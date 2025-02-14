I can see that many are applauding — or should I say — giving a standing ovation to the confirmation of Robert Kennedy Junior as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

My question: Why couldn’t we just abolish the HHS? Or at least the CDC? The FDA? The NIH? Heck, I’d give a standing ovation to anyone who can get rid of the TSA! 🤣 I mean, that affects me personally. Why should I have to choose between the cancer-causing screening or getting groped by a government employee? Why doesn’t Musk doge the TSA?

Abolishing those agencies right off the bat would’ve had a greater direct impact on our lives than getting rid of the USAID, wouldn’t you say?

Also, why do we even need to have Senate confirmation hearings these days?

Trump did away with all that bureaucratic nonsense when he appointed Musk as King of the World! At least I think that’s his official title. I could have it wrong: it could be Musk the trans-humanist, animal torturing Technocracy Ruler of the World. Or something like that.

Anyway, while all y’all have been giddy with the detonation of these (admittedly bloated, largely unnecessary) government agencies, you forgot to look at what the left hand was doing while you were distracted by the right hand.

The very agencies Musk has obliterated are those that had active investigations against Musk and his companies. I’ve covered that in my previous videos and substacks here, here and here.

How convenient that Musk fired the very investigators looking into his charges of animal cruelty (yes, monkey, pigs and sheep were tortured in heinous “experiments” with the goal of putting a chip into your brain). No one seems to want to worry about that. They certainly don’t worry about Musk’s signature love salute that would land you in jail in Germany, Austria and Australia. I haven’t really seen it catch on here either.

Musk also shut down the USAID, USDA, had the FAA chief fired (the FAA had an active investigation into SpaceX) and on and on it goes. Far too much to rehash in this substack, which is about the confirmation of everybody’s favorite bamboozler, Bobby Kennedy!

Oh come on, man. What else do you call a double-talking deceiver who doesn’t have the cojones courage to stand up to the big bad senators? Look, I know it’s all scripted, a dog-and-pony show to entertain the masses. But still, couldn’t the Kennedy character have been written as someone with integrity (and cojones)? Wouldn’t the MAHA moms and CHD donors be on their feet cheering if Jr. had told the senators that it’s obvious that vaccines cause autism, and that Warp Speed was a disaster? (You know, the things he used to say.)

But no, all that is forgiven, as Jr. is now the Secretary of Health and Human Services. I guess he can stop lying now. Or was he telling the truth? (By the way, what exactly are “human services” and why does the government need to provide them with our tax dollars? 😆)

Remember: He had to lie to get the job.

Or at least that’s what the others are saying. Not my smart, savvy, sophisticated discerning Healthy Americans. We know a bamboozle when we see one.

Oh, yes, let’s not forget: There was no one else for the job.*

Yep, them’s the talking points, friends. I guess I didn’t get that handout.

*In just a moment, I’m going to share a few others who appear to be far more qualified than Jr. So no, in our country of millions, Kennedy is not “the only one for the job.”

Repeat after me: You have to lie to protect lives (except the innocent children whose lives will be harmed/or taken because Mr. Bamboozler told parents to follow the CDC schedule). And, “vaccines have saved millions of lives.” Except those who died, you know of SIDS and other vaccine-related causes.

But if it gets Jr. the jab job, then who cares?! Time to celebrate!

As for me, I couldn’t live with myself if I was lying and cheating just to get what I wanted, and harming children while enriching pharma companies in the meantime.

But that’s just me.

As for Kennedy, I have repeatedly said that Jr. definitely is the right man for the jab.

Will Kennedy Stop Lying Now that He’s Got the Jab Job?

Now, I would like to know: Will Kennedy stop lying now? Or, was he telling the truth? Can't have it both ways, friends.

When will Junior tell parents to stop following the CDC vaccine schedule that he publicly supports and recommended they follow?

Will he apologize to the parents who have lost babies to SIDS?

Just askin, just askin'.

Now, back to my original question:

Why should there be bureaucratic Senate hearings anyway?

Why couldn’t Trump just appoint and anoint Kennedy, Gabbard and the others, like he did Musk?

Isn’t that musk faster that going through the old, outdated, human activity of asking questions? Of doing background checks and security clearances? AI is much better suited to make these decisions, at least according to Musk.

Ah yes, good old Technocracy is being ushered in at record speed. I have touched up that in previous broadcasts and articles, and I will do a deep dive coming up.

For now, let’s look at a few other candidates for the (unnecessary) job of HHS Secretary.

Keep in mind that Trump seems to have quite a changeover in staffing, so it’s a good idea to have a few QUALIFIED, HONEST people with INTEGRITY standing by.

Instead of Kennedy: Joseph Ladapo

Let’s see: Ladapo is an M.D. and a PhD. Well, Kennedy is a lawyer, and you know how much people love and trust lawyers, so there’s that.

Here’s what Wikipedia says about him:

Not bad, eh? Bonus points for Ladapo for applauding the removal of fluoride in the water.

Ladapo is a doctor, surgeon, publicly opposed the convid protocols, was against masking and covid vaccines. A good candidate, no?

Instead of Kennedy: Dr. Tom Cowan

An alternative medicine M.D., he is a major voice in questioning the existence of “viruses.” He has been banned from basically every major social media platform with truth too hot to handle, except for those of us who only want the truth.

Instead of Kennedy: Dr. Sam Bailey (or her husband, Mark)

If you don’t know about

and Dr. Mark Bailey, this is your reminder to learn about them. As prominent leaders in exposing the myth of

(in fact, Dr. Sam is a co-author of VirusMania), either of these authentic doctors from New Zealand would do beautifully cleaning house at the HHS. And no, you do not have to be an American to serve in the administration.

Instead of Kennedy: Dr. Andrew Kaufman

viruses

Dr. Andy is a personal friend of mine, and we have done several podcasts and videos together. I appeared in his well-received film, Terrain.

I have no doubt that Dr. Kaufman would defend the truth in any senate hearing.

This just scratches the surface…There are plenty of qualified candidates.

Beware of false dichotomies.

Simply stated, a false dichotomy is an error in logic (called a logical fallacy) that artificially limits the options in any given situation.

This is also known as the “either-or” argument.

Either we get Kennedy in the position, or we’re doomed.

There is no one else who could get confirmed.

Kennedy is our only hope!

If we don’t have Kennedy, we don’t have anyone else!

These are all examples of a false dichotomy.

When you think about it, there is always another way.

There is always another option.

Choices are rarely truly “either-or” options.

There are many options in between the two extremes.

Here’s another example of a false dichotomy we hear a lot about:

We have to raise minimum wage or workers will starve!

On the surface, you might agree with raising minimum wage. Just know that it’s not the only option to avoid starvation.

There are other options between those two extremes:

- The government could lower taxes so the worker keeps the money he earns instead

- Bonus pay could be awarded for exceptional performance, so wages are tied to the value your provide your employer

- Lower taxes and lower the cost of living so that things cost less and therefore workers can afford more, even without minimum wage

My example is not to convince you one way or another about the value (or not) of increasing minimum wage.

My example is to demonstrate that there are very often other choices rather than the two extremes presented or considered.

I should have learned my lesson

Oh gee whiz, I promised myself not to post on instagram anymore, because the people who read my posts don’t watch my videos and so they don’t really have any knowledge of what i’m sharing. They are scrolling probably looking for the next quick hit, and they don’t ever bother to read my questions or respond to them.