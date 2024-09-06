Friends, I just re-aired this important video for you (see below) about the MILLIONS of dollars going to vax companies for “safety testing” of new types of vaccines, including nasal sprays and pills. Why should our money be going to these private companies? It does not make any sense, unless there’s some grift, graft and greed going on…

I also aired a couple of my “top hits” about my concerns for this relentless narrative of “vaccine safety” as a refresher for why I abhor the focus on trying to make poison safer. That’s akin to giving a condom to a rapist.

Take a look here:

And this one abut RFK Jr’s push for “vaccine safety” testing:

Am I the only one who is troubled by this?

I ask you simply: is your major concern about the questionable ingredients in these poison darts — or is it that NO ONE has any right to force you to undergo a medical intervention against your will?

Every time Bigtree or RFK Jr or Steve Kirsch pushes for more safety testing, they are lining the pockets of big pHARMa, as well as enriching Granny Gates, because those nefarious players all BENEFIT from the ruse of safety testing.

In the videos above, I share a list of important questions we should ALL be asking of those who support this fool’s errand of trying to make poison safer.

Such as…

Who exactly will these childhood vaccines be tested on?

How many lives will be damaged by these poisons before we find out they can never be safe?

How many studies need to be done? For how long?

Who pays for these studies (my video #1 shows the money comes from your tax dollars)?

What criteria do you use to determine “safety?”

Who BENEFITS from pushing for “safety” testing?

I’m sure there are many more questions that can be asked. Please add yours to a comment below, and thank you for your discernment and being able to read between the lies. ~ Peggy

Leave a comment

Share