Friends, remember this clip from just days after the Lahaina fires?

It’s the video clip of Hawaii governor, Josh Green, stating he is thinking about ways for the "state to acquire land" to use for workforce housing or open space as a memorial for those lost.

What else do we know so far?

We are aware of the JumpSmart Maui partnership between the United States and Japan, which was one of the first steps toward transforming Maui's energy grid into a "smart grid" and realizing their vision for making Maui home to one of the first 15-minute cities.

We know that Governor Green spoke at a UN Conference right before the fires about Hawaii’s progress on achieving the six Aloha+ Challenge goals, which are the state’s local implementation of the UN’s Sustainable development goals.

It’s also a fact that this governor declared a housing emergency three weeks prior to the fires which conveniently suspends dozens of laws relating to zoning and development. The plot thickens… and I continue to expose more facts to demonstrate the plans of these evil-DEWers!

Keep reading below…

Maui County maintains its own Agenda 2030 for each of the island's nine communities, and each plan outlines exactly what development initiatives are planned for the island. In 2020, the County of Maui Department of Planning was awarded $500,000 from the State Office of Planning to develop a transit-oriented development corridor master plan for West Maui. These 2020 plans show that the (now burned up) Lahaina area was already set for a massive infrastructure overhaul.

Other towns on the island, including Wailuku, announced corridor projects as well.

What is the purpose of this “transit corridor” development project?

“This project is about re-imagining one of the busiest roadway corridors on Maui, with new housing, transportation options, landscaping and walkways,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “A community corridor is a place where it’s easy for people to take the bus, walk or bike. It’s a place with many housing options, and it has easy access to schools, shopping, medical facilities and jobs. In short, it’s a place where people want to be to enjoy life, work and recreation.”

Yes, you’ll own nothing and be happy indeed. You'll be required to reside in "workforce housing" close to your place of employment in the future, and everything you need will be within a short walk, bike, or bus trip of your “smart community.”

The inflicted disaster in Lahaina doesn’t hinder their plans, in fact, it make’s it easier for them to you know… “build back better.”

The West Maui Community Plan and maps tie into the weaponized GIS (Geographic Information System) theory. A tool that makes it easier to ostensibly map out what they want to get rid of and what they want to keep.

What is GIS? A geographic information system (GIS) is a system that creates, manages, analyzes, and maps all types of data. This technology provides a foundation for mapping and analysis that is used in almost every industry to help users understand patterns, relationships, and geographic context. Esri is the “global leader” in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping.

The left image shows the buildings damaged from the Lahaina fires. The image on the right is taken from the interactive web version of the West Maui Community Plan maps created by the GIS company ESRI.

How convenient that this disaster will allow for the acceleration of the development of the transportation corridor and “sustainable” communities they've had planned since 2020.

In a recent publication on Substack, one writer made a noteworthy insight regarding the “precise destruction” of Lahaina:

“What’s unique about this is the infrastructure of this town is intact. The gov buildings are fine, all roadways are fine and usable. Bridges are intact. The water treatment plant on top of the hill adjacent to school (east end of Lahaina) is fine. School is intact. The substation and solar farm next to school are intact. The commercial area and new low-income homes being built off Lahaina bypass are fine. Wastewater treatment plant appears to be north of Lahaina in Kaanapali is intact. Essentially, it’s a turnkey community ready to be “redeveloped”. I call it weaponized GIS, because to me it looks like parcels and buildings were clicked and destroyed in a GUI program (much like they would be in my CAD programs).”

There is no doubting that everything appears to be aligning perfectly for the powers that shouldn't be in Hawaii, and that the Governor and other Hawaiian officials are NWO puppets playing their role in the "build back better" scheme.

Watch my video coverage below and join me live on my Youtube channel at 4pm pacific/ 7pm eastern daily.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Friends, I am heavily shadow-banned on my youtube channel.

No one is doing the non-stop deep digging on the Maui disaster like I am.

(Some youtubers are taking my original research and airing fear-mongering headlines to grab views, while my own videos are heavily "shadow-banned" because the evil-DEWers do not like the truth I am exposing! My channel has had many strikes over the years and is NOT picked up by the algorithm that promotes videos to new viewers.)

That's why I want to THANK YOU for watching, sharing, commenting, liking and subscribing to my youtube channels here and here.

YOU are helping me expose evil and fight tyranny! What happened in Maui can happen where you are!

You can help me in my life’s work by subscribing to this substack; other optionw are:

👉 mail to my P.O. Box:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida Del Mar #681

San Clemente, CA 92674

👉 Or donate online by clicking here (choose one-time or monthly):

www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate

👉 Or send via Zelle using my name: Peggy Hall and email below:

support@thehealthyamerican.org

Your support is the reason I am able to continue to do this important work, and my heart is overflowing with gratitude for your financial gifts, cards, letters and goodies you send, and I often share these on my show. 🥰🙏 Peggy