m Not Going to Let YouTube Bully Me into Leaving

I’ve been through YouTube’s “reeducation programs” (oh, the joys of content crackdowns). I know what they allow and don’t. And I’m not backing down. I’ll keep covering the truth, pushing into topics that matter, and speaking up for those who need it. YouTube doesn’t get to bully me off their platform. If I go, I go on my terms.

So, there you have it—the top reasons people are leaving YouTube. Videos are hidden. Money isn’t rolling in. The time investment is enormous. And for some, the trolls and burnout are too much and the game is exhausting. But I’m still here. I’m not leaving. And I’m grateful you’re still here with me.

Do you have a channel on You Tube? Have you experienced any of these frustrations? As always, I love hearing from you.

Subscribe: THA Youtube Channel

Read Next: