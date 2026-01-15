Take a look at this website from Georgia State University.

“Do you see what I see?”

Maybe it’s just me, but I’m getting sensing the Israeli tie-in with the blue and white colors (same as Israeli flag) and the flames, common with Jewish organizations, and the white element next to the flames, which looks like a Jewish shofar, an ancient Jewish ritual horn, used to announce war and declare victories. Just sayin’.

Anyhoo, I found out that Georgia State University has the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) program, which partners with various law enforcement agencies, including ICE.

GILEE facilitates training between U.S. (especially Georgia) law enforcement and Israeli police, covering topics like counter-terrorism, community policing, and immigration enforcement tactics, with GILEE bringing Israeli officers to the U.S. and sending U.S. officers to Israel. This exchange often involves ICE officers learning from Israeli counterparts and sharing best practices in areas like border control, surveillance, and anti-terrorism, sometimes using Israeli technology.

GILEE takes U.S. Agents (from ICE and Homeland Security) to Israel and brings Israeli police to the U.S. (including Atlanta) for training and shared tactics. Israeli firms provide surveillance through its Cellebrite software and Israeli officers train US agents on Israeli techniques for checkpoints and surveillance.

In recent college protests across the state, activists have been urging universities to divest relations with companies that have ties to Israel. Alongside that request, students are also asking that their schools cease involvement with the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE).

Housed at Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, GILEE is described as a joint project between the school and local, state, federal and international law enforcement agencies. The program’s website adds that it has focused on anti-terrorism training since being created in 1992 as preparation for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Since then, police agencies in Georgia and other states have trained with Israeli forces to learn “best practices from expert peers who frequently handle bombings and other terrorist activities,” according to GILEE’s website. Israeli officers have also come to Georgia to learn from local law enforcement.

More than 1,000 public safety officials, mostly from Georgia, have participated in the program in Israel.

“Law enforcement executives learn from experiencing first-hand how others police in a variety of cultures, which fosters growth and enlightenment on new ways to approach challenges at home, enhancing the communities we all live in,” GILEE Associate Director Brent Cummings previously told the AJC.

GILEE has partnerships with other countries, including the Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, Hungary, The Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, according to their website.

