INSIDE a MASONIC TEMPLE -- Deep Mormon Connections Revealed
How many signs and symbols do you recognize?
In my recent broadcast above, I shared a video of a behind-the-scenes tour of a Masonic Temple.
These two men are Mormons and they share how Freemasonry (another name for Masonry) deeply influenced the development of Mormonism.
I invite you to watch the video which I broadcast without interruption.
Note the signs, symbols and gestures you observe.
In tomorrow’s livestream, I’ll be breaking down and analyzing several things that caught my eye as well.
The reason I’m sharing this video and information is to help increase knowledge and learning about Freemasonry so you will be able to spot the signs that are often splashed all over world events and orchestrated events right in your own hometown.
Freemasons have infiltrated politics, media, military, sports, entertainment, local governments, law enforcement, courts and churches.
They signal their allegiance through use of signs, symbols and gestures that are significant — and now easily recognized by many of us.
Of course, not every sign, symbols, color or gesture is inherently wrong or evil. You may use some of these yourself! That doesn’t make you a Freemason, obviously.
It is the intention behind these symbols, the frequency and patterns that we can discern, and the obvious fact that these are used so frequently (often awkwardly and unnaturally) to communicate a specific message.
Think about the rainbow symbol. Bible readers know that the rainbow was sent as a sign from God to symbolize His covenant with Noah to never again destroy the earth with a flood, serving as a sign of his promise, mercy, and faithfulness.
Yet rainbows are widely known today as a symbol for homosexuals, indicating the gay pride community. This is a perfect example of how innocent symbols, colors, gestures and signs can be usurped to communicate something in particular that those of a certain group would understand and recognize. The same goes for Masonic and occult symbolism. Those who deny that reality and keeping themselves willingly ignorant.
Too Many to Count!
There are probably hundreds of different gestures, signs and symbols used to communicate special meaning to the adherents of these cults.
There are many that we see used frequently.
See how many you can spot in my video broadcast, and then look here as a reference of a smattering of images I’ve been collecting for a while. There are many, many more than this, and I’ll be explaining some of them in follow-up videos.
Is it just me… or his his head getting bigger? Something seems off here… A mask?
Gov of UTAH:
Is Charlie wearing a mask? Face/skull looks odd…
I will be breaking down some of these signs, symbols and gestures for you in my follow-up videos.
If you want to be able to read between the lies and not be bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked (interestingly, hoodwinked is a Masonic reference, as I recently learned) then stay with me for Part 2 of this series where we start to dive into the signs, symbols and gestures that Freemasons use to communicate and signal to each other their allegiance in this secret society that borrows and incorporates rituals and practices from the occult, paganism and other secret societies.
Of course you can pretend Freemasonry and the occult don’t exist and everyone in the world is there to support the greater good and would never lie, cheat or bamboozle you.
As for me?
I would rather study, learn and increase my knowledge so I am able to see the signs and symbols they use to try to trick the ignorant… which they then use to inflict their “order out of chaos.”
What about you?
In this video, the man in cream sweater comes across as a nice calm individual. I can't put my finger on it but the Holy Spirit is telling me he is satanic and creepy.
When he said each person must have a higher power to look up to and it doesn't have to be Jesus Christ....and then when they pray, they don't mention "In the name of Jesus Christ"...that's all I needed to hear...Period.
Any beliefs that is not in Jesus Christ is demonic satanic.
I laughed when he said "They can't have Satan as their higher power"....Riiiiight....that's what all of them are doing.
I found my dad's briefcase...hidden in his garage. I opened it and it was full of Masonic paraphernalia. I had no idea he was a 32nd. I had no idea he belonged. He never spoke about it.
All the people who knew my dad knew he was a staunch Christian. He would help finance widows and orphan children on his own...not through any organization.
When I found this stuff, I started researching and was shocked...didn't want to believe most of it...but once God reveals it, you can't unsee it.
I was taking care of my dad towards the end. He received a package. Inside this package was a beautiful letter with a gold pin. As I read it, it was the 60 year Masonic membership pin honoring my dad.
When he passed, I was planning his military funeral with soldiers, flag, guns, etc....I receive a call from a higher Mason location in Pennsylvania wanting to do their ritual for my dad at his funeral. They would pay for everything. I was actually shocked and didn't know how they found out he had passed the day before.
So, I'm not sure what to do with this briefcase. It has the initial book/rituals from day one to when he passed.
This is really strange and I may be imagining this:
My dad was a 32nd Mason and he was an Air Force Full Bird Colonel of "32" years. When I looked at his AF plaque with medals stating 32 years, my mouth dropped.
Someone please explain to me what the difference is between a 32nd and 33rd. You don't have to leave out the satanic stuff...I'll be ok. I just need to know.
God Bless
There is an interesting book called the the "Red Symphony" by Dr. J.M. Landowsky, which provides a rare insight into the techniques of global enslavement, the staging of wars, and those behind the curtain of the World Revolutionary Movement. It is a transcript of the questioning of the accused C.G. Rakovsky (former Ambassador in France, an operative of the international bankers and one of the founders of Soviet Bolshevism) by G.G Kus'min (NKVD) on 1/26/1938. Rakovsky, believing he was to die the following day and/or was assigned the task by THEM to educate Stalin (who was apparently in the dark) as to the folks who had organized and funded the Bolshevik Revolution and the spread of Communism (i.e., International Bankers), did not hold back. The transcript also explains what so many have laid out before - that International Capitalism created International Communism with the goal of one world government - controlled by THEM. In one section Rakovsky mentions how the French Revolution was organized, he states: "Every mason saw and hoped to see in his imagination more than was there in reality, because he imagined that which was profitable for him. As proof of the political power of their association they saw that masons were in governments and at the pinnacle of the States of the bourgeois in nations." He continues explaining that "Freemasons have to die at the hands of the revolution which has been brought about by their co-operation." "I will tell you this great secret, which they promise to disclose to a mason in one of the higher degrees, but which is not disclosed ..even at the high level of any ritual. It is clear that I know this not as a freemason, but as one who belongs to 'THEM'.. and that is every masonic organization tries to attain and to create all the required prerequisites for the triumph of the Communist revolution: this is the obvious aim of freemasonry; it is clear that all this is done under various pretext; but they always conceal themselves behind their well-known treble slogan (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity). But since the Communist revolution has in mind the liquidation, as a class, of the whole bourgeoisie, the physical destruction of all bourgeois, political rulers, it follows that the real secret of masonry is the suicide of freemasonry as an organization, and the physical suicide of every more important mason." "If one day you were to be present at some future revolution then do not miss the opportunity of observing the gestures of surprise and expressions of stupidity on the face of some freemasons at the moment when he realizes that he must die at the hands of the revolutionaries. How he screams and wants that one should value his services to the revolution! It is a sight at which one can die... but of laughter"
We could substitute here any loyal adherent to a political or religious tribal identity - it doesn't matter - THEY control both sides. The people fight for their own enslavement.
