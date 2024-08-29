Years ago—yes, years ago—we started all of this back in 2020. I was trying to talk sense into people who were living in fear, as the hogwash was being sloshed all over us. I did a lot of deep digging on the CDC website and my own state of California’s Department of Health. I compared the illness and disease numbers from previous years to those of 2020, showing that the earlier numbers were actually lower and how all of it was totally questionable. Then, when California became the first state in the United States to completely shut everything down, I couldn’t believe it.

Now, I don’t like to use the word “lockdown” because I had a key ;)

No, I wasn’t locked down. I could leave my house. I’m not giving my power away, and I’m certainly not going to say they mandated us. No one can mandate anything except for a judge in a court of law, and even then, it has to be in accordance with the law.

None of these so-called mandates were laws. There was no law requiring you to restrict your breathing. If you chose to do so, that’s your choice, but let’s be clear—it was a choice.

There was also no law about closing down businesses. I know this because I helped thousands of business owners stay open lawfully when the so-called authorities came knocking—illegitimately, I might add.

The curfews, the restrictions—so much of it was unethical, illegitimate, unlawful, and immoral. I was speaking out against it from day one and my social media platform of choice at the time was FACEBOOK!

Raise your hand if you were censored on Facebook?

In my video above, I decided to venture over to PBS, the network that leans so far left it might just tip over. I like to see what the other side is spinning — I mean, saying. And wouldn’t you know it, I stumbled upon this headline: “Zuckerberg Says White House Pressured Facebook to ‘Censor’ Some Covid-19 Content During the Pandemic.”

Ah yes, the classic use of air quotes around “censor” …Are they questioning if ‘censor’ is the right label, or debating what 'censor' should mean?

Are we talking the liberal, 'better-safe-than-sorry' definition, where censorship is just another form of public service? Or the logic-loving, truth-seeking definition, where censorship is a direct assault on freedom?

And let’s not overlook the word “some”—as if it was just a dash of censorship here and there, no big deal.

Anyways, you can read the propaganda for yourself. In my video, I read from the actual letter, which is actually quite weak, but you wouldn’t know that from the headlines sensationalizing it.

I can’t help but wonder if this is all theater to make us feel better—like, “Oh, look, Zuck admitted he was wrong, so we can all relax now.” And the puppet masters are hoping we’ll all just chill about the cozy government-corporate fascist alliance.

His ‘heartfelt’ apology translates to: ‘We promise we’ll try not to censor so much in the future!’

Here’s how Zuckerberg opens the letter: “I appreciate the Judiciary Committee’s interest in content moderation.” How do you like that? Content moderation, not censorship. They manipulate words like it’s an art form.

Zuckerberg Letter to the Judiciary Committee

Zuckerberg claims they’re all about promoting speech, but notice he didn’t say “free speech.” It’s moderated speech, “for everyone”—except for people like me and others who question the narratives.

Zuckerberg wraps up by saying Meta made decisions on its own but acknowledges that government pressure played a role. In other words, they capitulated.

The last time I actually posted something on Facebook was November 2023. Now, I’m done with Facebook’s shenanigans. The shadowbanning is real, and while Zuck might be offering a half-hearted apology, I’m not buying it.

In the early days, I was all over Facebook, trying to wake people up. I shared numbers and data showing that the severity of the situation wasn’t what we were told. I helped people understand their rights, kept businesses open, and supported those who resisted the tyranny. But despite all my efforts, the censorship was relentless.

Back in 2020, some of my videos were racking up views hundreds of thousands of views. I even had a video that went viral on OSHA-related breathing issues with a whopping 250,000 views. But now? My Facebook posts might as well be sent into the void.

Here’s one of my earliest posts in April of 2020:

I was sharing information stripped of all the emotion so people could see the facts for what they were. For instance, on that date (04/14/2020), there were 15 deaths attributed to Cooties Covid. Meanwhile, on any given year, there are an average of 127 deaths from the flu out of that county.

Here’s one of my posts for OC in May of 2020:

Same thing: On that date (05/12/2020), there were 76 deaths attributed to Cooties Covid. Meanwhile, on any given year, there are an average of 543 deaths from the flu in a population of over three million people. Yet, an entire county was shut down over these 76 deaths, which, as we know, were linked to medical interventions rather than cooties itself.

And I created these graphics for multiple counties in California and several other states:

So, California (and the rest of the country) shut down everything, claiming that it was essential to prevent deaths. But let’s be honest: we’ve never shut down like this in any other year. The narrative was that these restrictions saved lives, yet people were arguing with me as if I was the bad guy for just posting data straight from the very organizations promoting this hogwash in the first place.

Friends I’ve known since childhood unfriended me. Many of them still want nothing to do with me. It’s strange because Zuckerberg didn’t even need to censor me—people were doing it themselves, driven by fear! And while I don’t hold any grudges, I do hope that one day, they’ll see the truth. When people operate out of fear, they can’t think clearly. That’s exactly what we’re up against.

Facebook isn’t the only platform censoring — they all do! Yes, I’ve even been censored on Bitchute. In my second video (linked below), I dive into the rampant censorship happening across social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, now even Telegram.

I also poke fun at YouTube's censorship policies, which limit what can be said about things like health and vaccines. The platform’s guidelines prevent content that contradicts "health authority guidance.” My own channel has faced shadow-banning and content strikes, but I refuse to give in. I have an entire post about why I am on Youtube here. Let me know what you think—are we truly seeing less censorship, or is there something more going on behind the scenes?

