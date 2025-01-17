If you're new here, I’ve been covering California's fire crises extensively. You can check out my California Fires Playlist, where I dive deep into fire anomalies and curious inconsistencies.

As of Monday, January 13, 2025, here’s what I’ve heard:

Tom Hanks’ home ? Standing.

Tom Brady’s home ? Standing.

Steven Spielberg’s home? Standing.

And now, this one glaring anomaly stood out:

Grant Cardone’s video footage of his home still standing.

Is it just a coincidence? Maybe. But when you add this to the growing list of peculiarities, it raises questions — at least I thought it was curious.

Grant Cardone is a real estate investor with ties to the Church of Scientology…whether you view Scientology as a religion or a cult is your business, but it’s worth noting that many in Los Angeles have tried to escape it.

I’ll leave you with that video from Grant Cardone himself. Whether you know him from his Fox News appearances or his real estate ventures, he raised some noteworthy points worth considering.

I’m not here to draw definitive conclusions, but as always, I encourage you to watch, reflect, and ask the hard questions. Because when it comes to events like these, there’s always more than meets the eye

