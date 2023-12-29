How to Win in Court -- LIVE!
Join Dr. Graves, author of "How to Win in Court -- without a Lawyer!"
Friends,
I want to share an exciting opportunity for you to attend a LIVE Master Class taught by Dr. Frederick Graves, founder of the American Justice Foundation, creator of JurisDictionary, and author of the How to Win in Court case-winning court procedure and evidence course.
Dr. Graves, a frequent guest on my show, is my go-to mentor for courtroom comp…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Healthy American, Peggy Hall to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.