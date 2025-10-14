In my recent broadcast above, I shared a video of a behind-the-scenes tour of a Masonic Temple.

These two men are Mormons and they share how Freemasonry (another name for Masonry) deeply influenced the development of Mormonism.

I invite you to watch the video which I broadcast without interruption.

Note the signs, symbols and gestures you observe.

In tomorrow’s livestream, I’ll be breaking down and analyzing several things that caught my eye as well.

The reason I’m sharing this video and information is to help increase knowledge and learning about Freemasonry so you will be able to spot the signs that are often splashed all over world events and orchestrated events right in your own hometown.

Freemasons have infiltrated politics, media, military, sports, entertainment, local governments, law enforcement, courts and churches.

They signal their allegiance through use of signs, symbols and gestures that are significant — and now easily recognized by many of us.

Of course, not every sign, symbols, color or gesture is inherently wrong or evil. You may use some of these yourself! That doesn’t make you a Freemason, obviously.

It is the intention behind these symbols, the frequency and patterns that we can discern, and the obvious fact that these are used so frequently (often awkwardly and unnaturally) to communicate a specific message.

Think about the rainbow symbol. Bible readers know that the rainbow was sent as a sign from God to symbolize His covenant with Noah to never again destroy the earth with a flood, serving as a sign of his promise, mercy, and faithfulness.

Yet rainbows are widely known today as a symbol for homosexuals, indicating the gay pride community. This is a perfect example of how innocent symbols, colors, gestures and signs can be usurped to communicate something in particular that those of a certain group would understand and recognize. The same goes for Masonic and occult symbolism. Those who deny that reality and keeping themselves willingly ignorant.

Too Many to Count!

There are probably hundreds of different gestures, signs and symbols used to communicate special meaning to the adherents of these cults.

There are many that we see used frequently.

See how many you can spot in my video broadcast, and then look here as a reference of a smattering of images I’ve been collecting for a while. There are many, many more than this, and I’ll be explaining some of them in follow-up videos.

Is it just me… or his his head getting bigger? Something seems off here… A mask?

Gov of UTAH:

Is Charlie wearing a mask? Face/skull looks odd…

I will be breaking down some of these signs, symbols and gestures for you in my follow-up videos.

If you want to be able to read between the lies and not be bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked (interestingly, hoodwinked is a Masonic reference, as I recently learned) then stay with me for Part 2 of this series where we start to dive into the signs, symbols and gestures that Freemasons use to communicate and signal to each other their allegiance in this secret society that borrows and incorporates rituals and practices from the occult, paganism and other secret societies.

Of course you can pretend Freemasonry and the occult don’t exist and everyone in the world is there to support the greater good and would never lie, cheat or bamboozle you.

As for me?

I would rather study, learn and increase my knowledge so I am able to see the signs and symbols they use to try to trick the ignorant… which they then use to inflict their “order out of chaos.”

What about you?

Share

Leave a comment