RFK Jr.'s neighbor says, "BOBBY, STEP UP to the PLATE!"

I've got a real treat for you today—a conversation with someone who’s been digging deep into the legal and financial mess surrounding the ‘cooties hogwash’ as I like to call it.

My guest is a fellow Californian, and guess what? He’s practically neighbors with Bobby Kennedy himself. Yes, that Bobby Kennedy. They’ve apparently crossed paths on the beach in Malibu, and my guest, Cary O’Neal, has been working hard to get Bobby to take action on something huge: a RICO case.

Now, if you’re not familiar with RICO—the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act—it’s a law that came out in 1970, aimed at taking down organized crime. And my fellow freedom fighter, Cary O'Neal, wants to use it to go after the big players in Big Pharma for, well, let’s just keep calling it the cooties-related hogwash. Yes, we’re talking fraud, deception, and all the dirty money that’s been thrown around under the guise of “public health.”

So, I titled this one “Bobby, Step Up to the Plate” because, like Cary, a lot of folks are hoping Bobby Kennedy will take action on this important issue. In our conversation, Cary shares some fascinating insights—he’s done the homework. From his experience in the financial sector, he’s gathered data, evidence, and personal stories that shed light on the situation.

Quick note: I did have to make a few edits here and there because, well, you know how these platforms are with certain hot topics, but rest assured, you’ll still get the full picture. If this piques your interest, here’s my chat with Cary O’Neal: