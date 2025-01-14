I’m continuing my coverage about the fires ripping through Southern California. What started in the Pacific Palisades, a wealthy and picturesque area, has now exploded into multiple outbreaks. Suspicious outbreaks.

If you’re new here, just a reminder that I’ve done dozens and dozens of deep dives into unusual fire behavior in the last several years. I’ve analyzed fires across California, Texas, Hawaii, Canada, and beyond. And let me tell you—what we’re seeing is anything but natural. Go to my youtube channel and click on playlists to see more.

These false narratives about “wildfires” distract from the truth: intentional destruction.

If you’re skeptical, just take a look. I’ve compiled playlists breaking down topics like Maui’s fires, the physics of fire, weather manipulation, and more. And spraying chemicals into the skies doesn’t just create toxic air—it turns the ground into a tinderbox.

Let’s talk about the grim reality of evacuations in disasters like wildfires, floods, and hurricanes. Now imagine this: you’re trying to escape a raging fire with your shiny electric vehicle (EV). Sounds great—until it isn’t.

What happens when your EV is still charging in your garage... which is now on fire?

Or, your battery is dead because the grid went down?

Or, you get halfway down the evacuation route only to realize your battery’s range couldn’t even get you out of town?

Are you supposed to pack an extra EV battery in your go-bag, or is there an emergency portable charging station I missed?

And what about those infamous EV battery fires? According to reports (a quick “Giggle” search will suffice), when EV batteries are exposed to flooding or extreme heat, they can short-circuit and ignite—a nightmare for first responders. Picture evacuating a hurricane zone in an EV, queuing for hours to charge at an already overwhelmed station, only to discover your battery won’t make the trip — or there is no power so you can no longer charge it!

How exactly does that save the planet or your life?

Then there’s the New World Dis-Order dream of public transportation utopia with buses and trains replacing cars… but let’s ask the real questions:

Would buses actually be running during a disaster?

How long are you supposed to wait for a bus while flames or floodwaters approached?

Could you evacuate with your pets, kids, or belongings on public transport?

What’s your plan if you’re trapped in a system designed to fail during emergencies?

And don’t forget bicycles! Are you supposed to pedal faster than a wildfire or strap your pets and essentials onto a bike rack while dodging traffic in a panic? Who’s riding their bike out of a disaster zone with children in tow?

The way I sees it is this is a calculated effort to strip individuals of private transportation—the freedom to own and use a car. Sure, you've got your EV, but how much control do you really have when it can be remotely shut off and monitored 24/7? The rise of ride-shares, bike rentals, and expanded public transport options isn’t simply about "convenience" or being eco-friendly—it’s about control.

Look at the incremental steps: first came carpool lanes (remember those?), then the push toward Uber and Lyft as alternatives to private ownership. Now, we're seeing outright discouragement of owning cars altogether—be it through emissions regulations, parking restrictions, or the cost.

The astronomical cost of gas in places like California—far above the national average—is designed to push people into EVs or public transport. It’s not about the environment; it’s about making personal vehicles so expensive and inconvenient that you have no choice but to comply.

What’s next? A world where private vehicles are reserved for the elite, and the rest of us are funneled into systems where every trip, every destination, and every choice is tracked and approved? That’s exactly what Klaus Schwab proposed last year at one of the World Economic Forum’s conferences.

So, let’s recap the questions that no one seems to be asking:

How do you safely evacuate from a disaster in an EV with limited range and unreliable charging options?

What about the EVs that catch fire during emergencies and create more emergencies? Literally, these EV fires take anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000 GALLONS of water to extinguish.

How are you supposed to escape a disaster zone using public transportation that doesn’t show up?

Can you carry your family, pets, and essentials on a bike or wait indefinitely for a ride-share during an emergency?

Why are the powers that be so determined to make private cars obsolete while promoting solutions that fail in the most critical moments?

Here’s the reality: the evil-DEWers don’t want you driving at all.

Personal vehicles represent freedom—freedom to move, escape, and live independently. At least that’s how I see it.

What say you?