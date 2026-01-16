I know, I know… I said I wasn’t going to do anymore coverage on these ICE operations in MN but it’s the story that just keeps on giving!

In this post, we’re looking at:

Alleged ICE shooting of a Venezuelan illegal immigrant (what are the chances?!)

Occult-coded signs and symbols (only for those with eyes to see)

More color-coded clues and duping delight bystanders 🤦‍♀️

Tim Walz trying to distract from the MASSIVE Somali Covid Fraud

Minneapolis Cheat-of-Police guilty of prior violations

Masonic-coded “R3N33 Good” Family Hires George Floyd’s attorneys

Minneapolis-Masonic Connections

Let’s dive in, shall we?

First, get a whiff of this coverage from the Washington Post about the latest ICE officer shooting — and see if doesn’t pass the smell test (video here).

Have you noticed how the bad guys (not to be confused with the “GOOD” ones— LOL) love to mock and ridicule by leaving their occult messages in plain sight?! 😂🤦‍♀️ See below:

Hmmm… we’re told that a Venezuelan illegal immigrant was shot in the leg by an ICE officer at yet another protest in Minneapolis… but there is NO name of the person and NO image verifying this happened.

How was it determined that the victim was Venezuelan and an illegal immigrant?

NEXT: Look at the image below: Why is this person the only one with “hands up?!”

And what’s with the duper’s delight on this guy’s face? Is he one of the field producers?! 🤣 (He’ll show up in the story again, stay tuned.)

Maybe it’s just me, but when I see the image below, it looks like Central Casting checked all the boxes with the “protestors” — age, skin tone, genders (or gender fluid 🤣), and the requisite Masonic orange beanie and red jacket, one of the costume colors associated with this ICE spy-op.

Not sure what I’m talking about? See my other substacks and videos about the ICE shootings movie-of-the-week for more: Part 1 and Part 2)

Cue more red beanies…and as much red imagery as possible (See my previous coverage here Part 1 for more clues about this color-coded operation.)

Oh here’s that duping delight dude again! He shows up filming the scene, looking quite sanguine. (see That’s exactly how you’d look at a fiery, tension-filled protest with ICE, am I right?! 🤦‍♀️

And did you notice yet another red beanie. Of course, these color-coded costumes could mean nothing and just be a coincidence, but it stands out as a clue to me, so I will file it away in case it makes sense later. That’s what an investigator does. It’s important to be observant so the bad guys don’t pull the red wool beanie over your eyes. 😂

Oh, look! Disgraced Gov. Tim Walz trying to be a hero. Will this distract from the MASSIVE SOMALI COVID FRAUD under his watch?

Minneapolis “CHEAT-OF-POLICE” Brian O’Hara Guilty of Civil Rights Violations including his own Use-of-Force

Minneapolis Police Cheat Brian O'Hara was found guilty of (1) unprofessional conduct with another agency; (2) failing to report HIS OWN use-of-force incident; and (3) making false statements about hiring an officer with a history of excessive force.

MINNEAPOLIS- MASONIC CONNECTION

Gee willikers, did you know there are 125 Masonic lodges in Minnesota? With “11” right in Minneapolis:

Let’s take a peek at a few:

Here’s another:

Minneapolis sure has a lot of MASONIC LODGES!

Haven’t found any Minneapolis Police badges with Masonic insignia, but I did find this:. See the eye-catching Masonic logo in the center?

Not sure what all these FREEMASON mentions mean? Here’s my earlier substack for a brief insight into this occult society that masquerades as a community-do-gooder organization at the lower levels. Word has it, by the time someone reaches the 33rd degree, they are involved in some very unsavory rituals. Human sacrifice, anyone??

—> Speaking of MASONIC connections, “Do you see what I see?” 🎶

R3N33 GOOD’s family hires George Floyd’s Attorneys

From The Washington Post: On Wednesday, the Chicago-based law firm hired by Good’s family to represent them and her estate, Romanucci & Blandin, said her partner, parents and four siblings want “to honor her life with progress toward a kinder and more civil America.” Her family members “do not want her used as a political pawn, but rather as an agent of peace for all,” the law firm said in a statement.

=======

Welp, that’s about all I can stomach of this latest spy-op, as I’m now calling them.

Still skeptical as to why I’m skeptical about what the mainstream-merry-go-round-media dishes out? See my earlier substack How to Spot a Psy-Op and apply my handy checklist.

Peggy, like I’ve said before, you are blowing my mind. Every time! I use your checklist mentally when watching protest videos now.

It’s ALL a friggin PSYOP. To keep left/right paradigm sheeple fighting and not noticing the trillions of dollars going into the evil doers pockets

Don’t forget they want to get rid of guns. Unless I see bodies myself, I don’t believe most tragic events anymore

Thank you Peggy for all you do! Its all orchestrated theater and more ways to keep us fighting each other! ANYTHING that is on MAJOR NEWS 24/7 is in need of intense scrutiny and in a few days we always find the smoking guns and the duping delight from the actors