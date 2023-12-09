Before we dive deep into the Youtube re-education program I recently went through, I want to acknowledge that I get the question all the time, “Peggy, why are you still on Youtube?”
And I answer it all the time, too :)
Even though I have to follow YT’s “Community Guidelines” (which is what this substack will reveal in detail in just a moment), there are s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Healthy American, Peggy Hall to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.