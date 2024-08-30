I keep hearing people in the freedom community throwing around the Nuremberg Code like it's the ultimate trump card in the fight against medical mandates. They’re quoting it in their religious exemptions, bringing it up in board of supervisors meetings, and peppering it in letters to congressmen and senators. The message is along the lines of this: "You don’t have the right to dictate what I do with my body—I have the right to object to medical experimentation because the Nuremberg Code says so."

Now, I’m all for standing up for your rights, but here’s the thing: there’s a bit of a problem with relying on the Nuremberg Code as your go-to argument. Don't get me wrong, the principles of the Nuremberg Code are solid—I actually agree with them. But, if you’re only banking on this so-called International Code of Ethics to protect your individual rights, you might be barking up the wrong tree.

The Nuremberg Code, despite its strong principles, lacks any legal authority in the U.S. It’s an international guideline, not a law we’re bound by. Instead of fixating on it, we should channel our energy into U.S. laws that actually safeguard our rights. Our country has robust regulations for medical experiments, and that’s where our focus should be.

This so-called "New World Disorder" is the complete opposite of what our country was founded on. We were built on the notion of individual rights, not some global government that is trying to herd everyone into a one-size-fits-all system. So why rely on an international code? It’s a nod toward globalism.

A world government? No thanks. In my own neighborhood of 300 people, we can’t even agree on pool hours or parking spots. Why would I want a single government—whether global or national—to have control over rules affecting my life? I wouldn’t.

I’m outright rejecting the idea of a world government or even a national government trying to micromanage every aspect of our lives. Using the Nuremberg Code as if it’s U.S. law just reinforces this idea that we’re under international rules. We’re not. We’re U.S. citizens, and while I fully support the principles of the Nuremberg Code, I won’t endorse it as a legitimate law for us.

