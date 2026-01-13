A quick reminder to NOT read this substack or watch my video unless you appreciate digging beneath the headlines. Bonus points if you can handle a side-order of snark.

Of course, my heart sincerely goes out to anyone harmed in the making of what appears to be another staged, scripted movie. I hope the millions pouring in from the Go-Fraud-Me’s will help dry up their non-existent tears.

If I’m wrong, I will repent of my reporting and apologize to the victims. It would be truly atrocious if a government agent fired upon an unarmed civilian in a traffic jam for no reason other than to terrorize and traumatize the public into “obeying orders,” no matter how dire the circumstances.

“Oh my gosh, Peggy! I can’t believe how cynical and insensitive you are!”

Welp, get out my How to Spot a Psy-Op Checklist (also included at the end of this post) and let’s see if I’m off base here. If I am, I will be the first to apologize.

Hang on — I feel compelled to (once again) give my disclaimer that not every number, sign, symbol, color, date, name, spelling, location etc is inherently wrong, bad or evil.

It is when these things are used INTENTIONALLY, FREQUENTLY, UNNATURALLY that we can string together the clues to develop evidence.

Or, you can remain ignorant to the tells hiding in plain sight that are used by the perpetrators to ridicule and mock those who refuse to see.

Just sayin’.

And I’ve already answered these questions about psy-ops, so please refer to these substacks and videos if you are questioning:

Why Would They Do This?

How Can They All Be In On It?

Why and How I Expose the Psy-Ops

Collecting Clues in the Psy-Ops

All right, let’s dig in!

HOW OBVIOUS CAN THEY GET?

Imagine for a moment that you are an agent charged with scripting an event designed to create chaos, confusion, division and disorder.

And you need to script this incident with clues and calling cards to signal to those in the know that this is yet another scripted, orchestrated, manufactured event.

In other words, a psychological operation…

Otherwise known as a psy-op.

I might just start calling these spy-ops.

Because they are intended to deceive. To trick. To dupe.

To inflict emotional trauma, to hijack the rational mind, yes to even terrorize the population with the goal of making them fear that this could happen to me!

These psy-ops are intended to create chaos and trauma so that a fearful population will be more likely to eagerly accept the (predestined) “solution.”

So, as a scriptwriter, you are going to include certain numbers, names, dates, locations, colors and other symbols to signal that this indeed has the grimy fingerprints of the controllers all over it.

You might want to create a costume theme. For example, red scarves, red hoodies and red jackets.

Here, an image of the alleged victim Renee Good. Yes, GOOD. Otherwise, how can we tell the good from the bad?

Easy enough to find protestors with the correct colors:

Well, why not include a dash of Masonic orange, above? Does that photo look staged to you?

Even this non-distressed duping-delight “witness” is in the correct color-coded costume:

Lights, Camera, Action! “Witness” Aiden Perzana looked tickled pink to be on national TV! Don’t be so hard on him, now. It’s tough to remember your lines, when all you can think about is the paycheck! That, and your few minutes of fame.

He definitely had rehearsed, as you can see him trying to include all the scripted talking points. This young fellow certainly had impeccable recall of the events! (My savvy Healthy Americas know that giving an inordinate amount of precise detail often signals that the person is either lying, or coached on what to say, or both.)

Amazing that he saw all of this while looking out the window of his home. 😂 He saw that it was the THIRD agent who fired THREE shots…

He could make out that there were some law enforcement SUVs, some with license plates and some without plates…

He counted the number of agents on the scene…

And he said some of them “were ICE agents, presumably” 🤦‍♀️

All that from his bedroom window!

Where do they get these witnesses?

Do the witnesses call the news stations? Do they hang around long enough for someone to stop by to interview them? How can we verify what they are saying?

All right, let’s look at some other calling cards details of the incident:

—> We’re told that on January 7, 2026, at about 9:30 am ( 9 + 3 = 12, reduces to 3; also evil loves to inverts 9:30 can be construed as three 6’s (666, Number of the Beast signifies evil, or whatever else the bad guys want it to symbolize…) Renee Nicole Good is shot three times and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

(How coincidental that Minnesota was grabbing the headlines with the massive fraud and corruption of state public serpents stealing close to 10 BILLION dollars under the watch of Gov Tim Waltz.)

—> The Good incident allegedly happened at 3333 Portland Avenue. (Portland ties in soon to this story… and it is a “story.”) This just happens to be between 33rd and 34th street. (Stories are often coded with “33” indicating ties to Freemasonry, with the notable “33rd Degree” level in the secret fraternity.)

—> The location is a few blocks from where the (fake) George Floyd incident was staged. Looks like the powers-that-shouldn’t-be want to keep the public riled up — and distracted, especially in Minnesota.

—> The story goes that Renee Good was parked in the street, either trying to block ICE agents or just acting as a “bystander” in her car — the reports are conflicting.

—> Good either waved for the agents to go around her, or drove off after being told to stop. Again, there are conflicting reports.

—> Three (3) shots were fired by an ICE agent, reportedly killing Good.

—> ABC News goes even further and states:

It could all come down to 399 milliseconds. 3 + 9 +9 = 21, reduced to 3; That’s the amount of time between the first two gunshots fired by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in the deadly shooting of a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis Wednesday, according to an ABC News metadata analysis.

Oh yes, that is such a natural and needed analysis, to measure the amount of time between the first two gunshots… 🤣

And then to calculate it as such that it has lots of 3’s and 6’s in it!

—> The video shows the agent walking past a dinosaur (more psy-op imagery) and as some of my viewers have noticed, it happens to be a T. Rex. “Rex” also means king, ruler, even tyrant.

—> The agent who fired the shots, Jonathan Ross (not to be confused with the English comedian Jonathan Ross) just happens to pass by a house with the address 3332.

Hmmm… adds up to 11.

By the way, WHO TOOK THIS VIDEO? Why would someone be videotaping this exact agent at this exact time?

Isn't that weird for the placement of the numbers? Looks strange and bizarre as if the numbers are too large and placed strangely above the door. They also are slightly angling up, not even placed in a straight line.

Though it’s off by one number, the address puts me in mind of the Yale Skull & Bones secret society, “322”.

—> The scriptwriters couldn’t help themselves: they gave Renee 3 children, with ages 15, 12 and 6. (See the pattern here?)

—> And they gave Renee the middle name “Nicole.” Hmm… as a reader pointed out, this is an interesting coincidence that Nick, Niki, Nicolas names are popping up in the news lately:

Nick Reiner allegedly murders his parents…

Nick Fuentes appears to many to be a plant…

Nicki Minaj apparently ‘goes blank’ after calling J.D. Vance as assassin on stage with Erika Kirk…

Nicolás Maduro (or was it the twin of Sadamm Hussein 😆) abducted by U.S. forces…

We could throw ‘St. Nick’ in there for good measure with the recent Christmas holidays!

—> And they gave Renee a wife. (I guess the psy-op creators got tired of using the trans angle.) So we have a gay poet as the victim… who just happened to “recently move” to MN. Notice how often that happens in these operations? So there’s a convenient reason why there is no track record of that person, no one in the community who knows them, etc.

—> Now get this: Hillbilly Vance (what? That was the name of the book he “wrote” —right? 😂) said that Jonathon Ross, the ICE agent who (allegedly) killed Good, was “ a little bit sensitive” because “the officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 33 stitches in the leg.”

Gee whiz, reminds me of when FBI Director Kash Patel said that it took “33 hours” to track down Charlie Kirk’s “shooter” — and that he would see Kirk in Valhalla (FBI witness protection and relocation area??) 🤦‍♀️

These public serpents LOVE to ridicule and mock the gullible.

ICE SHOOTING IN PORTLAND

Speaking of mocking the gullible, the following day yet another ICE shooting is reported in — you guessed it — PORTLAND.

At least St. Nick was on hand to protest, see below:

Jeepers, didn’t we just hear that the Good incident happened on PORTLAND Avenue? (I’ve mentioned before how the scriptwriters love to recycle places, especially when they are top-of-mind.)

Take a look at those names and the faces! They don’t look or sound like they are AI-generated at all. Not at all. Actually looks like the same image in both photos, just manipulated a bit. “Now tell AI to put eyelashes and red hair on the image. Perfect!”

Is it just me? Or does Yorlenys look rather, uh…manly??

We’re told these victims were 33 and 32. Hmmm, where’d I hear that before?? 🤦‍♀️

Let’s go on:

—> Oregon is the 33rd state.

Now this might be too far-flung of a clue for some people, but I have to mention that Oregon was the home of Charlie Kirk’s favorite sports team, the Oregon Ducks.

Remember how Kirk often spoke about them? Even his fake widow Erik said, quite dry-eyed and chipper a couple of days after the “shooting” incident, that Charlie wanted her to say “Go Ducks” at his memorial. Now ya gotta admit, that is strange.

Ah yes, this is exactly the face of a distraught, grieving widow.

Is it just me, or is that a BIZARRE comment to make a few days after her husband was (not really) shot in the neck (no trail of blood, no bullet)… You’re intentionally inserting a reference to the Oregon Ducks???

And let’s not forget that Freemasonry has a “Royal Order of the Ducks” — you can even purchase a cute little Freemason rubber ducky. They must be popular, as they seem to be all sold out. 😆

NOTE THE PRICE: 9.99 (get it?!) 😂

Anyhoo, back to the weird signs and symbols of this coded operation, “too GOOD to be true.”

You can apply this checklist and see how many you notice in the latest operations:

How to Spot a Psy-Op Checklist:

✅ The story gets an extraordinary amount of media and airplay, more so than what it should warrant.

✅ The media uses words like “chaos” “horrific” “tragic” “scary” “unbelievable” — and the evidence just doesn’t add up… It’s quite outlandish

✅ Story is designed to elicit extreme and intense emotional response, creating fear, trauma and terror

✅ Lots of confusing and conflicting information;

✅ Police, fire response looks off; too many, not enough

✅ Often the authorities are new on the job (like in Lahaina)

✅ It’s usually in a place where they want to have changes (Maui, Utah, TX, FL)

✅ No cell phone footage

✅ Grainy footage

✅ We’re never told who takes these pictures of where they come from

✅ The witnesses are not credible… The victims of the families are laughing and smiling

✅ Strange names and spellings (often with repeated sequence of letters)

✅ Images look fake, AI

✅ No social media footprint of the victims

✅ Often the family members are aunts. grandparents, neighbors

✅ The GoFundMe’s pop up immediately, they are talking points that are unnatural

✅ The T-shirts, the posters

✅ The candlelight vigil or protests

✅ Sometimes occurs on a special day or date

✅ Usually to distract from something else

✅ Lots of clues sprinkled throughout… Gestures and symbols to communicate to “those in the know”…Sometimes it’s colors, sometimes it’s numbers, sometimes they talk about shoes

✅ Lots of different theories popping up with the Talking Heads to keep the story going

✅ No blood, no bodies, no burials, no verifiable death certificates

✅ Later there will be some kind of physical visible memorial

✅ And of course that will be the Movie of the Week

✅ And always always always the solution is to take away more of your freedoms

What’s the end game with the ICE shootings?

It’s elementary, my dear Watson.

The message is clear: Do not aid any illegal immigrants, or ICE will shoot you dead. Do not engage in community lookouts or protests. Do not defy any federal agent. Sit down, shut up and do not make your grievances known to the government.

Want MORE on this story?

Head on over to the Miles Mathis website for a multi-page breakdown of this story he’s titled “Minneapolis Good Fake.” He goes into detail on a lot of things I didn’t cover here, such as Good’s family, ex-husbands, and other things that don’t add up.

Note: I don’t know Miles Mathis other than for his extremely prolific articles on dozens and dozens of psy-ops over the years. I’ve read some of his articles, and I don’t agree with his assessments on every single thing. But you might find some of his insights on this story compelling. As always, “proceed with caution.”

Friends, as always, there’s so much more to the story. I can only cover so much in any one broadcast. I love reading your insights and hearing the clues you noticed. Keep your comments coming!

I’ll share some of them in my next broadcast. Join me Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 pm pacific here: The Healthy American Youtube Channel.

