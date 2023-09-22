Hawaii Governor Josh Green-New-Deal delivered a lackluster and alarmist address last weekend at the UN 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit. Days before his appearance at this UN meeting, Green boasted at a press conference that he would be citing the Maui fires, which he claimed were "caused by global climate change" as a convenient example of why the world must not turn its back on climate change.

The Summit marked the half-way point to the deadline set for achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. It was the centerpiece of the High-level Week of the General Assembly. It responded to the impact of multiple and interlocking crises facing the world and is expected to reignite a sense of hope, optimism, and enthusiasm for the 2030 Agenda. — UN website

In other words, the WEFers and their political puppets convened in New York to compare notes on furthering the New World Disorder agenda and monger fear over manufactured climate crises. These summits are just a means of disclosure and normalizing things for the masses. In order for the new system to be properly implemented, the old system must collapse, which includes both good and evil institutions. That’s why we are witnessing the revelation of the method on a massive scale, not just because people are waking up, but because destroying the old system is part of the plan. Many people are exposing this, which is a good thing, but be aware that some of these perceived victories are simply the furtherance of their agenda masquerading as a win.

Joshy was asked the following question:

We would like to hear from you (Josh Green) on how subnational governments can proactively prepare for and fortify themselves against such challenges. Could you share with us what tools you have in Hawaii that are helping you do that which would put you on the path to resilience and also achieving the sustainable development goals.

Josh Green-Dew-Deal’s speech:

“As you know, I am a physician, father, and husband and that’s the lens I see these crises through. Since the last time I was with you, just two months ago, Hawaii did suffer the trauma of a lifetime.

A devastating wildfire claimed the lives of 97 (at least) of our loved ones, displaced 12,000 of our people, destroyed centuries of history and development, and it devastated the economy of that region causing $6 billion dollars in damage.

The fires came to us in the form of a fire hurricane. Winds were 74mph on a tail end of a hurricane and swept through our town of Lahaina in 17 minutes. The speed, the heat, it destroyed our local communication systems, our water systems, and all of our above ground power infrastructure and so I can tell you, as an elected leader, I don’t want to ever see this happen to us again or to any of you so I am here to give you a report from the frontlines on the climate crisis and an urgent warning:

We no longer anticipate the destructive events of climate change, we are now fully enduring them as a people and a world. Global temperatures have increased and 2023 is the hottest year in human history. Droughts across the world have become frequent and severe and prolonged.

We’ve seen wildfires not only in Hawaii, but in Algeria and Greece, in the United States and Canada causing air pollution from smoke and, this summer smoke from 900 wildfires burning from Canada triggering air quality alerts all across the eastern United States. 70 million people were affected including my mother.

Meanwhile, our western states are grappling with the worst mega-drought in 1200 years and for those out there who still doubt that climate change is impacting the world, note this: In the first half century from 1953-2003, Hawaii experienced a total of 6 fire disasters. This August, we experienced 6 fire disasters.

Ocean temperatures rise, they melt our ice caps and the marine heat waves threaten more than half our world’s marine species which stand on the brink of extinction.

So let me say this very clearly: There is no town or city or human community on earth that is safe from this extreme weather that is fueled by climate change which is why we must deliver on these sustainable development goals and you are champions to this end.

Let me say this, the devastation on Maui has taught us that we have to urgently commit ourselves to a higher standard reflected in our Aloha+ Challenge and the United States SDGs so we can take action. We can move power lines underground, we can build fire mitigation to protect our energy grids, but we have to back down on climate change. We have to use technology and human solutions as were described before me.

And just let me say this, Ben Franklin said that “we must all hang together or we will hang separately.” That is true of climate change, we are in this battle together and we fight for the future of humanity and we struggle to preserve our life here as we know it. I will do my part to bring American and local governments along on this journey because of your leadership. We have faith because you have faith.”

Did you notice how many times he mentioned the number 6? Yes, he loves his sixes!!

This is an excellent opportunity for critical thinking. As an educator and teacher, “that is the lens I see” these statements through, and if I had to grade his UN address, I would give it an F. Click here to watch my analysis of his speech.

To begin with, Joshy did not provide an answer. Government “leaders” were asked how they could fortify themselves in the face of these challenges, and he was invited to speak about the resources and strategies he is employing in Hawaii to accomplish the UN sustainable development goals. Instead, he delivered his naysayer, doomsday speech on how terrible everything was, which earned him a F in my book because he didn't even answer the question.

The question presented to him at this conference was straightforward:

If I were asked a question of that nature, I would come up with solutions, resources, remedies, and ideas. Disclaimer: I am completely against the NWO plan and many of its core beliefs; I am merely pointing out that if someone is in agreement with these aims and ideas, they should take this chance to propose solutions.

Maybe you think sustainable development plans and the ideas the United Nations supports are crucial. The problem is that these plans and directives are coming from a source outside the United States. The UN is basically a shadow government. I don’t care for the concept of the United Nations, a one world government, or a New world order centralized system.

In terms of government, the more localized, the better. The more centralized and massive it becomes, the less efficient it becomes. Why should the UN be concerned with events unfolding in Hawaii, on the island of Maui, and in particular the town of Lahaina?

Another issue with Joshy’s speech is his made-up terms. There is no such thing as a fire hurricane. The hurricane was hundreds of miles off shore and there are other ways that strong winds can be generated outside of hurricanes. Let’s not fall for this fake, phony, fraudulent language put forth by the WEFers. I have several videos available about government manipulated weather —> click here.

And what about his statements about the temperatures and weather conditions… How does he know it’s the hottest year in human history? How does he know it’s the worst “mega-drought” in 1200 years? Were they measuring droughts 1200 years ago? How do melting icecaps impact the sea levels?

Further, this governor has been mongering fear about global warming for years and the climate threat was central to his gubernatorial campaign. He’s been a governor for 9 months, a lieutenant governor for 4 years, and a senator for 10 years so why didn’t he prepare better? Why didn’t he budget for all of these things he is talking about if it’s been a threat for so long? Why didn’t he concentrate on strengthening Hawaii’s infrastructure? Why didn’t he proactively take care of the land management? We all know he's spent the last three years peddling the cooties hogwash... He appears to do very little other than scribble on a whiteboard. He is attempting to deflect blame from his own inadequacies as governor, and the inadequacies of their emergency management personnel in responding to this intentionally inflicted disaster.

It's also worth noting that he makes no reference to carbon dioxide. It's because reasonable people like you and me have been pointing out the absurdity of labeling carbon dioxide a pollutant.

So I take issue with this intentional blurring of the lines whereby this somehow global new world disorder government and WEFers are calling the shots. We all know they are accelerating their plans because they tell us that’s exactly what they are doing so this event has conveniently been able to be used as THE example that NWO puppets like Joshy are capitalizing on to monger fear and pull the unsuspecting population on board with their “Build Back Better” schemes.

Fear makes people more prone to shutting down their reasoning mind, their thinking mind, after experiencing trauma. The evildoers count on the fact that those who live in fear would resort to any means necessary to ensure they never experience that terror again.

It ain't over till it's over! Still fighting the public serpents in court!

