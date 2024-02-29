This has to be said right off the bat: Governor Abbott has been in the news a lot lately. A LOT. On the border, suing Pfizer … oh, and he also is a part of the World Economic Forum. You know, with Nasal Schwab and friends.

Yesterday, I had just finished offloading my concerns about everything bothering me, and wouldn't you know it, at the forefront of my list was all the weather manipulation, and the orchestrated “natural disasters” like massive floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, and yes FIRES. So, this devastating news is quite timely indeed.

Texas "WILDFIRES" -- Here We Go Again!!

Interestingly enough, these fires occurred in a region of Texas known as "Canadian." Amidst the Canadian fires, the Lahaina fires, the many California blazes, the Greek infernos, and the Chilean fires, I've made a conscious decision not to share images of the devastation. My aim is to shield your heart from witnessing such destruction, but here are the latest updates and details about the fires raging in North Texas:

The Smokehouse Creek fire has scorched more than 850,000 acres since igniting on Monday. As of now it’s only 3% contained and it has quickly become the second-largest wildfire in Texas history.

Gov Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties

City of Borger Public Information Officer Brandon Strope confirms there has been one fatality from the Texas wildfires. No other information including the county was given.

The fire has spread north to Oklahoma and more than 30,000 acres have burned in Oklahoma, according to OK Forestry Services

The Texas A&M Forest Service should post regular updates on the status of the fires and their containment here.

You know what else is interesting about the fires happening in Texas?

TX was one of the places where they pushed the idea of the high speed rail systems. The failed “Trans-Texas Corridor” and the new “Ports-to-Plains” Corridor. Yup. Just like in Lahaina with its central transportation corridor, planned by the city a few years before the inflicted disaster, and in California where the “wildfires” burned the areas that are slated for high-speed rail.

The planned system [the failed Trans-Texas Corridor], if built out to its fullest extent, could have required about 584,000 acres of land to be purchased or acquired through the state's assertion of eminent domain. Environmentalists were concerned about the effects of such wide corridors and private land owners have expressed concerns about property rights. Opponents also alleged that noise from the TTC would be of such a high volume that it would render the area within one mile of the corridor uninhabitable by humans, at least during periods of peak traffic on all components of the corridor.

The Ports-to-Plains Corridor is the southern third of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance. The reason for proposed improvements to this corridor is to expedite the transportation of goods and services from Mexico in the United States and vice versa.

Many of the facts presented to us are anomalies that fail to align with the known physics of fire. I was intrigued by this inconsistency many years ago and I delved into research, videos and training programs provided by various fire departments. I even bought physical resource books on the physics of fire and firefighting techniques. Because of this, I know how to spot the anomalies and one of the biggest is the non-combustible materials turning to dust. Yes, we repeatedly witness non-flammable materials such as porcelain and tile reduced to dust in these “wildfires”— a phenomenon that defies logic.

Interestingly, many of these training videos have been scrubbed from the internet.

As I’ve previously mentioned, the disaster relief industry is just as profitable as any other. And unsurprisingly, CBS capitalizes on the opportunity to plug the climate change narrative:

Wildfires as a whole are anticipated to only get worse as the world continues to burn fossil fuels that release planet-warming greenhouse gases. Last year, scientists at Climate Central released a report finding that wildfire seasons in the U.S. are "lengthening and intensifying, particularly in the West."

Where is their evidence that fossil fuels come from fossils? Where is the evidence they release planet-warming gases?

And why are they called green-house gases? Oh, is it to increase the yield of the crops with carbon dioxide? — a molecule of life.

Trillions are allocated to Ukraine and Israel, while insufficient funds are directed towards our own states to adequately brace for such events? Money is squandered on assisting undocumented immigrants instead of bolstering our fire departments and related infrastructure?

If wildfires are indeed the biggest environmental threat (as the media tells us again and again) the why isn't more being done to address it? Where are the readily available firetrucks stationed on every corner? With advancements in technology, one would expect to witness a decline in the frequency of wildfires over the years. Yet, the current situation defies this expectation, much like the perplexing burn patterns that defy logic.

The question becomes: Why would they do this?

Terrorism: Perpetual fear and anxiety instills lifelong trauma that individuals struggle to overcome.

Side note: In response to this need, my husband and I are offering a live, in-person weekend workshop for "Life after Loss" to provide encouragement and support for those grappling with grief. Many of you have expressed the desire for assistance, and we are committed to being there for you as you navigate through the grieving process. This workshop delves into the complexities of grief, offering practical tools and insights to help participants navigate their journey towards healing. (Email us here if this is of interest to you — support@thehealthyamerican.org)

Urbanization: It’s designed to push people into densely populated urban areas so they evil-dewers can easily control you, surveil you, and consolidate resources.

Government Dependence: Creating a reliance on government and centralized authority — especially for recovery aid and rebuilding.

Evacuation Conditioning: Conditions people to evacuate when instructed by the government and comply with authority.

Increase in Insurance Costs: Skyrocketing insurance rates in “high-risk” areas can deter people from living in those locations. This financial burden makes home ownership much more difficult.

Eliminate Private Property: Goal is to make home ownership so expensive that we become a nation of renters.

Transportation Planning: Accelerate the development of transportation corridors that were conveniently planned in these devastated areas.

Here’s my advice for you…

Don’t look at those distressing images of loss and destruction. Those images are designed to upset, terrorize, and elicit an emotional response so you feel traumatized and devastated. By subjecting yourself to them, you're essentially punishing yourself. Be kind to yourself and set boundaries with the news. I recommend watching my video about being informed vs. obsessed here.

Be selective about what you expose yourself to. Choose media that uplifts and inspires you, rather than bringing you down.

Take proactive steps to prepare for emergency situations. Arm yourself with knowledge and resources so you are prepared when an emergency strikes.

Make the most of each day. None of us are promised tomorrow, so savor the present moment and treasure the people and experiences in your life.

Stay true to your beliefs and values. Honor God, let your faith guide you and strive to make a positive impact on the world around you.

Read/Watch Next:

PROFITING FROM DISASTER