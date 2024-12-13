HOW to "READ BETWEEN the LIES"
...So you don't get bamboozled, duped or hoodwinked by the bad guys
Friends, in the aftermath of all the orchestrated events that are hogging the headlines, it's a PERFECT time to repost this "top hit" where I share 5 things to be on the lookout for when the powers-that-shouldn't-be try to hoodwink and dupe you into believing their web of lies.
My goal is to help you read between the lies so you won’t be bamboozled by the bad guys AKA the hogwashers who will go to great lengths to instill fear, confusion, overwhelm and despair so you will give in, give up and give over your freedom.
Let’s take an in-depth look at their slimy tactics, shall we?
I want you to be aware of these tactics when you listen to the news, read articles, watch videos, or observe events in real time. Manipulators use the same tactics over and over again in an effort to hijack your rational, thinking mind. The sooner you can identify these patterns and methods of mind manipulation, the sooner you can reject the fear mongering and evaluate every piece of information as rationally as possible.
5 ways the tyrants try to trap you
Hijack your emotions
Prey on your fears of death, isolation, and abandonment
Intimidate you with “hidden knowledge”
Confuse you
Impose their will on you
You may be wondering what you can do to fight back, and the solution is simple and it begins with increasing your awareness of these manipulation tactics and patterns.
A heightened awareness is all it takes to begin to reject the fear propaganda. When you're alert, your rational mind takes over, allowing you to do things like verify information, investigate sources, spot inconsistencies, ask questions, and read between the lies!
I hope that by pointing out these simple tactics and tips for resisting oppression you will feel more equipped, encouraged, educated, and inspired to take action when you feel trapped. What else can you add to this list?
6. Tyrants steal your vocabulary
7. Tyrants establish themselves as authority (who stated that one must question authority?)
8. Tyrants disregard your evidence (look into the psychopath stone face)
This story is now making headlines nationwide. Not in the story if cats were from same home, got any kitty shots/injections recently or their prior health. How far away are cell towers?
Seems to be following the 2019 timeline and fear push pattern. Leading the way Babs Ferrer who started out as a high school principal is still making a tidy batch of pennies from LA County taxpayers.
Bird Flu Suspected In LA County Cat Deaths | Los Angeles, CA Patch
https://patch.com/california/los-angeles/bird-flu-suspected-la-county-cat-deaths
“Dr. Ferrer received her Ph.D. in Social Welfare from Brandeis University, a Master of Arts in Public Health from Boston University, a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and a Bachelor of Arts in Community Studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz”
Dr. Barbara Ferrer biography | San Gabriel Valley City Managers' Association
https://sgvcma.org/dr-barbara-ferrer-biography/