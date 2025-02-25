Three new big stories surrounding Musk: (You thought I was going to say King Mush, right? Well, apparently some people don’t like my humor so I’ll try to give it to you straight.)

Story One: Trump Lawyers Massive Gaslighting, Saying Musk has NOTHING to do with DOGE 🤣

Musk is in charge of DOGE, except Musk isn’t in charge of DOGE.

Yep, confusion is the hallmark of a bamboozle.

You see, Trump has appointed Musk as head of DOGE, Musk has had countless interviews and press conferences as head of DOGE, the “man-on-the-street” knows that Musk is in charge of DOGE.

There’s just one itsy-bitsy problem: Trump is being sued for appointing Musk as a principal officer of the government — but without any senate hearings and approval; without any background checks; and without any disclosure of financial information.

You know, all the things that Robert Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel had to go through.

(Not to toot my own horn, but I warned of this in a recent substack subtitled, "We Don't Need No Stinkin' Senate Hearings")

Because Trump is being sued for government-run-a-Musk (yep, just coined that) his administration replied to the lawsuit basically saying: “No, Musk has absolutely NOTHING to do with Doge. He never has had anything to do with it. Mush has absolutely zero oversight, responsibility or connection to Doge at all.”

Jeepers, they must really think you are stupid.

Sadly, some are. They will fall for this line of reasoning, turning themselves inside out to justify Musk’s machete, hacking away at everything — except for Musk’s own billions and billions that he gets from the federal government.

Is Musk the government’s biggest welfare recipient? Sure seems like it.

In my video here (and linked above) I share the receipts of Trump clearly referring to Mush as head of Doge; and then here is Trump's lawyer saying, no Musk is not involved in Doge at all. 😆

Here is the legal filing from Joshua Fisher, director of the Office of Administration at the White House.

Yeah, right. Very few will fall for this level of gaslighting.

Did the White House think they Doged that bullet? Hardly likely.

Federal judges are putting the brakes on Musk’s Doge faster than he can illegally fire them.

Case in point: Musk was just ordered to keep his nose OUT of the Treasury Department and stop trying to steal your private personal information, including having access to your bank account.

Here’s a summary of the recent shutdown, where Musk and Doge were told to get their nose our of your private information:

A federal judge has granted an injunction requested by more than a dozen attorneys general to prevent the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing the Treasury Department's central payment system. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas extended the pause by issuing a preliminary injunction. The ruling came after a lawsuit was filed by 19 state attorneys general who are against Elon Musk and the DOGE team accessing the payment system. Vargas noted in her 64-page decision that she was granting the preliminary injunction because of the possible disclosure of the states’ bank records. She also said the plaintiffs "have not demonstrated that they are entitled to the broad and sweeping relief they seek, which would far exceed the scope of the present TRO (Temporary restraining order)." The lawsuit claims DOGE illegally accessed the Treasury Department’s central payment system which has information about Americans’ Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits. The lawsuit was filed in New York by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James. The other states in the lawsuit are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

In other federal court news, https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-declines-let-trump-immediately-fire-agency-head-2025-02-21/

Story Two: Musk Embarrasses Himself at the CPAC Conference, looking “high as a kite”, slurring his words and appearing like an immature adolescent desperate to be popular

Strange behavior from the person we are constantly being told is “the genius of our time.”

Notice his “As Above, So Below” Baphomet gesture…

Don’t worry, there will still be a few holdouts who will try to justify this just like they did with Musk’s heil “Love Salute” 😆

Plus, his devil horns gesture and illuminati signal

Yeah, I see your little hand gestures there, Mush.

I mean think about it: What words come to mind when you describe a person you admire? I posed this question off-line, and common adjectives included:

Intelligent

Well-mannered

Well-spoken

Well-thought out answers to question

Erudite, articulate, eloquent

Respectful

Dignified

Demonstrating Integrity

Truthful

Empathetic

Calm

Collected

Thoughtful

Decent

Mature



Then I asked which qualities are repulsive. These are the answer I got:

Boorish

Rude

Childish

Immature

Juvenile

Evasive

Arrogant

Bullying

Conceited

Mocking

Foolish

Maniacal

Unhinged

Irrational

Disturbed

No empathy

Narcissist

Psychotic

Sociopath

So, when you look at a couple of clips of Musk’s behavior, which adjectives come to mind?

Here’s what some have said:

Story Three: Musk bullies threatens to fire federal employees who don’t comply with ridiculous demand to tell Daddy what they did last week

Musk’s threatening tweet is so outrageous, so threatening, so intimidating and so bizarre that even Trump advisors are telling federal employees to ignore it — and even die-hard Trump supporters are getting FED up.

Some are laughing, hahahah — let’s have those lazy gov’t b@$t@rds show what they do all week?

“Can’t take five minutes to send the email”? Loser!

Take a look at it below.

Very juvenile and authoritarian.

The actual email (sent to me by a Healthy American and federal employee) was not even signed by any person.

How’s that for transparency and accountability? 😂

Yeah, a 4-star General is going to email Musk about what he did last week 😆

In fact this story is so outrageous that it requires its own video and substack, coming up next.

For now, take a look at the fallout:

Federal employees are already suing Musk.

Reminds me of when I did not participate in the self-suffocation ritual and people said, “It’s only a mask. What’s so hard about wearing one? Stop complaining and just do it.”

That is what’s going on here.

“Is it so hard to send an email?” “Can’t think of 5 things you’ve done?”

A total red herring.

A massive misdirection.

My smart Healthy Americans can see through this.

You really think someone in the federal govt is going to sift through the 2 million responses? Oh that’s very efficient!

As if direct supervisors and managers are not already monitoring their employees productivity.

Musk has zero authority to require such action.

There is already a chain of command in place for such communications.

He is usurping the direct managers and supervisors.

It reminds of of the countless HR managers who threatened employees with dismissal if they didn’t get vaccinated, and they had 24 hours to apply for an exemption.

In my next video and substack I’ll share the very creative responses people came up with.

Smart people can see what is happening here.

There is shrinking government, and there is CONCENTRATING and centralizing power. That is what‘s happening here.

That is called authoritarianism.

Fortunately, several Cabinet Secretaries (who went through Senate hearings, passed background checks, disclosed their finances — none of which King Mush had to do) told their employees to ignore this ludicrous request.

But today, Trump just called this request genius. Ah yes, because Mush is the genius of our time! Just look at what he has purchased with his father’s emerald mine wealth invented! He’s so brilliant it’s hard for him to speak! He’s got Apsberger’s (so he says, convenient cover story for the genius of our time!) So many amazing ideas percolating in that feminine-looking skull! Of course Musk’s a genius! Because Trump keeps telling us so.

But Trump didn’t tell us who initiated this request. Couldn’t be Musk, now could it, because remember he is NOT in charge of Doge. Even though Trump said he was.

The gaslighting is off the charts.

Trump said this request is “massively popular.”

Guess he hasn’t been on social media lately! 🤣😆

Trump says, “We don’t even know if these people exist.” Oh, you mean like the phantom Dogers? I exposed that charade here.

Probably easy enough to ask the managers for this information.

Like I said, I have an entire video and substack coming dedicated to this bizarre action.

You’ll see just how “popular” it really is!

Remember: Musk gets BILLIONS in federal dollars. Is HE going to send in his answer to the five questions?? 🤣😆

Inquiring minds want to know.

Moving Away from a Representational Constitutional Republic

One more thing before wrapping up.

Musk has this habit of putting out polls on Twitter, asking “the public” for their opinion. For example, rehiring the (phantom) Doge employee who purportedly leaked proprietary information to a competitor. (Who knows if that story is even true; I doubt it) but the bigger point is this weird trend of putting out polls, such as the one below:

My savvy, sophisticated Healthy Americans realize why this is so dangerous.

We do not have a political system run by the “majority rule.” We have a representational system of government, where the interests of ALL are represented.

We are not a “direct democracy” whereby the people make the rules.

We have three branches of government, providing checks and balances to make sure that there is NOT a concentration of power in any one branch: the executive/president; legislative/congress; and the judicial/courts.

If you’re a student of history like I am, you’ll remember that Mussolini’s fascist government focused on “the will of the people” to take precedence over the rule of law.

I’ll be covering Mussolini’s violent rise and fall of Fascism (yes, he coined it) in an upcoming video. Get out your scorecards (if you are honest and actually care about the future of our country) and we’ll keep track of which strategies Trump and Musk attempt to emulate.

