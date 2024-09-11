Leave a comment and take a wild guess—how many children do you think have been harmed or put at risk in these so-called "testing trials"?

Every time these trials expand, so do the profits of Big Pharma. That's the part that really gets to me. The more testing they do, the more they cash in—at the expense of our children.

It’s worth asking yourself, especially when we're looking at pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer and Moderna. These companies benefit financially when there’s increased and expanded testing, and I think you’re sharp enough to see the connection there.

What’s deeply troubling is that prominent figures such as Del Bigtree, RFK Jr., and Steve Kirsch are advocating for more testing on vaccines. But who truly profits from this expansion? The pharmaceutical companies, of course, while children bear the risk.

I recently stumbled upon some disturbing information directly from Pfizer and Moderna, and yes, I know it's a bit risky mentioning those companies, but I’m relying on data from their own websites. There’s a lot of money behind this testing, but how much of that ends up benefiting the study participants? And let’s be clear — the participants we're talking about are children. Troubling, isn’t it?

RFK Jr., who leads the Children’s Health Defense organization, should be especially concerned about these practices. Shouldn't we be protecting all children, including the unborn?

I’m sure most of you, like me, are appalled by the thought of children or animals being used as test subjects. Adults can consent to clinical trials — that’s their right — but what about infants and young children? They have no say. That’s the real issue here.

Let me share some unsettling data:

From Pfizer’s website, I discovered that in a Phase 2/3 trial, 4,526 children aged six months to less than five years were used as test subjects. These children, who I can’t help but call human guinea pigs, received a third dose of the vaccine two months after their second dose.

Nearly 5,000 parents willingly handed their children over for this. Can you believe that? I certainly can’t.

Is RFK Jr. okay with that? What about Steve Kirsch, Aaron Siri, or Del Bigtree? Because Peggy Hall certainly isn’t.

Moderna’s website tells a similar story. Their Phase 3 trial involves children between six months and five years of age. Here’s how they bamboozle people:

They're attempting to lure parents with promises of new treatments, advanced medical research, and vague mentions of compensation. But really, what price can you put on your child’s safety — their life even? And let’s not overlook the fact that even giant pharmaceutical companies, like Moderna, can't even publish a clinical trial description without a typo ↓

Now, every time I point out RFK Jr.'s support for more testing on vaccines, I hear excuses like, “He doesn’t actually believe in them; he knows they’re unsafe.” If that's true, why doesn’t he say it outright? If they can never be safe, why waste time and resources expanding testing?

We need to think about the lives at stake. The risks are real, and the harms are clearly documented. Just glance at the safety inserts. Side effects include myocarditis, pericarditis, chest pain, difficulty breathing, fast heartbeats, dizziness, and more. And this is happening to children as young as six months old.

So, if you’re a parent considering this, take a step back. Would you really risk all of this for your child?

Step right up and offer up your infant for a chance at a laundry list of possible side effects—because that’s exactly what’s happening with these so-called “trials.” Let me be crystal clear: I’m not in favor of expanded testing on children. Period. And if you’re a rational, clear-thinking person, you shouldn’t be either.

Heads up, friends! This webpage might decide to play a game of hide and seek soon. Given that we’ve shed some light on things they’d rather keep in the shadows, don’t be surprised if it suddenly vanishes or relocates.

Let’s pose this question to RFK Jr. and other leaders: Why push for more testing when the evidence of harm is staring us in the face?

His constant push for more testing only serves to line the pockets of pharmaceutical giants. Meanwhile, millions of your hard-earned tax dollars, and mine, are being funneled into these companies for expanded trials that do nothing but put kids at risk.

I’m not okay with it. Are you?

