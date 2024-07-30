I've been bombarded with emails and comments from people saying, "Peggy, did you see the Olympics opening ceremony? It's absolutely atrocious."

And the answer is: NOPE. I did not watch the opening ceremony of the Olympics. If you know me even a little, that's not surprising. The headlines alone were enough to tell me it’s something I don't want to subject myself to, and frankly, I don’t want to subject you to it either…

I don't want to rain on anyone's parade if you're enjoying that, but when it comes to sitting and watching the opening ceremony, talking about it, or breaking it down for you, I'm not going to do that.

And if you have no idea what I'm talking about, bravo! That means you've successfully protected your vessel—the temple of the Holy Spirit.

I'm very particular about what I let in—what I see, listen to, read, and hear. I'm acutely aware of what I allow within my boundaries.

Let me spell it out: you do not need to sit and analyze the opening ceremony of the Olympics to know it’s unimportant, likely demonic, intended to hypnotize you, control your mind, and shape your perspective.

Even those well-meaning folks who analyze and break it down—are you with me here?—you're exposing yourself to it anyway! That’s exactly what the bad guys want. They want you to be exposed to it, even if you're looking at it to analyze and say, "Oh, this is disgusting." Why would you look at something disgusting? I don’t, and I hope you don’t either.

"But Peggy, I need to know what's going on."

You already know what's going on! These ceremonies, Super Bowl shows, and other similar events have been mocking people of faith for years, only to backpedal and say, "Oh, we're so sorry if you were offended. We didn't mean to offend anyone. We're being inclusive." I don't need to share any images for you to understand the underhanded game they're playing.

So, no, I'm not going to cover it. You can look at the headlines or the images yourself. I'm not going to subject you to those images designed to antagonize, irritate, outrage, and terrorize you further and desensitize you to the horrors inflicted upon children by mentally ill psychos.

In a nutshell:

I have nothing to add to the conversation. I'm not going to subject you to that. I don’t want to waste your mental capacity or heart space on it.

God says we're supposed to guard our hearts, take every thought captive, and focus on what is good, lovely, and worthy of report.

There’s plenty of information out there. I’m not going to squander my precious life essence on those topics. If there’s something useful I can offer—like an insight or some teaching—I’m all for it, but sitting around and complaining? Not useful. Correct me if I’m wrong.

Now, here's what's useful: helping people stand up for their rights, protecting religious freedom in the public square, ensuring access to medical care without discrimination, helping employees fight discrimination in the workplace, helping students complete their education without the jab, helping legal immigrants get their green cards without the jab, and helping pet parents protect their animals. That’s useful.

Even if you're looking at it to ridicule, break down, or poke fun at it, you're still giving it energy, and that's exactly what they want. Sharing, retweeting, or mocking the latest controversies just fuels the fire. It's the ultimate free ad campaign—because nothing screams ‘we’re outraged’ like boosting the event’s views and retweets.

