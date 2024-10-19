Let’s dive into what it’s like living in Florida these days. I absolutely love hearing from you, and your comments on my YouTube video Am I Still in California? were amazing! In that video, I gave you the full scoop on what I’ve been up to, but here’s the short version: I’m splitting my time between Florida and California. I needed a break from the crime, corruption, chem clouds, communism, oppression, tyranny, danger, and anxiety that seem to be running rampant in California—did I miss anything??

Your feedback was so thoughtful, so in my video above I share many of your comments before diving into my own experiences in the state of Florida.

So many stories, and they all have a common thread—California, for all its issues, is still home for a lot of us. But like one viewer said, "My family is nearby, and that’s all that matters." I think that’s what it boils down to for a lot of people.

I can really relate to so many of these comments, and I’m grateful that we’ve been able to spend part-time in both California and Florida. My husband and I prayed about this for a long time—since 2020, actually. I wasn’t born in California, but since I arrived as a babe-in-arms when my parents moved to Orange County from the midwest, I consider myself a life-long Californian.

The mountains, the beaches, the deserts—California really is something special, topographically speaking.

But wow, the politics. The intentional decline. The creeping decrepitude. I don’t need to make a laundry list of what’s gone wrong, but I’ll say this—Florida’s blue skies are unbelievable. I’ve shown pictures of them before. Clear, blue, puffy white clouds, none of that gray, milky haze we see so much in California.

Now, about the heat—people love to ask me, “How can you handle the Florida heat?” Most of my life, when I wasn’t in California, I was in Morocco, which is actually very similar to California with its mountains, deserts, and coastline. I’ve lived in the desert before—specifically in Palm Springs—and while I love it, my skin and throat do not enjoy the dry air. So, the humidity in Florida is perfect. My skin feels great, I sleep better, and I don’t wake up with a dry mouth. Plus, I haven’t been sick since I’ve been here—though, I don’t really get sick anyway. My husband and I love being near the coast, and in Florida, you’re never more than a few hours from either side of the state. The wind that comes from being on a peninsula makes everything feel so fresh, and we get these incredible blue skies that we rarely see anymore in Orange County.

BELOW: This is now what you normally see in Orange County. (Note: Temp is 70 degrees, in September, typically should be a clear, breezy, clear, crisp, sunny, brilliant day!) /you can barely make out the beautiful hills in the background because of the milky skies, which I believe come from chemical spraying in the air.

BELOW: Compare this with a typical day in South Florida, also in September:

BELOW: Here’s what the beach now usually looks like in San Clemente, CA. This was taken Sept 2024. (Ocean is on the right. This is called North Beach, where we used to hold Beach Church.)

BELOW: Here’s a typical beach day in South Florida. Photos taken in October 2024:

Now, there are days when I see spraying in the skies in So Florida. The difference is that with the usual winds, it doesn’t really “stick.” Perhaps it also has to do with the humidity, meaning there is more moisture in the air. For whatever reason, I’m grateful for the clean(er) air and bluer (much bluer) skies!

Yes, by all accounts, I’m thriving in Florida!

One common concern people have about Florida is the bugs. Before moving, I heard endless warnings about the mosquitoes. But to my delight, I haven’t had any major bug issues where we are! I get mosquito bites in California too, so that has not been a game changer for me in FL.

Another quirky difference: plastic bags. You know those flimsy little bags that are banned in California? Yeah, they’re alive and well in Florida. And while I’m all about keeping the environment clean, I think California’s approach was misguided. Instead of educating people on how to dispose of plastic properly, they decided to ban these useful little bags and replace them with ones that are ten times as thick. I use these bags for everything—kitty litter, wrapping up leftovers, putting my shoes in when I travel. When I go back to California, I bring these plastic bags for my sister because she still uses them, too.

The other thing that’s noticeable in Florida is the slower pace of life and the lack of crowds. Going into the bank or a store doesn’t involve long lines or waiting like it does in California. Publix, for example, is one of my favorite grocery stores here. You’re greeted with a smile and there’s an actual cashier at the checkout! Compare that to the self-checkout obsession in California, and it's a welcome change.

Floridians are generally friendly too. There’s a sense of camaraderie, especially among those who’ve moved here from other states. People take the time to chat, share their stories, and genuinely connect. It’s a refreshing contrast to the hustle and bustle of California life. The sense of community is strong, and the political tensions that are often palpable in California are less of a focus here. People are just living their lives.

There’s much more to share about the differences between California and Florida, and I’ll be diving into those in future posts. For now, I’ll just say that stepping out of California’s fast-paced, politically charged atmosphere has been a breath of fresh air—literally and figuratively. I’m still in California often, but having a break from the stress and decline makes me appreciate the good parts of each place even more.

Share

Leave a comment

Read Next: