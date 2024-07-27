Have you ever wondered how we ended up in this situation? How did we drift so far from our freedoms, rights, and individual liberty? Why are so many people so easily bamboozled, hoodwinked, and duped?

I recently mentioned a newly-published powerful book on my channel, "Food for Freedom" by Dr. Will Tuttle. In it, he explores the concept of gullibility and its destructive power in promoting deception. This got me thinking about the current state of society, and it prompted me to revisit the question:

How did we get into this fix?

What do you think has led us, as Americans and individuals, to this point? How do people fall for things so completely, hook, line, and sinker? Is it a matter of intelligence? education? upbringing? or perhaps spiritual discernment?

I started The Healthy American back in 2020 because I was floored — utterly flabbergasted actually — that people believed a governor could command them to stay home. Yep, folks bought into the idea that a governor had the power to order everyone to slap on a suffocation device, shutter their businesses, stop traveling, and skip the holidays with their families.

My husband and I were looking at each other, shaking our heads, thinking, "Seriously? How are people falling for this? Why isn't anyone ASKING QUESTIONS?!"

If I'm told to do something, I don't just roll over and say, "Sure thing!" I ask, "WHY?"

Where's the authority? Where's the law? But oh no, the public serpents had their little mantra: "Follow the science." "We're following the science."

Well, our country isn’t governed by scientific consensus. That “follow the science” mantra was little more than a clever ruse to get people to accept whatever the experts said without questioning. I’m almost impressed by how effective their tactics were. Remember the whole “we had to move at the speed of science”? Yeah, that’s one for the books.

In the U.S., we adhere to laws, not the whims of scientific authority.

The "following the science" excuse was elevated above actual legal authority. It served to obscure the absence of a legal basis for these ridiculous mandates, stifle critical thinking, and enforce compliance under the pretense of scientific validity.

And the confusion didn't stop there. A lot of people were completely mixed up about what the federal government can and can't do versus state powers and rights.

Every state is its own political entity. Governors don't create laws. They don't wave a magic wand and—poof!—an edict appears that you have to follow. But somehow, so many people just went along with it.

I spent many years educating people on the fact that no governor can make a law, no mayor can make a law, no president can make a law, and no health officer can make a law. Nor can any of them tell you what to do outside the scope of the law.

Nobody has the authority over your individual health. If that were the case, then the health officer would just issue orders that you have to get eight hours of sleep, and you have to drink eight glasses of water, and you can no longer eat junk food. The fact is, they want you to eat junk food and be on their medications because they want you to be just sick enough to kind of hobble along, but not strong and vibrant enough to fight back.

I know my smart, sophisticated, savvy, Healthy Americans understand that when Trump was in office, he had no authority to require anyone to become a human pin cushion. Sure, he has departments and agencies, like the Department of Health and Human Services, but they're the ones rolling out these bogus requirements and fake mandates. A president can't make a law. A president can't dictate what a state does.

Governors like Gruesome in California or Witchmer in Michigan were the ones shutting down their states (probably taking cues from the puppet masters). Through their health departments, they issued these orders—which, let's be honest, a lot of us ignored because they were illegitimate and unethical.

And even if they were legit, I wouldn't have followed them. I have the right to breathe oxygen, keep my business open, travel and assemble freely, and say "No, thank you" to anything that infringes on my God given rights.

So, how did I see through all this? How did YOU see through it?

And more importantly, how did your cousins, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and maybe even your spouse, grown kids, siblings, and more, miss it entirely?

Well, let’s break it down:

#1 People have given away their responsibility to others.

We're in this mess because people have handed off their personal responsibility like it’s a hot potato. Whether they grew up expecting the government to handle everything or they got some legitimate help in the past, they’ve just thrown up their hands and let others take the wheel.

They wanted the governor to tell them what to do. They wanted the president to tell them what to do. They wanted the health officer and their doctor and their employer and the clerk at Trader Joe's to tell them what to do. Everyone but themselves was supposed to call the shots (literally). They abdicated their own responsibility.

But why, Peggy?

They’re either lazy—let’s be honest, a lot of folks fall into that category—they lack the ability to think critically, or they simply couldn’t be bothered. It’s easier to let someone else handle it. They’ve practically outsourced their well-being.

No one else is responsible for your well-being unless you legitimately need help from others to survive in life. Certainly, our animals are dependent on us, minors or even older people who are unable to function without our help—absolutely, we're going to help them.

But your doctor is not in charge of your health and certainly not responsible for your health. And the government is certainly not responsible for your health, your actions or your choices. You are.

#2 People’s obsession with the news.

They’re so glued to the headlines that they’ve become hypnotized. It’s like their brains are on autopilot, programmed by the very channels they’re glued to.

They listen to the news; they believe the news. I would say that their minds are manipulated and entranced by the spell-casters who are casting a spell, right? That's why these actors, these performers, are being cast in a role for the TV programming to program you and your mind.

I have never liked watching TV. Even as a child, I would see my parents watching a show, and I'd be thinking, "This is so depressing."

As a college student and in my early adult years, I never bothered with a TV. Even now, I still don’t see the need to buy one. Nowadays, with social media and YouTube everywhere, I stay updated through the headlines that flash by and the emails that land in my inbox. So, while I’m not out of the loop, I’m far from obsessed.

#3 And then there’s the all-consuming negativity.

There is an overall pessimism that many people have. There are people who seriously live their lives and all they do is complain.

The irony is that now I'm going to complain about the complainers (!!) but there are people where you can be talking about a very pleasant topic, and suddenly they have to interject the most horrifying story that I don't want to hear. Why are you telling me these horrific things I never even asked you to share?

Some people live for the drama, constantly finding a reason to complain. It’s almost like they’re invested in the misery, cheering on the bad news like it’s their favorite sport. Instead of focusing on the positives, they cling to the negative, as if being part of a PLANNED-demic is somehow thrilling.

You know the saying: “What you focus on grows.”

#4 A lack of spiritual foundation

Finally, let’s talk spirituality—or the lack thereof.

For those who are a person of faith, you may agree with what I'm about to say, and that is: we have turned away from God's laws. We have turned away from God, and when we are no longer living in accordance with these spiritual laws ordained by God, then we're going to have some problems.

For many, spirituality and faith have taken a backseat to materialism, technology, and self-centered pursuits. But what does this shift mean for society as a whole?

This shift leads to moral ambiguity and a blurring of right and wrong. Instead of standing firm on ethical ground, people start believing that morality is subjective. This erosion of spiritual foundation only paves the way for increased crime, corruption, and gullibility… leading to the big fix we find ourselves in today.

In fact, this is the topic that we'll be focusing on in our upcoming live, private webinar for donors. Our guest for this month is Pastor Kenneth Kemble from Capac Bible Church in Michigan. He's a Healthy American, an old-fashioned preacher, and a personal friend. Pastor Kemble will offer insights into exactly why we are in this fix, and he's going to share the only true way out of it. Even if you're not a person of faith, you will definitely be encouraged by Pastor Kemble's joyful optimism and deep love of our country.

Alright, friends, thanks so much for being on board. I can't wait to read your comments about why we are in the fix that we're in, and what remedies you have for changing that.

