WEIRD! LOOK WHOSE HOUSE IS STILL STANDING!!
I've got a second substack and video on this for you tomorrow -- with even WEIRDER news on Cardone and his plans for California
If you're new here, I’ve been covering California's fire crises extensively. You can check out my California Fires Playlist, where I dive deep into fire anomalies and curious inconsistencies.
As of Monday, January 13, 2025, here’s what I’ve heard:
Tom Hanks’ home? Standing.
Tom Brady’s home? Standing.
Steven Spielberg’s home? Standing.
And now, this one glaring anomaly stood out:
Grant Cardone’s video footage of his home still standing.
Is it just a coincidence? Maybe. But when you add this to the growing list of peculiarities, it raises questions — at least I thought it was curious.
Grant Cardone is a real estate investor with ties to the Church of Scientology…whether you view Scientology as a religion or a cult is your business, but it’s worth noting that many in Los Angeles have tried to escape it.
I’ll leave you with that video from Grant Cardone himself. Whether you know him from his Fox News appearances or his real estate ventures, he raised some noteworthy points worth considering.
I’m not here to draw definitive conclusions, but as always, I encourage you to watch, reflect, and ask the hard questions. Because when it comes to events like these, there’s always more than meets the eye
Another notable whose house was not burned - Diddy!
“In March, Cardone's wife Elena started a GoFundMe to help pay Trump's legal fines—which originally were $355 million plus $100 million in interest. As of May 13, they had raised just over $2 million.”
14 May 2024
'Bullsh-t Artist and Fraud': Ex T-Mobile CEO Loses Motion to Dismiss Defamation Case With Trump-Aligned Business Man · The Floridian
https://floridianpress.com/2024/05/bullsh-t-artist-and-fraud-ex-t-mobile-ceo-loses-motion-to-dismiss-defamation-case-with-trump-aligned-business-man/
Dec 2024
Grant Cardone Launches 'First Ever' Bitcoin Real Estate Fund on Space Coast
https://www.realtor.com/news/trends/grant-cardone-bitcoin-real-estate-fund-florida-space-coast/
20 Sep 2020
Scientologist Debt Junkie Grant Cardone Hit With Second Class Action Lawsuit – The Scientology Money Project
https://scientologymoneyproject.com/2020/09/22/scientologist-debt-junkie-grant-cardone-hit-with-second-class-action-lawsuit/
Grant Cardone sues for being called not a billionaire, but his own emails suggest it
https://tonyortega.substack.com/p/grant-cardone-sues-for-being-called