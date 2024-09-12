How would you like to attend this 2024 Gala hosted by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases?

This Gala is not just any fundraiser; it’s an affair sponsored by many of the major players in the pharmaceutical industry: AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordic, Merck, Pfizer, and a few others. The Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society is also involved.

One of the awardees at this event is Grace M. Lee. Let me know in a comment if you have heard her name before. I sure haven’t, but apparently she was instrumental in guiding US vaccine policymaking throughout the hogwash.

She is recognized for her significant contributions to “vaccine safety.” Gee, where have I heard that phrase before? This focus on vaccine safety might remind you of similar terms used by other organizations, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense and Steve Kirsch’s Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

Lee has been involved in vaccine safety projects, including the Vaccine Safety Datalink Project, which has established the “safety” of inactivated influenza vaccines and Tdap vaccines for pregnant women.

That means pregnant women and their developing babies have been tested on like guinea pigs — and she’s being APPLAUDED for this.

Many of you have asked if I oppose all forms of testing. To clarify, I am specifically opposed to testing on children and animals. When organizations advocate for expanded testing on childhood vaccines, my concern is that it will lead to more vaccinations involving children who cannot consent, as well as innocent animals that also cannot give consent.

This focus on testing, in my view, serves as a red herring—a distraction from the more fundamental issue: no entity, whether it be a government, employer, school, healthcare provider, or even a store clerk, should have the authority to require any medical interventions, including vaccinations.

Discussing vaccine ingredients and testing often diverts attention from the core issue worth protecting: individual right of no consent. Even if vaccines are deemed safe, they should never be compulsory. I want to hear this acknowledgment in the discussions led by people like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Steve Kirsch, and others who push for more testing.

Leave a comment

Share

Read Next: